C&J looks to add terminal in Seabrook  

SEABROOK — Officials with C&J Bus Lines are looking at the former Sam’s Club location as a potential new bus terminal, which could alleviate crowding at Newburyport’s terminal on Storey Avenue.
The bus line’s president, Jim Jalbert, said last week it’s too soon to discuss at length, but he did confirm his company is looking at the 11 Batchelder Road spot as a possibility.
“This is very premature, but we obviously have a capacity issue at Newburyport,” Jalbert said. “We need to add capacity to meet the needs of the public.”
The proposed Seabrook location is about 7 miles from the Newburyport bus stop and parking lot. C&J, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, offers bus service to Boston’s South Station, Logan Airport and New York. It also has locations in Dover, New Hampshire, Ogunquit, Maine, and Tewksbury.
“It’s no secret, as you watch the news in Boston, that there’s a congestion issue,” Jalbert said, adding that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is “working to mitigate that congestion.”
“We think the bus plays an important role, but we clearly can’t expand the services we provide to Boston South Station and Logan Airport without increased parking,” Jalbert continued. “So, we are looking at options and Seabrook is one of them.”
“We don’t have any plans to change the structure other than to add capacity,” he said.
The project received a variance from the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this year and needs to go before the Planning Board for approval.
Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi said he feels “positive” about the possibility.
“The location, in and of itself, is very well-suited to the use,” he said.
The terminal could benefit the town in other ways, aside from providing transportation.
“Overall, leaving out the location, I think it would be a terrific boost for Seabrook to be able to host a quality business like that,” Manzi said. “You know, tax revenue, jobs, the potential for additional transit-oriented development.”
“We will see how the process goes,” he said.
