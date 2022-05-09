Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, MAY 9

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Preschool)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games: 1 p.m.

Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

6-8:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Apocalypse How: The End of the World

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Discover India – Bengal Tiger (Zoom)

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

To register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting

7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com

TUESDAY, MAY 10

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Council on Aging: 9 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Zoom): Monthly Discussion Group

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library

Registration required: rayf@derrypl.org / 603-432-61040 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Tuesday Movie Morning

“Hamilton” starring Lin Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body (Virtual)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body (Virtual)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: www.haverhillpl.org

To register: Brendan, 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body (Virtual)

1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register for Zoom link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages): 6:30 p.m.

Offered by Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

SANDOWN: Trash or Treasure? Antique Presentation and Appraisal Event

6:30-9:30 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Bring items for appraisal: $10 per item or 3 for $25

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking Breakfast

Preregister and bring a potential new member for free.

8-9:15 a.m., Raff’s Cafe, 620 Primrose Street

Register: 978-686-09000 / office@merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Bonsai Tree Presentation by Paul MacKay

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

For link: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Teen Art Night

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)

4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond

Info: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Education Association End of Year Banquet

4:30-7:30 p.m., Willow Springs Vineyard, 840 W Lowell Ave

$20 per person

RSVP: hea2ndvp@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Intro to Birdwatching (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 Broadway

To register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Taking Action: Structural Racism, Inequities & Climate Change

7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Zoom)

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 12

WEST NEWBURY: PRHS Arts Festival

Showcase of art pieces from students

Time TBA, Pentucket High School, 24 West Main Street

Info: www.pentucketarts.org/upcoming-events

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Friends of HPL Luncheon

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Susan Veasey 978-852-1516 / savz@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Lunch and Shopping at Lynnfield Market

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 10 a.m., return at 4 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Full list of restaurants and shops: https://marketstreetlynnfield.com

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: Kristne or Kelly at 978-623-8320

Registration is required: www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Chapter Book Chat

Discussing “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17 and 18+)

Get out, stretch and explore some nature in Newburyport

Offered by The Arc, 57 Washington Street

4-5:30 p.m., meet at the playground at Cashman Park in Newburyport

More details: email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)

4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Conflict Analysis Between Russia and Ukraine (Virtual)

6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 3 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Movie Night – The Boss Baby 2 (All Ages)

Grab a drink, snack and a blanket and watch a movie!

6:30-8:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series (Virtual)

Jacqueline Kennedy – A First Lady of Grace and Style

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

No registration required

Info: 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

