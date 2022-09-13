WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The Great Secret: The Classified World War II Disaster That Launches the War on Cancer” by Jennet Connet
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
2-3:30 or 4-5:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day
Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Car Show
Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show
9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street
Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr
ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk
Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Cine Español
“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)
1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey
A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees
7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street
Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.
12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free
Rain date: Sun., September 25
More info: 978-852-3014
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
3-4:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Author Event
Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)
Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)
Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Age Span Free Mobile Food Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Presents Joey Canzano, Man of Many Voices
Business meeting then refreshments. Canzano captures the essence of Sinatra, Dean Martin and more. Club meets monthly and is open to all women from the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Guests always welcome.
12:15 p.m., Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Guest fee: $4
Info: pfarfaras@aol.com
HAVERHILL: How to Overcome Emotional and Psychological Barriers
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Radio Turns 100: The Golden Age of Entertainment
Mike Morin, morning host of “Morin in the Morning” on Frank’s 106.3 FM, has collected short clips from some of the greatest radio entertainers of the past century. His slide and audio presentation is a tribute to radio and includes Milton Berle, Jack Benny, Groucho Marx, H.G. No registration required.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Preserving Memories 101: exploring options for long-term preservation.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
