MONDAY, APRIL 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Crepe Paper Flower Blooms (Adults)
4-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 15
Students will create life-like bouquets — out of tissue & crepe paper! Each week will focus on specific flower varieties and strategies, and students will work to build a springtime bouquet!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $120
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn the basics of clay building using techniques like slab, forming, underglazing and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting 101 (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Learn how to use Procreate on the iPad and learn techniques that are transferable to countless digital art programs available.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 4-7)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn color mixing while exploring the possibilities of acrylic, finger, and watercolor paints.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club
Come discuss “Daughters of NRI”.
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 19 (no class 5/29)
All levels welcome.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting The Light (Adults)
5-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 22
From conception through completion learn to create unity and harmony as you discover how light illuminates our world with color, provides contrast with its shadows, and gives us life.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $170
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)
Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)
Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast and a presentation by Anders Morley, author of “This Land of Snow, a Journey Across the North in Winter”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing + Painting (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 15-May 30
Explore the magic of springtime in the Merrimack Valley! You will find inspiration in photos, still life and, if weather permits, outdoor art-making. Your tools can be pencils, pastels or paint as you learn more about this season’s treasures.
1-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)
Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Artivive, Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing Studio (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will learn the basics of drawing while being able to create works they will be proud of such as portraits, still life, pose drawings and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-June 13
The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Portraits (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital portraits.
6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier
The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
7-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14 (no class May 10)
Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.
1:30-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $265
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Students will learn how to build both by hand and with the aid of the potter’s wheel.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: From Drawing to Sculpture (Ages 4-7)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Have fun creating pinch pots out of clay, building fairies and their magical worlds out of recycled and found objects and work with fiber to build animals and dolls.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Full with Watercolor (Adults)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Learn to paint with a sense of freedom. Students will learn how to use their painting tools to achieve various effects.
2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Stuffed Animal Sewing (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
In this course, students will learn the basics of hand sewing. Starting with a simple coin pouch, students will master basic skills — and then will design and sew their own stuffed animal!
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Learn the basics of drawing anime characters to create well-known and unique characters. The journey will be exciting and imaginative while we run to our goal of mastering the art of anime.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 26-May 30
Learn how to use graphite pencils to create a range of tones, textures, and effects, from soft and subtle shading to bold and dramatic lines.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
8 weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14
Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
