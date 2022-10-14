SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road

For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)

Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade

Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.

Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.

Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org

ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

More info: www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival

Stop by for great author panels and appearances!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Event info: www.mvhbf.com

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck

Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!

10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538

METHUEN: Free Children’s Event

Peter and the Wolf, A Musical Fairy Tale for Children by Sergei Prokofiev- will be narrated in English by Kathy Moran-Wallace and in Spanish by Gladys Linares-Medina. The story will also be accompanied on the organ by Raymond Hawkins.

10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”

Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.

Event is free and open to all.

10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

WINDHAM: Harvest Fest

Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!

12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road

Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)

Stories & Science experiments!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street

Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.

More info: 978-687-1240

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang

Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

More info: www.ricklandmusic.com

NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser

Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street

Cost: $50

Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee

PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids

Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)

Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening

Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.

1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.

METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway

A musical revue showcasing works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter, Gershwin and others.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under

Info: www.mmmh.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.

7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)

Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.

6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session

Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies

Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”

Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.

2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.

Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357

METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper

All Methuen seniors are welcome.

4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Violin Concert with Yolanda Becker

Yolanda Becker is a violinist/guitarist, songwriter, and loop pedal performer from southern NH.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer

Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.

1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.

6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night

Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!

7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.

Performances October 19-November 6

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances

Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth

