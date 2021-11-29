HAVERHILL — More than 120 decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces highlight the 20th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum.
The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 12. The show is closed Monday and Tuesday and Dec. 6-7.
The show is open Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and features Ugly Sweater Night from 5 to 8. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and receive a treat.
Children’s Scavenger Hunt Day is Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.
Senior Day is Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features $1 off admission and a senior tea party from noon to 2 p.m. A nostalgia Christmas event runs all day and includes timeless classic radio shows from holidays past. A candlelight tour of the John Ward House is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Other events include a family day, a visit from Santa, a holiday gala celebration, art demonstrations, a ladies and educators night, a Colonial cooking demonstration and a coffeehouse concert.
General admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and younger. Cash only is requested.
Face masks are required and sanitization protocols and guidelines will be followed.
Visitors will have the opportunity to take home their favorite tree, wreath or table centerpiece by entering a raffle. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, six for $5 and 25 for $20.
All net proceeds from the festival help maintain the museum properties and fund educational programs for all ages. To support the Buttonwoods Museum or become a member, send an email to info@buttonwoods.org.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit online at buttonwoodsfot.org.