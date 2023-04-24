HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum Board of Trustees have launched their annual appeal fundraiser. Trustees say that in these trying economic times and due to inflation, the cost for goods and services needed to maintain the museum properties continues to rise month after month while revenue falls short of what is needed.
To continue offering field trips for school children, programs for seniors, and events and exhibits for all, the museum need your help.
The museum is moving ahead with its Revitalize Buttonwoods initiative. Two key components were completed recently, including the installation of a new welcome desk and replacement of overhead and track lights that are over 25 years old. However, there is more that needs to be done.
To help keep the Buttonwoods open and thriving, send your check payable to the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill, MA 01830. For secure online donations, visit online at buttonwoods.org/support_us.html and click on the Annual Appeal button.
Haverhill schools awarded safety grant
HAVERHILL — The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently announced the award of more than $570,000 to 14 Massachusetts school districts to bolster school safety and enhance violence prevention efforts. The Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Grant Program is funded through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Haverhill Public Schools received $60,000, which School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said will augment the district budget in developing a threat assessment process specifically for Haverhill High School. It will also assist in planning and rolling out intentional professional development aimed at raising awareness of the needs that arise in today's society from mental health challenges to substance abuse to awareness of the warning signs of suicide and school violence. Marotta said an expected outcome of the district's work in conjunction with this funding request will be the evaluation and revision of current emergency plans from crisis teams and increased preparedness in the school community to proactively ensure the safety and security of schools.
First resource fair draws big crowd
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill System of Care hosted its first resource fair for the community on March 28 at the UMass iHub in the Harbor Place building on Merrimack Street. The event drew a crowd of more than 100 people.
More than 30 vendors from various agencies and organizations provided the Greater Haverhill community with information and resources to support families, youth, and adults who may be struggling with mental health and wellness, substance use, violence in the home or community, and other challenges faced by families and youth.
The Greater Haverhill System of Care serves Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield and West Newbury.
For more information contact Stephanie Gargiulo at Stephanie.Gargiulo@lahey.org or Shanyn Toulouse at shanyn.toulouse@haverhill-ps.org.
Free talk on early education, prevention
HAVERHILL — The nonprofit Eammon's Heart foundation will hold a free talk on early education and intervention Thursday, April 27, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Northern Essex Community College's C Building on the college's Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. This presentation is hosted by NECC Human Services program.
Janet Begin, a partner at the Wildflower Foundation, will discuss how early education and intervention, particularly from infant to age 8, can significantly reduce the risk of substance misuse and other harmful behaviors and how teaching skills early on can lead to positive life choices. Register online at tinyurl.com/bdfzp5sp.
Boys & Girls Club offers summer program
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is registering children in grades 1 to 4 for a free Kids Club summer program that includes academics in the morning and recreational activities in the afternoon. The two, four-week sessions are June 26 to July 21 and July 24 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays will be spent at Camp Tasker in Newton, New Hampshire. Transportation will be provided.
To register your child or for more information, call 978-374-6171.
