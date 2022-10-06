FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
GROVELAND: Author Presentation
Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Pizza Buffet & Cigars Fundraiser
Kingston Lions will present whiskey and tequila tasting, Steve Bartell Molon Labe Cigars, Pizza Buffet, and 50/50 Raffles at this outdoor event.
6-10 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, 92 Route 125
Cost: $60 per person and includes 3 cigars and pizza buffet
Info: www.facebook.com/kingstonnhlions
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park
Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour
Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.
10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (Ages 7-11)
Sign up to talk graphic novels & comics, create your own, or make some art out of recycled comics!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist
They’re Heeeeeere... It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Final Art Walk of 2022
3-6 p.m., downtown, across Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk
ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi
Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!
6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)
RSVP & payment requested by September 30
Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
