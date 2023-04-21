ANDOVER — “Fairytales and Fantasy” cabaret shows held at the Old Town Hall on April 14 and 15 raised almost $40,000 for local charities, including St. Ann’s Home in Methuen, which will receive a large portion of the money raised. The two sold-old shows were presented by Mishstrong, a public charity that honors the memory of Michelle Benedetti of Haverhill, who worked in social services for more than two decades and lost her battle with breast cancer on May 30, 2019.
Performers in drag came from Philadelphia, California and surrounding states and the performances also included local dancers, vocalists and other performers on a stage featuring music and professional lighting, all of which was donated. Intermissions included free snacks, which were also donated.
Spring Lecture Series
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a presentation titled “Understanding NAGPRA: A case study of the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology and the Wabanaki Confederacy” by Maria Taylor, curator of collections at the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology at Phillips Academy May 4 at 6:30 p.m. The museum is at 240 Water St. NAGPRA stands for the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Scholarship applications accepted
ANDOVER — The professional staffing firm ALKU announced its ninth annual ALKU Scholarship in partnership the Mass Mentoring Partnership.
The $30,000 college scholarship will be awarded to a rising Massachusetts high school senior engaged in a positive and empowering youth-adult relationship for at least one year. Applicants must demonstrate community involvement, hard work, leadership experience, and financial need. Additionally, the recipient will gain access to the ALKU community as an additional support system. The individuals will be mentored throughout their entire time in college, entering the workforce, and beyond.
Applications are due by June 30 and are available at tinyurl.com/yc3cpxsz.
Business Networking Mixer
NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer Wednesday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Michael’s Harborside. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes appetizers and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Auditions planned
METHUEN — The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will hold auditions for their summer production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirate of Penzance” Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. General registration and first rehearsals are June 8 and June 15 at 6:15 p.m. No audition needed to participate in the chorus.
Program cost is $150 for one child and $225 for two or more children from the same immediate family. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Performances are Sept. 8-10 in the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway. For more information visit methuenyoungpeoplestheatre@gmail.com.
Artist works on display
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will present works by Master Artist Sara Demrow Dent. The exhibition opens Tuesday, April 25, and runs through Sunday, May 7, in the NAA’s Hills Gallery. Members of the public are invited to meet the artist at an opening reception Friday, April 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Demrow Dent has been painting for over 20 years and works out of her studio and home in the historic South End of Newburyport.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Local boxer in bout Friday in Windham
WINDHAM — Undefeated (4-0) professional boxer Nicky Tejada of Haverhill, Mass, a former Haverhill High School wrestler, will be in a Boston Boxing Promotions event Friday, April 21, at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham. Tejada will take on Tampa, Florida’s Paul Walters in a four-round welterweight fight. Tickets can be purchased at BoxingNH.com or at the door. Tejada trains at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
