MONDAY, MAY 9
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Preschool)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games: 1 p.m.
Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
6-8:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Apocalypse How: The End of the World
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Discover India – Bengal Tiger (Zoom)
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
To register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting
7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com
TUESDAY, MAY 10
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Council on Aging: 9 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Zoom): Monthly Discussion Group
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library
Registration required: rayf@derrypl.org / 603-432-61040 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Tuesday Movie Morning
“Hamilton” starring Lin Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body (Virtual)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body (Virtual)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: www.haverhillpl.org
To register: Brendan, 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body (Virtual)
1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register for Zoom link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages): 6:30 p.m.
Offered by Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
SANDOWN: Trash or Treasure? Antique Presentation and Appraisal Event
6:30-9:30 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Bring items for appraisal: $10 per item or 3 for $25
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking Breakfast
Preregister and bring a potential new member for free.
8-9:15 a.m., Raff’s Cafe, 620 Primrose Street
Register: 978-686-09000 / office@merrimackvalleychamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Bonsai Tree Presentation by Paul MacKay
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
For link: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Teen Art Night
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)
4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond
Info: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Education Association End of Year Banquet
4:30-7:30 p.m., Willow Springs Vineyard, 840 W Lowell Ave
$20 per person
RSVP: hea2ndvp@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Intro to Birdwatching (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway
To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Taking Action: Structural Racism, Inequities & Climate Change
7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Zoom)
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
THURSDAY, MAY 12
WEST NEWBURY: PRHS Arts Festival
Showcase of art pieces from students
Time TBA, Pentucket High School, 24 West Main Street
Info: www.pentucketarts.org/upcoming-events
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Friends of HPL Luncheon
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Susan Veasey 978-852-1516 / savz@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Lunch and Shopping at Lynnfield Market
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 10 a.m., return at 4 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Full list of restaurants and shops: https://marketstreetlynnfield.com
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: Kristne or Kelly at 978-623-8320
Registration is required: www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Chapter Book Chat
Discussing “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17 and 18+)
Get out, stretch and explore some nature in Newburyport
Offered by The Arc, 57 Washington Street
4-5:30 p.m., meet at the playground at Cashman Park in Newburyport
More details: email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)
4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Conflict Analysis Between Russia and Ukraine (Virtual)
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 3 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Movie Night – The Boss Baby 2 (All Ages)
Grab a drink, snack and a blanket and watch a movie!
6:30-8:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series (Virtual)
Jacqueline Kennedy – A First Lady of Grace and Style
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
No registration required
Info: 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
