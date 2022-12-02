SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

HAVERHILL: Breakfast with Santa

Activities include crafts, photos with Santa and gingerbread houses to decorate.

8:30-11:30 a.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

Cost: $7 per person or $30 per family

ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale

Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive

Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair

Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar

Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street

Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.

KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair

Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair

Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery

A public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day

Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Festival of open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Doors re-open at 6 p.m. Holiday Jubilee from 6-8 p.m. featuring live music and buffet (cost $15 each) and includes Festival admission, live music and buffet.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea

This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.

10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms

GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market

The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market

CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’

Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street

Cost: $12

Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org

ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations

Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

HAVERHILL: Free Winter Concert

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra presents a free winter concert this weekend!

7 p.m., Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza, Ave

METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas

Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.

7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children

Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.

NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert

A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free

Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

METHUEN: Advent II

Annual Greening of the Church after service, followed by Hymn Study.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SALEM: Christmas Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311

ATKINSON: Toys for Tots Event

Visit with the farm animals and photos with Santa.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schafer Acres

Cost: Donation for the Toys for Tots program

Info/address: www.facebook.com/SchaferAcresAtkinsonNH

GROVELAND: Santa is Coming to Town

Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the Public Safety Building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.

Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos from 12-4:30 p.m. Holiday Concert from 1-2:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common

Tis’ the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club’s Annual Christmas on the Common.

11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department

3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)

4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting

Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!

2-7 p.m., on the Common

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas

Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children

Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.

DERRY: Holiday Pops

This Holiday Pops concert combines classical and popular seasonal favorites to put you in the holiday mood! The concert features a select group of talented members of the NH Philharmonic: a Brass Quintet and a String Quartet performing Holiday Pops music.

4 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Tickets: www.labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022

METHUEN: Tree Lighting

Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!

4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us

PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration

Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.

4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.

5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: Decorate a Mug

Use Sharpie markers to decorate a mug!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Make a Boxwood Tree

Learn how to make a beautiful fresh boxwood tree to enjoy for the holidays.

3 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $45

Register at the main circulation desk.

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)

Create works of art from recycled materials!

4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: 1-Year Anniversary Celebration

Omni Print welcomes you to celebrate with their customers, city officials, family and friends.

5-7 p.m., Omni Print, 92 South Broadway

Info: 978-686-3875

ATKINSON: Make a Boxwood Tree

Learn how to make a beautiful fresh boxwood tree to enjoy for the holidays.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $45

Register at the main circulation desk.

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Watercolor Class

Paint a holiday wreath! Led by Pixie Yates.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

A conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual and In-person)

Author Patricia Harris will discuss her book “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

MERRIMAC: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Zoom

Learn how to join a Zoom; call to connect with friends & family.

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Movie Screening

Come watch “Jerry & Marge Go Large”, based on the true story about long-married couple Jerry and Marge Selbee who win the lottery and use the money to revive their small town.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Prepare for Winter with Andover Public Works

The Director of Public Works, Chris Cronin will be here to give important updates and reminders about winter. He will answer any questons you may have.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime: Winter’s On Its Way (Ages 3-8)

It’s still fall, but winter will soon be here – so let’s get ready by reading some winter stories and making a wintery craft!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Flag Retirement Ceremony

Please drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.

11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/82451

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees — Ladies / Educators Night

Enjoy some shopping from local vendors and crafters, plus a visit from Santa!

12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Ladies / Educators Night pay only $5 each and senior ladies pay only $3 each from 3-8 p.m.

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

All are welcome!

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dizziness & Balance Presentation

Come learn what factors contribute to dizziness & balance and what you can do to decrease your risk.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

GROVELAND: The Elve’s Workshop (Ages 3-11)

Start with ornament making and end with a holiday story. It’s a safe bet there will be a visit from a special guest, so wear something merry and bring your camera.

6-7 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.careathome.org/candles

WINDHAM: Launch into Girl Scouts

Don’t miss this free out-of-this-world Girl Scout event! Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while their girls participate in fun space-themed activities.

6-7 p.m., Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road

Info: www.girlscoutsgwm.org

DERRY: History Program: The Attack on Pearl Harbor (Virtual)

Jeffrey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library joins us virtually to discuss the attack’s effect on the war effort, and explore if we could have been more prepared.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: An Evening with Author Eric Cervini (Virtual)

Discussing “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Children’s Scavenger Hunt — All Day! Holiday Movie Night with 2 shows: 4 and 6:30 p.m. Free screening of a holiday movie included with festival admission.

