HAVERHILL — Whittier’s Birthplace, in partnership with the Buttonwoods Museum, will present “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” on Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth), at 6 p.m. The event will feature a public reading of Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
Each year, Mass Humanities organizes and funds free public events where communities gather together to read and talk about Douglass’ influential address.
After escaping slavery in 1838, the famous abolitionist lived for many years in Massachusetts. The most celebrated orator of his day, Douglass’ denunciations of slavery and forceful examination of the Constitution challenge us to think about the stories we tell and don’t tell, the ideas that they teach or don’t teach, and the gaps between our actions and aspirations. To quote Douglass: “We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the future.”
Parking is available on a designated field. Please wear footwear suitable for walking on grass and dirt. In the event of heavy rain, this event will be virtual.
Members of the community who are interested in reading a section of the address are asked to email info@buttonwoods.org or kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
Copies of the address will be available to all attendees, in English and in Spanish.
Field of Honor
METHUEN — A Field of Honor recognizing those who served will be held on the lawn at Nevins Library from Saturday, June 10, to Saturday, June 17, following a dedication ceremony at the library on June 10 at 9 a.m. Anyone can have a flag flown during Field of Honor Week to recognize a loved one, veteran, first responder or someone who has served their community and country in some way.
For a $100 donation, a 3-by 5-foot flag will be flown that donors can take home at the end of the week along with a six-foot pole and mounting bracket, and a pair of custom dog tags inscribed with an honoree’s name, branch and years of service. For $25, a donor can fly a flag they purchased at a previous Field of Honor. Sign up attinyurl.com/MethuenFlags or call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585.
Senior Prom Night
HAVERHILL — Aspen Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 190 North Ave. held “Senior Prom Night” for its elderly residents who celebrated with a “Spring is in the Air” theme. This this life-enrichment activity at the skilled nursing center included family and friends. Whittier Tech high school students helped organize the event, with the art department making decorations and the culinary arts program making desserts. Cosmetology students visited to help residents with their hair and makeup. The Aspen Hill Rehab care team collected donated gowns and suits for residents to wear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.