FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

GROVELAND: Author Presentation

Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Pizza Buffet & Cigars Fundraiser

Kingston Lions will present whiskey and tequila tasting, Steve Bartell Molon Labe Cigars, Pizza Buffet, and 50/50 Raffles at this outdoor event.

6-10 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, 92 Route 125

Cost: $60 per person and includes 3 cigars and pizza buffet

Info: www.facebook.com/kingstonnhlions

HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022

This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.

7 p.m., 85 Essex Street

Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com

Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park

Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour

Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.

10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (Ages 7-11)

Sign up to talk graphic novels & comics, create your own, or make some art out of recycled comics!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist

They’re Heeeeeere... It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Final Art Walk of 2022

3-6 p.m., downtown, across Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk

ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi

Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!

6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)

RSVP & payment requested by September 30

Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma

HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band

Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.

8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street

Info: www.StreetSongNH.com

