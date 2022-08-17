Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children's games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
ANDOVER: Craft Sale
All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Art Class (Ages 18+)
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 77 Elm Street, Unit 203, Amesbury
Cost: $25 per person
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: Restorative Justice
Presentation about the importance of restorative justice in education.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Performing Arts Center, 70-71 North Parish Road
Info: 978-722-2868 / david.hall@glfhc.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band
Including cookout and ice cream social
5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
5-9 p.m.: Battle of the Bands at the Londonderry Town Common
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performance by Tad & Valerie
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)
Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Space is limited.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Blood Drive
11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Meeting Room, 320 Main Street
Schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
WINDHAM: Concert for Senior Citizens
Parking is at the Windham Presbyterian Church; don't forget your lawn chair!
3 p.m., Town Common, 6 Village Green
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2600
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
5 p.m.: Derry & Londonderry PD & FD Softball Game; 6-9:30 p.m.: Food Truck Alley; 7 p.m.: Scott Spradling Band Concert; 9:15 p.m. (or dark): Atlas Fireworks Show
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Benefit Car Show
All vehicles welcome, goody bags, cookout, popular choice trophies, live DJ, grass parking, plenty of spectator parking. No registration necessary.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Melmark New England, 461 River Road
Rain date: Sat., August 27
Donations gratefully accepted.
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Fall Enrollment Event at Northern Essex
Learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation, connect with an advisor, and speak with a financial aid specialist.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street
RSVP in advance; call 978-556-3700
HUDSON: Benefit Motorcycle Ride
The 5th annual Taylor Rose Motorcycle “Ride Against Opioids”
Registration starts at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., AJ's Sports Bar and Grill, 11 Tracy Lane
Cost: $35 per ride or $45 for rider and passenger
Info: www.trnfoundation.com
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
9 a.m.: 2022 Baby Contest; 10:15 a.m.: Old Home Day Parade; 11:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Booths on the Common, Adult Den, Kidz Section, Morrison House Museum Festivities, Touch a Truck Event; 6:30 p.m.: Millennium Running Boot Scootin; Boogie 5K and Beer Fest
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
HAMPSTEAD: Family event at St. Christopher’s
Children's story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and sno cones.
10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: End of Summer Bash
Twelve youths selected by the ministry attended a four week basketball skills and drills training camp and will compete against each other in a tournament. The event includes prizes, trophies, food, games, skateboarding competitions and live performances. This event is intended to send positive messages to the community. All are invited.
12-4 p.m., Cashman Field, Hilldale Avenue
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: PrintWorks: Making Music
A multi-century, multi-sensory interactive event combining an art installation, printmaking workshop and live musical performance.
1-4 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Cost: $20
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/printworks-making-music-tickets-378043858357
KINGSTON: Ham Supper
6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children
Info: 603-642-7256 / www.kingstonfcc.org
MERRIMAC: MARK209 Concert
7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church Street
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 978-346-9742
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
SALEM: Exotic Car Show
Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana
Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament
Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street
Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com
