Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness

Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars

Make a calendar for 2023!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

  • Happy New Year

    • METHUEN: The Holy Name Carol Sing

    9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

    Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

    MONDAY, JANUARY 2

    DERRY: Food Pantry Open

    Mondays

    11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

    Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

    ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

    Mondays

    3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

    Currently discussing “The Wild Ones” by Nafiza Azad.

    7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

    GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

    Mondays

    7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

    Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

    TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

    METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

    Tuesdays

    9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

    Cost: Free; donations always welcome

    Info: 978-983-8825

    HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

    Screening “On the Waterfront” (1954) starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Eva Marie Saint.

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

    LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

    Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

    10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

    Info: 978-620-3618

    ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

    Tuesdays

    10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    METHUEN: Mah Jongg

    Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

    This is a friendly game that tries to match up people with similar skill levels.

    1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

    ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain

    Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.

    1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

    Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

    4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

    LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

    Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

    5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

    Contact: chession@agespan.org

    Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

    GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

    Tuesdays

    6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

    Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

    WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

    ANDOVER: Trip to Worcester Art Museum

    Andover residents are invited to the special Jewels of the Nile special exhibit. Lunch at the Flying Rhino (reasonable prices).

    9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Cost: $22

    Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

    ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

    Wednesdays

    1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

    Wednesdays

    Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

    3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

    DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

    Wednesdays

    Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

    5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

    Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

    ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion

    Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.

    6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

    Wednesdays

    Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

    6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

    Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

    LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

    Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

    Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

    6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

    Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

    Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

    ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

    Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

    This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.

    7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

    ¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

    7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

    THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

    GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

    Thursdays

    9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

    Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

    ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

    No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

    10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

    ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

    Thursdays

    10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party

    Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.

    12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Tickets: $10

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

    ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

    Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

    7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

    If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.

    7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

    METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

    This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.

    7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

    FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

    xxx

    SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

    xxx

    SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

    METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study

    9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

    Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

    ANDOVER: Board Games Club

    Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

    1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    MONDAY, JANUARY 9

    DERRY: Food Pantry Open

    Mondays

    11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

    Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

    ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

    Mondays

    3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

    Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

    6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

    HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

    Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

    6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

    LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)

    Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)

    In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.

    6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

    Cost: $205

    Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

    GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

    Mondays

    7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

    Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

    GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)

    Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.

    7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

    METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

    Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.

    7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

    TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

    ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents

    Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

    9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

    Must register: 978-623-8320

    METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

    Tuesdays

    9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

    Cost: Free; donations always welcome

    Info: 978-983-8825

    ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

    A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

    9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

    Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

    LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

    Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

    10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

    Info: 978-620-3618

    LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)

    Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.

    Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

    10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

    Cost: $225

    Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

    ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

    Tuesdays

    10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

    Must register: 603-362-5234

    LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)

    Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

    Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.

    1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

    Cost: $125

    Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

