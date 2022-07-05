Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
Features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles.
9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729
DERRY: Step Into Music! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Fourth of July Ice Cream Social
Enjoy lunch and ice cream with patriotic music
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
KINGSTON: Can You Dig It? (Ages 7+)
Maritime Archaeology & Shipwrecks
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)
3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Mini Golf at Cedarland Haverhill
4-5 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Cost $15 pp
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – The Reminisants
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The Fascinating Life of MA Dinosaur Pioneer (Virtual)
Author Robert T. McMaster will discuss his latest book, "All The Light Here Comes From Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock".
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic
First Wednesday of every month
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Appointment required: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Superheroes Unite! (Ages 2-5)
Kids can dress up as their favorite superhero and test their superhero skills at this fun program of stories and activities.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime – Walk the Plank
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanne (Up to age 10)
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration is appreciated: www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Percy Jackson Book Club (Ages 9+)
And Movie!
2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Teen Tie Dye
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Stories with Maverick
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter Than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Bowling GameTime Amesbury Candlepin
4:30-6 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Cost $15 pp
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Ice Cream Social
Presented by Friends of Veasey Park & Tree Top Summer Camp
Free! All are welcome.
5-7 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10707650
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Steve Blunt Kids Concert
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Street Song
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Club
Meets on the first Wednesday of the month. Currently discussing “The Planter of Modern Life Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution” by Stephen Heyman.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Northeast Native Plant Primer (Virtual)
Author Uli Lormier will discuss his new book, "The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Gospel Concert
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Pilgrim Holiness Church, 400 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/HaverhillPilgrimHolinessChurch
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common - Veronica Lewis
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue - Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Sarah Johnson – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: Restless Hexachords
8-9:15 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 216 Lowell Road
Cost: $25-$20
Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 7
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Andover residents only
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)
Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)
Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)
Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)
3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
HAVERHILL: Softball Skills and Drills (Ladies only, 18+)
Thursdays, July 7, 14 and 28
A clinic style program with a combination of skills, drills, and fun games. All players need is a glove, some water, and a positive attitude.
Offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
4-5:30 p.m., Penn Brook Field in Georgetown
Info/Register: email: after@thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer
Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce
4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street
To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It
6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Moana”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JULY 8
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77304
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: Central
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27/ email skoza@urteachers.org
KINGSTON: Mythical Sea Creatures (Ages 8+)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Visit with Ariel
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Afternoon Movie
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
Dan Gabel and the Able Tones (New England’s Favorite Big Band)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74830
SATURDAY, JULY 9
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
DERRY: Book Sale
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter
10-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Festival of the Arts
Music, theater, dance, poetry, artists and artisans from Lawrence and beyond. For the young ones, there will be a “Kids Zone” where they can enjoy games, face painting, and photos with “Elsa and Anna.” Admission is free.
11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lawrence Festival of the Arts, 50 Island Street
Info: www.lawrencearts.org.
NORTH ANDOVER: Earth Goddess Yoga and Herbal Chocolate Workshop
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $32; Non-member: $40
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74978
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74763
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee
“Belfast”, a young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. (PG-13)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Veterans Fundraiser
BBQ, live music by George Williams Band and Off The Map
Cost $15 pp
1-6 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: www.facebook.com/Elks2226
ANDOVER: Comics Workshop (Grades 3-6)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk
Held on the second Saturday of the month through October
3-6 p.m., downtown Haverhill
www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74955
SUNDAY, JULY 10
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike – Boston Hill and Ward Reservation
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 1275 Turnpike Street
Info: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, JULY 11
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
Discussion of contemporary, history, biography, and more
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Questions: Joanne, joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Matinee
“Encanto” (PG)
Free. All are welcome!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Stories with Finn
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament
Registration starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 12 p.m.
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, scoring by PGA professionals, contests, prizes, and more!
To register, email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com / 617-270-3803
KINGSTON: Shark Week Celebration
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Comic Workshop with Marek Bennett (Teens)
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Career Transitions: Is now the right time?
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Bowling at Academy Lanes Haverhill
6-7:30 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Based on a True Story: Real Life on Film (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night
“Encanto” (Rated PG)
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author
Dyke Hendrickson, author of “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 12
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Mist register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727
DERRY: Community Clean Up
Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children's Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW pick up on July 13.
Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”
1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual)
Beehive decorating craft
5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck
The Walking Gourmet Food Truck
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Using maps for Genealogical research
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, "Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing
Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storyime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)
2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)
Grades 6-12
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre
New members always welcome
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Everlasting Characters Kids Event
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert
Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer".
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)
Free, all are welcome!
7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent
Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 14
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Picnic
Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., entertainment, door prizes at 10 a.m.; hot lunch from Meals on Wheels at 11:30 a.m.
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Sign up with Ann-Marie by July 8; call 603-382-9276
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Solar Energy and the All-Electric Home 101
Want to learn more about clean solar energy for your home but don't know where to start? Join Andover WECAN and ReVision Energy's Solar Designer Malcolm Sonnett for an overview.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Make Your Own Shark (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Friendship Bracelets (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Fun with Dolphins (Ages 5-11)
Session 1: 11-11:45 a.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:15 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Short Story Contest Reveal
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Stop Motion Animation for Teens (Virtual)
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Space is limited.
Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: College Fair
More than 70 colleges to be represented!
6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy
Parking available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 South Main St (Rt.28)
More info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Jordan TW Trio
Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, the Jordan TW Trio delivers a dynamic show full of lively fiddle tunes, haunting airs and classic sing-alongs
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Movie Night
“Camp Nowhere” (Rated PG)
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Story and Craft: Bees (Ages 5-8)
6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by Lost in Time (Modern and Classic Rock)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)
Author Ben Shattuck will discuss “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Atlantis”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative's 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Weekly Senior Programs: Mondays: Quilting, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping Pong, 2 p.m.
Tuesdays: Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Morning Crafting Group, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff, 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits, 12:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Andover Chroniclers, every 1st and 3rd Thursday, 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club, 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio, 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom, 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 1-4 p.m.; Billiards, 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong, 2-8 p.m.
Fridays: French Conversation Group, 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers, 10 a.m.; 45’s card playing, 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let's Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness - Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)
Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.
Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club
HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club
Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall
Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net
More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club
HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)
www.al-anon-org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill's art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in - no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles
Wednesdays: Cards and board games
Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles
Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards
Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
PLAN AHEAD!
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway
Rain date: Sun., September 25
Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com
34th Annual Cycle for Shelter - Emmaus House Fundraiser
Sat., September 18
To register: www.emmausinc.org