12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ATKINSON: Creating Holiday Greeting & Gift Card Holders

The library will provide pre-cut materials, embellishments and support so you can create 9 unique cards and 2 gift card holders to give to friends and family.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $20

Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

METHUEN: Holiday Concert

The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!

1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)

Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’

Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles

METHUEN: Veterans Party

Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.

6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street

Must register: 978-983-8585

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets

In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Author Discussion (Virtual)

“She’s On The Case” — an Evening With Mystery Writers Sulati Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

DERRY: Intro to Jewish Genealogy (Virtual and In-person)

Isabel Danforth will demonstrate how to use JewishGen.org to get information about possible ancestors. She will answer questions and will do a search for someone who is participating.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½Hood Road

Register for link: office@etzhayim.org

Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com

GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)

Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena’s Annual Christmas Party

Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.

7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street

Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

Info: www.eventbrite.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)

December’s book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day

Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods — All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Senior Day $1 off admission – today only

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea

Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Students for Seniors

Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)

Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree

Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!

5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center

Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10

Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid

All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.

Info: www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.

6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue

Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa

Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used

DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce

For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $80 (includes book)

Info: www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair

Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street

Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day

Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 12–2 p.m. Colonial Cooking Demonstration from 12-5 p.m. Holiday Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

NEWBURYPORT: MRFRS Annual Open House – Whisker Wonderland

Find gifts for all the cats and cat lovers on your list!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm Street

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue

Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

LONDONDERRY: Santa Arrives by Helicopter

Kids, families are welcome to meet Saint Nick in person during midday stopover!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

HAVERHILL: Let’s Make Christmas Ornaments

Come by and make Christmas Ornaments with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. They have everything you need — 3D Pens, foam, paint, cardboard, glitter, the works!

12-4 p.m., Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex Street, Suite 211

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

METHUEN: Advent III

Service of Lessons and Carols, followed by Hymn Study. Girl Scouts Meeting in the Parlor from 1-4 p.m.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

EAST KINGSTON: Makers Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane

Info: 603-642-3511 / www.eks.sau16.org

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Final Day!

Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree! Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos with Susan Kneeland from 12-2:30 p.m. and Rebecca Pontius from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: Board Game Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

The parade will start on Main Street “Holiday Lane”, and end at the Hampstead Central School where you can join Santa for pictures, warm up with hot chocolate, snack on cookies. Kids can enjoy art and crafts, too.

1-4 p.m., Main Street / Central School

Info: Facebook: hampsteadchristmasparade

LAWRENCE: Irish Christmas Festival and Ceili

Join Division 8 Lawrence Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the OShea-Chaplin School of Irish Dance for dancing, music by the Silver Spears and Sean Buckley, Vendors, Raffles and more!

1-5 p.m., Claddagh Pub and Restaurant 399 Canal Street

Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Ages 6-8; under age 6 are free

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert- Peking and the Mystics

An afternoon of music from a local a cappella quintet

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Winter Wonderland — Festival of Trees & Holiday Market

Enjoy themed raffle “trees”, silent auctions, local vendors and artisans including Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, HPE Scholastic Book Fair, food, crafts, games, face painting, photo booth and more!

3-6 p.m., High Plain Elementary School, 333 High Plain Road

Info: http://highplainpto.org/winter-holiday-event.html

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening

“Behind the Wall”

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making

Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.

3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)

Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)

Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group

December’s book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)

7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)

Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!

11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration

Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.

Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)

Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com

ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona

Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)

Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)

Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig

Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)

Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!

4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House

Come decorate your own gingerbread house.

5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)

Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.

6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management

Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org

Questions: 603-965-0818

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register for link: www.careathome.org

DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)

Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert

Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!

7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street

Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome

Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Cindy Hession Richard / chession@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon

Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10 per person

Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320

Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON/PLAISTOW/SANDOWN: Tri-Town Holiday Trip

Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown: Christmas Dove, lunch at Makris Lobster & Steak House, the Gift of Lights at NH Motor Speedway

12-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $28 (lunch is on your own)

Must register: Atkinson: 603-362-1098 / Email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov; Plaistow: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / email Recreation@plaistow.com; Sandown: 603-887-1872 / email recreation@sandown.us.

ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Adults)

Learn how to “paint” with wool using wool roving and sharp barbed needles to create a delightful holiday ornament.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Must prepay and register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

The Memory Café is a welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia or brain disorder. The free sessions are designed to include the care partner in a shared experience.

1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside

Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy

Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Ages 10+)

Create a whimsical holiday ornament by sculpting in wool! Learn how to make a Santa, elf or snowman.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night (Virtual and In-Person)

Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more! This is a hybrid program. It will take place in the auditorium with a Zoom option available. When registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom.

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature. Currently discussing “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you