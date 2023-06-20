TUESDAY, JUNE 20
NORTH ANDOVER: Mammogram Screenings
The Dana-Farber Mammography Van will provide digital screenings (3D mammography) to women due for their annual mammogram. Most forms of insurance are accepted.
8 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Town Hall, 120 Main Street
Registration required: 617-632-1974 / Email mammo_van@dfci.harvard.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives (Ages 2-5)
To encourage outdoor play and exploration of the great outdoors, this nature-based toddler playgroup will combine themed guided play with opportunities for free time for children and their caregivers to peek under rocks, inspect tree bark for hiding bugs and explore the gardens.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Gardens, 137 Andover Street
Cost: TTOR Member: Adult: Free; Child: $5 / Nonmember: Adult: Free; Child: $10
Register/info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration
Members will take time to share ideas, conversation and fellowship. It is also the last call to pay the annual dues of $40 to continue membership.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, meeting hall, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation.
Questions? Email: tgagnon27@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Explore Massachusetts – Off The Beaten Path (Virtual)
Author Maria Olia will discuss her brand new book, “Massachusetts Off the Beaten Path”. Discover some of Massachusetts’s unique offerings with this guide: Visit a wooden-boat shop that has been in business since 1793; admire the pressed-glass galleries at the Sandwich Glass Museum, or travel back in time at the nineteenth-century Old Sturbridge Village.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Drop in to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives.
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: History of Feminism in Music
A 100-year history (1875-1975) of the music that played a vital part in American women’s struggles for equal status and equal rights.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Addison Gallery Tour
Addison Director and exhibition curator Allison Kemmerer will lead participants through the galleries to discuss the themes and works presented.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery, 3 Chapel Avenue (on the campus of Phillips Academy)
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Summer Solstice Sundaes
The Friends of the Library are having another awesome Sundae Fundraiser, this time just in time for the Summer Solstice!
5-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: For $5, you can get a yummy ice cream sundae with all the fixings and the money supports the Friends and all of the wonderful things they do to support this library.
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The Story of Route 1 in ME, NH & MA (Virtual)
Author Susan Mara Bregman will give a presentation based on her new book, ‘Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Featuring Margaret Martin Kvamme of Los Gatos, CA, playing “Melodies des Femmes” (Music by Women Composers/Arrangers) on the Great Organ. The concert is sponsored by William H. Drury.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info/tickets: www.mmmh.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
HAVERHILL: Hiking with Greenbelt
See a different side of Winnekenni as we explore the forested areas before the day warms up. Bring water! Approximate hiking distance: 3 miles.
8-10 a.m., Winnekenni Park, Plug Pond Free Parking, Sanders Road
Must register: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=100782&view=Detail
LAWRENCE: ‘The Wealth Gap and Economic Opportunity in Mass’
Lawrence CommunityWorks (LCW), the community development building corporation in the City of Lawrence since 1986, is proud to host the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for its presentation of the “Wealth Gap and Economic Opportunity in Massachusetts: A Community Conversation with the Boston Fed.” Following the presentation will be two project discussions, the Massachusetts Wealth Survey and the Inclusive Economies Initiative.
9:30 a.m., Lawrence CommunityWorks, Our House Building first floor, 168 Newbury Street
Info: 978-685-3115 / www.lawrencecommunityworks.org
HAVERHILL: Preschool Story Time
Thursdays (June 22 through August 24)
Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to story readings and crafts each week.
10-11 a.m., Whittier’s Birthplace,
Info: Email: kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (High School group)
Join us for table-top role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Don’t Suffer in Silence: Building Wealth, Energy Savings & Protection
“Don’t Suffer in Silence” is a free workshop aimed at unlocking one’s full potential to be comfortable with uncomfortable situations that may arise. Luz Frazier coaches the seminar organized by The Green Evolution Corporation.
5-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-suffer-in-silence-tickets-638101547907
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club
Currently discussing “Finding the Mother Tree Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest”.
5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-620-3615 / Emai: lgazlay@cityoflawrence.com
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: CiderFEAST New England (Ages 21+)
Come sample hard cider from 12 of the top cider makers in New England along with local food tasting.
5:30-8 p.m., Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack Street
Cost: $45 per person
Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/foodkarmanyc/862896
Info: www.crafthaverhill.com
METHUEN: Intro to Tarot Cards
Join us as Beverley Raymond, a certified Tarot Reader & life coach, teaches us all about Tarot History, Major Arcana and Minor Arcana, how to interpret imagery, and so much more! No prior experience is necessary; Tarot is for everyone!
6-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Guest Lecture at Buttonwoods
Sarah Guerin will talk about “Ten Footer Shoe Shops — History & Living Traditions”. This talk is sponsored by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.
6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Fridays
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Magic Show
Sign up today to watch a magic show with Magician Juggler Robert Clarke.
1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Bradford Common, 10 Church Street
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Cookout for Veterans at Forest Lake
A free cookout for military veterans and their families! Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Forest Lake, 24 1st Avenue
Registration required: 978-983-8585 / tinyurl.com/VetCookout
NORTH ANDOVER: Kids’ Bike Rodeo
The event will include a bicycle safety course, bicycle safety inspections, helmet fitting, and more.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Atkinson School parking lot, 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Info: North Andover Fire Department, 978-688-9590
HAVERHILL: 'What's It Worth' Appraisal Event
1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: Up to 3 items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
HAVERHILL: Taste of the Nations Fundraiser
Take your taste buds on a journey across the globe! Come savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof.
4-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $5 per person or 5 for $20 / For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
Tickets: can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
GROVELAND: LGBTQUIA+ Pride Celebration and Worship Service
10 a.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: 978-372-3463 / www.grovelanducc.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
