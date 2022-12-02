SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
HAVERHILL: Breakfast with Santa
Activities include crafts, photos with Santa and gingerbread houses to decorate.
8:30-11:30 a.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street
Cost: $7 per person or $30 per family
ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive
Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair
Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar
Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street
Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair
Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair
Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery
A public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day
Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Festival of open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Doors re-open at 6 p.m. Holiday Jubilee from 6-8 p.m. featuring live music and buffet (cost $15 each) and includes Festival admission, live music and buffet.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea
This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.
10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms
GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market
The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market
CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’
Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street
Cost: $12
Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org
ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations
Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
HAVERHILL: Free Winter Concert
The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra presents a free winter concert this weekend!
7 p.m., Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza, Ave
METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas
Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.
7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children
Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.
NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert
A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free
Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
METHUEN: Advent II
Annual Greening of the Church after service, followed by Hymn Study.
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
SALEM: Christmas Fair
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311
ATKINSON: Toys for Tots Event
Visit with the farm animals and photos with Santa.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schafer Acres
Cost: Donation for the Toys for Tots program
Info/address: www.facebook.com/SchaferAcresAtkinsonNH
GROVELAND: Santa is Coming to Town
Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the Public Safety Building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.
Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Info: www.grovelandpolice.com
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees
Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos from 12-4:30 p.m. Holiday Concert from 1-2:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common
Tis’ the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club’s Annual Christmas on the Common.
11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department
3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)
4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting
Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!
2-7 p.m., on the Common
Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews
METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas
Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children
Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.
DERRY: Holiday Pops
This Holiday Pops concert combines classical and popular seasonal favorites to put you in the holiday mood! The concert features a select group of talented members of the NH Philharmonic: a Brass Quintet and a String Quartet performing Holiday Pops music.
4 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Tickets: www.labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022
METHUEN: Tree Lighting
Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!
4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street
Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us
PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration
Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.
4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.
5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: Decorate a Mug
Use Sharpie markers to decorate a mug!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Make a Boxwood Tree
Learn how to make a beautiful fresh boxwood tree to enjoy for the holidays.
3 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $45
Register at the main circulation desk.
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)
Create works of art from recycled materials!
4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: 1-Year Anniversary Celebration
Omni Print welcomes you to celebrate with their customers, city officials, family and friends.
5-7 p.m., Omni Print, 92 South Broadway
Info: 978-686-3875
ATKINSON: Make a Boxwood Tree
Learn how to make a beautiful fresh boxwood tree to enjoy for the holidays.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $45
Register at the main circulation desk.
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Watercolor Class
Paint a holiday wreath! Led by Pixie Yates.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
A conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual and In-person)
Author Patricia Harris will discuss her book “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
MERRIMAC: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church,
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Zoom
Learn how to join a Zoom; call to connect with friends & family.
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Movie Screening
Come watch “Jerry & Marge Go Large”, based on the true story about long-married couple Jerry and Marge Selbee who win the lottery and use the money to revive their small town.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Prepare for Winter with Andover Public Works
The Director of Public Works, Chris Cronin will be here to give important updates and reminders about winter. He will answer any questons you may have.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Winter’s On Its Way (Ages 3-8)
It’s still fall, but winter will soon be here – so let’s get ready by reading some winter stories and making a wintery craft!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Flag Retirement Ceremony
Please drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.
11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/82451
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees — Ladies / Educators Night
Enjoy some shopping from local vendors and crafters, plus a visit from Santa!
12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Ladies / Educators Night pay only $5 each and senior ladies pay only $3 each from 3-8 p.m.
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
All are welcome!
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dizziness & Balance Presentation
Come learn what factors contribute to dizziness & balance and what you can do to decrease your risk.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
GROVELAND: The Elve’s Workshop (Ages 3-11)
Start with ornament making and end with a holiday story. It’s a safe bet there will be a visit from a special guest, so wear something merry and bring your camera.
6-7 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance
All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.
6 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.careathome.org/candles
WINDHAM: Launch into Girl Scouts
Don’t miss this free out-of-this-world Girl Scout event! Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while their girls participate in fun space-themed activities.
6-7 p.m., Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road
Info: www.girlscoutsgwm.org
DERRY: History Program: The Attack on Pearl Harbor (Virtual)
Jeffrey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library joins us virtually to discuss the attack’s effect on the war effort, and explore if we could have been more prepared.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: An Evening with Author Eric Cervini (Virtual)
Discussing “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café
¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees
Children’s Scavenger Hunt — All Day! Holiday Movie Night with 2 shows: 4 and 6:30 p.m. Free screening of a holiday movie included with festival admission.
