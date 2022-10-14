SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road
For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)
Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade
Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.
Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.
Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org
ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
More info: www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival
Stop by for great author panels and appearances!
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Event info: www.mvhbf.com
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck
Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!
10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street
Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538
METHUEN: Free Children’s Event
Peter and the Wolf, A Musical Fairy Tale for Children by Sergei Prokofiev- will be narrated in English by Kathy Moran-Wallace and in Spanish by Gladys Linares-Medina. The story will also be accompanied on the organ by Raymond Hawkins.
10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”
Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.
Event is free and open to all.
10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave
Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.
11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
WINDHAM: Harvest Fest
Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!
12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road
Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)
Stories & Science experiments!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street
Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.
More info: 978-687-1240
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang
Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
More info: www.ricklandmusic.com
NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser
Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.
6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street
Cost: $50
Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee
PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids
Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)
Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening
Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.
1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.
METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway
A musical revue showcasing works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter, Gershwin and others.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under
Info: www.mmmh.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.
7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)
Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.
6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session
Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies
Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”
Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.
2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357
METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper
All Methuen seniors are welcome.
4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Violin Concert with Yolanda Becker
Yolanda Becker is a violinist/guitarist, songwriter, and loop pedal performer from southern NH.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer
Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.
1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.
6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night
Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!
7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’
In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.
Performances October 19-November 6
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances
Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth
