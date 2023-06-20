TUESDAY, JUNE 20

NORTH ANDOVER: Mammogram Screenings

The Dana-Farber Mammography Van will provide digital screenings (3D mammography) to women due for their annual mammogram. Most forms of insurance are accepted.

8 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Town Hall, 120 Main Street

Registration required: 617-632-1974 / Email mammo_van@dfci.harvard.edu

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives (Ages 2-5)

To encourage outdoor play and exploration of the great outdoors, this nature-based toddler playgroup will combine themed guided play with opportunities for free time for children and their caregivers to peek under rocks, inspect tree bark for hiding bugs and explore the gardens.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Gardens, 137 Andover Street

Cost: TTOR Member: Adult: Free; Child: $5 / Nonmember: Adult: Free; Child: $10

Register/info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration

Members will take time to share ideas, conversation and fellowship. It is also the last call to pay the annual dues of $40 to continue membership.

12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, meeting hall, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation.

Questions? Email: tgagnon27@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Explore Massachusetts – Off The Beaten Path (Virtual)

Author Maria Olia will discuss her brand new book, “Massachusetts Off the Beaten Path”. Discover some of Massachusetts’s unique offerings with this guide: Visit a wooden-boat shop that has been in business since 1793; admire the pressed-glass galleries at the Sandwich Glass Museum, or travel back in time at the nineteenth-century Old Sturbridge Village.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Drop in to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives.

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: History of Feminism in Music

A 100-year history (1875-1975) of the music that played a vital part in American women’s struggles for equal status and equal rights.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Addison Gallery Tour

Addison Director and exhibition curator Allison Kemmerer will lead participants through the galleries to discuss the themes and works presented.

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery, 3 Chapel Avenue (on the campus of Phillips Academy)

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Summer Solstice Sundaes

The Friends of the Library are having another awesome Sundae Fundraiser, this time just in time for the Summer Solstice!

5-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Cost: For $5, you can get a yummy ice cream sundae with all the fixings and the money supports the Friends and all of the wonderful things they do to support this library.

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help

Wednesdays

Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.

6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Cribbage Club

Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: The Story of Route 1 in ME, NH & MA (Virtual)

Author Susan Mara Bregman will give a presentation based on her new book, ‘Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Featuring Margaret Martin Kvamme of Los Gatos, CA, playing “Melodies des Femmes” (Music by Women Composers/Arrangers) on the Great Organ. The concert is sponsored by William H. Drury.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info/tickets: www.mmmh.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

HAVERHILL: Hiking with Greenbelt

See a different side of Winnekenni as we explore the forested areas before the day warms up. Bring water! Approximate hiking distance: 3 miles.

8-10 a.m., Winnekenni Park, Plug Pond Free Parking, Sanders Road

Must register: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=100782&amp;view=Detail

LAWRENCE: ‘The Wealth Gap and Economic Opportunity in Mass’

Lawrence CommunityWorks (LCW), the community development building corporation in the City of Lawrence since 1986, is proud to host the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for its presentation of the “Wealth Gap and Economic Opportunity in Massachusetts: A Community Conversation with the Boston Fed.” Following the presentation will be two project discussions, the Massachusetts Wealth Survey and the Inclusive Economies Initiative.

9:30 a.m., Lawrence CommunityWorks, Our House Building first floor, 168 Newbury Street

Info: 978-685-3115 / www.lawrencecommunityworks.org

HAVERHILL: Preschool Story Time

Thursdays (June 22 through August 24)

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to story readings and crafts each week.

10-11 a.m., Whittier’s Birthplace,

Info: Email: kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (High School group)

Join us for table-top role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Don’t Suffer in Silence: Building Wealth, Energy Savings & Protection

“Don’t Suffer in Silence” is a free workshop aimed at unlocking one’s full potential to be comfortable with uncomfortable situations that may arise. Luz Frazier coaches the seminar organized by The Green Evolution Corporation.

5-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-suffer-in-silence-tickets-638101547907

LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club

Currently discussing “Finding the Mother Tree Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest”.

5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-620-3615 / Emai: lgazlay@cityoflawrence.com

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: CiderFEAST New England (Ages 21+)

Come sample hard cider from 12 of the top cider makers in New England along with local food tasting.

5:30-8 p.m., Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack Street

Cost: $45 per person

Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/foodkarmanyc/862896

Info: www.crafthaverhill.com

METHUEN: Intro to Tarot Cards

Join us as Beverley Raymond, a certified Tarot Reader & life coach, teaches us all about Tarot History, Major Arcana and Minor Arcana, how to interpret imagery, and so much more! No prior experience is necessary; Tarot is for everyone!

6-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Guest Lecture at Buttonwoods

Sarah Guerin will talk about “Ten Footer Shoe Shops — History & Living Traditions”. This talk is sponsored by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.

6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Fridays

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Magic Show

Sign up today to watch a magic show with Magician Juggler Robert Clarke.

1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Bradford Common, 10 Church Street

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Cookout for Veterans at Forest Lake

A free cookout for military veterans and their families! Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Forest Lake, 24 1st Avenue

Registration required: 978-983-8585 / tinyurl.com/VetCookout

NORTH ANDOVER: Kids’ Bike Rodeo

The event will include a bicycle safety course, bicycle safety inspections, helmet fitting, and more.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Atkinson School parking lot, 111 Phillips Brooks Road

Info: North Andover Fire Department, 978-688-9590

{strong style=”text-align: center;”}HAVERHILL: ‘What’s It Worth’ Appraisal Event{/strong}

1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: Up to 3 items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

HAVERHILL: Taste of the Nations Fundraiser

Take your taste buds on a journey across the globe! Come savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof.

4-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave

Cost: $5 per person or 5 for $20 / For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.

Tickets: can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

GROVELAND: LGBTQUIA+ Pride Celebration and Worship Service

10 a.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: 978-372-3463 / www.grovelanducc.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you