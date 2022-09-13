WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “The Great Secret: The Classified World War II Disaster That Launches the War on Cancer” by Jennet Connet

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

2-3:30 or 4-5:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day

Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Car Show

Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show

9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street

Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr

ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk

Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Cine Español

“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)

1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey

A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees

7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street

Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.

12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free

Rain date: Sun., September 25

More info: 978-852-3014

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

3-4:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Author Event

Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)

Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)

Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Age Span Free Mobile Food Market

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Presents Joey Canzano, Man of Many Voices

Business meeting then refreshments. Canzano captures the essence of Sinatra, Dean Martin and more. Club meets monthly and is open to all women from the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Guests always welcome.

12:15 p.m., Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Guest fee: $4

Info: pfarfaras@aol.com

HAVERHILL: How to Overcome Emotional and Psychological Barriers

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Radio Turns 100: The Golden Age of Entertainment

Mike Morin, morning host of “Morin in the Morning” on Frank’s 106.3 FM, has collected short clips from some of the greatest radio entertainers of the past century. His slide and audio presentation is a tribute to radio and includes Milton Berle, Jack Benny, Groucho Marx, H.G. No registration required.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Preserving Memories 101: exploring options for long-term preservation.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

