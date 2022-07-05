Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com

 

TUESDAY, JULY 5

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

Features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles.

9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729

DERRY: Step Into Music! (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Fourth of July Ice Cream Social

Enjoy lunch and ice cream with patriotic music

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

KINGSTON: Can You Dig It? (Ages 7+)

Maritime Archaeology & Shipwrecks

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Mini Golf at Cedarland Haverhill

4-5 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Cost $15 pp

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – The Reminisants

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: The Fascinating Life of MA Dinosaur Pioneer (Virtual)

Author Robert T. McMaster will discuss his latest book, "All The Light Here Comes From Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock".

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic

First Wednesday of every month

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Appointment required: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Superheroes Unite! (Ages 2-5)

Kids can dress up as their favorite superhero and test their superhero skills at this fun program of stories and activities.

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime – Walk the Plank

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanne (Up to age 10)

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration is appreciated: www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Percy Jackson Book Club (Ages 9+)

And Movie!

2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Teen Tie Dye

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Stories with Maverick

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter Than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Bowling GameTime Amesbury Candlepin

4:30-6 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Cost $15 pp

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Ice Cream Social

Presented by Friends of Veasey Park & Tree Top Summer Camp

Free! All are welcome.

5-7 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: www.unation.com/event/10707650

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Steve Blunt Kids Concert

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Street Song

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Club

Meets on the first Wednesday of the month. Currently discussing “The Planter of Modern Life Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution” by Stephen Heyman.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Northeast Native Plant Primer (Virtual)

Author Uli Lormier will discuss his new book, "The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Gospel Concert

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Pilgrim Holiness Church, 400 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/HaverhillPilgrimHolinessChurch

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common - Veronica Lewis

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue - Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Sarah Johnson – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: Restless Hexachords

8-9:15 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 216 Lowell Road

Cost: $25-$20

Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 7

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Andover residents only

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)

Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)

3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

HAVERHILL: Softball Skills and Drills (Ladies only, 18+)

Thursdays, July 7, 14 and 28

A clinic style program with a combination of skills, drills, and fun games. All players need is a glove, some water, and a positive attitude.

Offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

4-5:30 p.m., Penn Brook Field in Georgetown

Info/Register: email: after@thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer

Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce

4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street

To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It

6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Moana”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 8

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77304

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: Central

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27/ email skoza@urteachers.org

KINGSTON: Mythical Sea Creatures (Ages 8+)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Visit with Ariel

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Afternoon Movie

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

Dan Gabel and the Able Tones (New England’s Favorite Big Band)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74830

SATURDAY, JULY 9

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

DERRY: Book Sale

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter

10-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Festival of the Arts

Music, theater, dance, poetry, artists and artisans from Lawrence and beyond. For the young ones, there will be a “Kids Zone” where they can enjoy games, face painting, and photos with “Elsa and Anna.” Admission is free.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lawrence Festival of the Arts, 50 Island Street

Info: www.lawrencearts.org.

NORTH ANDOVER: Earth Goddess Yoga and Herbal Chocolate Workshop

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $32; Non-member: $40

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74978

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74763

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee

“Belfast”, a young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. (PG-13)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Veterans Fundraiser

BBQ, live music by George Williams Band and Off The Map

Cost $15 pp

1-6 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: www.facebook.com/Elks2226

ANDOVER: Comics Workshop (Grades 3-6)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk

Held on the second Saturday of the month through October

3-6 p.m., downtown Haverhill

www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74955

SUNDAY, JULY 10

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike – Boston Hill and Ward Reservation

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 1275 Turnpike Street

Info: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, JULY 11

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

Discussion of contemporary, history, biography, and more

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Questions: Joanne, joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Matinee

“Encanto” (PG)

Free. All are welcome!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Stories with Finn

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 12 p.m.

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, scoring by PGA professionals, contests, prizes, and more!

To register, email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com / 617-270-3803

KINGSTON: Shark Week Celebration

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Comic Workshop with Marek Bennett (Teens)

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Career Transitions: Is now the right time?

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Bowling at Academy Lanes Haverhill

6-7:30 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Based on a True Story: Real Life on Film (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night

“Encanto” (Rated PG)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author

Dyke Hendrickson, author of “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 12

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Mist register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727

DERRY: Community Clean Up

Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children's Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW pick up on July 13.

Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”

1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)

1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual) 

Beehive decorating craft

5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck

The Walking Gourmet Food Truck

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Using maps for Genealogical research

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, "Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing

Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storyime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)

2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)

Grades 6-12

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre

New members always welcome

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Everlasting Characters Kids Event

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert 

Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer".

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)

Free, all are welcome!

7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent

Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 14

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Picnic

Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., entertainment, door prizes at 10 a.m.; hot lunch from Meals on Wheels at 11:30 a.m.

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Sign up with Ann-Marie by July 8; call 603-382-9276

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Solar Energy and the All-Electric Home 101

Want to learn more about clean solar energy for your home but don't know where to start? Join Andover WECAN and ReVision Energy's Solar Designer Malcolm Sonnett for an overview.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Make Your Own Shark (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Friendship Bracelets (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Fun with Dolphins (Ages 5-11)

Session 1: 11-11:45 a.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Short Story Contest Reveal

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Stop Motion Animation for Teens (Virtual)

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Space is limited.

Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Every Thursday

Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: College Fair

More than 70 colleges to be represented!

6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy

Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)

More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Jordan TW Trio

Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, the Jordan TW Trio delivers a dynamic show full of lively fiddle tunes, haunting airs and classic sing-alongs

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Movie Night

“Camp Nowhere” (Rated PG)

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Story and Craft: Bees (Ages 5-8)

6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by Lost in Time (Modern and Classic Rock)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Ben Shattuck will discuss “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Atlantis”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

 

ONGOING:

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street

Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative's 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Weekly Senior Programs: Mondays: Quilting, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping Pong, 2 p.m.

Tuesdays: Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Morning Crafting Group, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff, 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits, 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays: Andover Chroniclers, every 1st and 3rd Thursday, 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club, 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio, 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom, 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 1-4 p.m.; Billiards, 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong, 2-8 p.m.

Fridays: French Conversation Group, 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers, 10 a.m.; 45’s card playing, 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.

Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let's Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

No registration required

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight

Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church

DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 

To register: www.waypointnh.org

DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Free; drop ins are welcome

Info: skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5) 

Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park

Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107

GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class

Location: 183 Main Street

Details: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class

Info: Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness - Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class

Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.

Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html

GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com

HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

No charge. Donations appreciated.

HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall

Info: www.al-anon.org

HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)

Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.

Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club

HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club

Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall

Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net

More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club

HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)

www.al-anon-org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill's art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.

Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com 

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month

Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom in for some social game challenges!

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!

HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.

Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.

HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill

Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square

For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in - no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated. 

Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org

HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street

Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.

HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.

Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road

New members always welcome.

Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php

LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311

MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.

Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.

More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.

Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night

Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.

Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.

Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.

Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

To register: www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime

Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5075

PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.

Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011

PLAISTOW: Senior Programs

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles

Wednesdays: Cards and board games

Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles

Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards

Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.

SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org

SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.

Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org

WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!

To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

PLAN AHEAD!

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway

Rain date: Sun., September 25

Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com

34th Annual Cycle for Shelter - Emmaus House Fundraiser

Sat., September 18

To register: www.emmausinc.org