12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
ATKINSON: Creating Holiday Greeting & Gift Card Holders
The library will provide pre-cut materials, embellishments and support so you can create 9 unique cards and 2 gift card holders to give to friends and family.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $20
Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
METHUEN: Holiday Concert
The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!
1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.
5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road
Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest
Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite
ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’
Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)
All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles
METHUEN: Veterans Party
Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.
6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street
Must register: 978-983-8585
HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets
In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Author Discussion (Virtual)
“She’s On The Case” — an Evening With Mystery Writers Sulati Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
DERRY: Intro to Jewish Genealogy (Virtual and In-person)
Isabel Danforth will demonstrate how to use JewishGen.org to get information about possible ancestors. She will answer questions and will do a search for someone who is participating.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½Hood Road
Register for link: office@etzhayim.org
Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)
Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena’s Annual Christmas Party
Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.
7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street
Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door
Info: www.eventbrite.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)
December’s book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day
Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods — All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Senior Day $1 off admission – today only
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea
Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Students for Seniors
Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)
Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree
Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!
5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center
Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10
Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid
All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.
Info: www.sarlnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.
6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue
Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa
Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used
DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce
For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $80 (includes book)
Info: www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair
Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street
Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day
Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 12–2 p.m. Colonial Cooking Demonstration from 12-5 p.m. Holiday Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
NEWBURYPORT: MRFRS Annual Open House – Whisker Wonderland
Find gifts for all the cats and cat lovers on your list!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm Street
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue
Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
LONDONDERRY: Santa Arrives by Helicopter
Kids, families are welcome to meet Saint Nick in person during midday stopover!
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
HAVERHILL: Let’s Make Christmas Ornaments
Come by and make Christmas Ornaments with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. They have everything you need — 3D Pens, foam, paint, cardboard, glitter, the works!
12-4 p.m., Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex Street, Suite 211
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
METHUEN: Advent III
Service of Lessons and Carols, followed by Hymn Study. Girl Scouts Meeting in the Parlor from 1-4 p.m.
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
EAST KINGSTON: Makers Market
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane
Info: 603-642-3511 / www.eks.sau16.org
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Final Day!
Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree! Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos with Susan Kneeland from 12-2:30 p.m. and Rebecca Pontius from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: Board Game Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
The parade will start on Main Street “Holiday Lane”, and end at the Hampstead Central School where you can join Santa for pictures, warm up with hot chocolate, snack on cookies. Kids can enjoy art and crafts, too.
1-4 p.m., Main Street / Central School
Info: Facebook: hampsteadchristmasparade
LAWRENCE: Irish Christmas Festival and Ceili
Join Division 8 Lawrence Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the OShea-Chaplin School of Irish Dance for dancing, music by the Silver Spears and Sean Buckley, Vendors, Raffles and more!
1-5 p.m., Claddagh Pub and Restaurant 399 Canal Street
Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Ages 6-8; under age 6 are free
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert- Peking and the Mystics
An afternoon of music from a local a cappella quintet
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Winter Wonderland — Festival of Trees & Holiday Market
Enjoy themed raffle “trees”, silent auctions, local vendors and artisans including Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, HPE Scholastic Book Fair, food, crafts, games, face painting, photo booth and more!
3-6 p.m., High Plain Elementary School, 333 High Plain Road
Info: http://highplainpto.org/winter-holiday-event.html
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“Behind the Wall”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making
Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.
3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)
Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)
Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group
December’s book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)
7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)
Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!
11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona
Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)
Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)
Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig
Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)
Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House
Come decorate your own gingerbread house.
5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)
Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert
Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!
7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street
Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome
Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Cindy Hession Richard / chession@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon
Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10 per person
Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320
Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON/PLAISTOW/SANDOWN: Tri-Town Holiday Trip
Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown: Christmas Dove, lunch at Makris Lobster & Steak House, the Gift of Lights at NH Motor Speedway
12-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $28 (lunch is on your own)
Must register: Atkinson: 603-362-1098 / Email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov; Plaistow: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / email Recreation@plaistow.com; Sandown: 603-887-1872 / email recreation@sandown.us.
ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Adults)
Learn how to “paint” with wool using wool roving and sharp barbed needles to create a delightful holiday ornament.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Must prepay and register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
The Memory Café is a welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia or brain disorder. The free sessions are designed to include the care partner in a shared experience.
1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside
Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy
Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Ages 10+)
Create a whimsical holiday ornament by sculpting in wool! Learn how to make a Santa, elf or snowman.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night (Virtual and In-Person)
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more! This is a hybrid program. It will take place in the auditorium with a Zoom option available. When registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom.
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature. Currently discussing “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
