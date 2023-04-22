SUNDAY, APRIL 23

ANDOVER: 10th annual Spring Has Sprung Brunch

Enjoy brunch and view the art of flower design by Steve Janavicus of Flowers by Steve. Raffles, floral designs and fresh flowers for purchase. All proceeds to support Tufts Medicine Care at Home.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Cost: $75

Info/tickets: 978-552-4188 / www.homehealthfoundation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Clean Up Day

Check in at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main Street for gloves, trash bags, and grabbers.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., town-wide

Rain date: April 30

Info: www.northandoverma.gov/public-works/pages/town-wide-clean

HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”

Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org

ANDOVER: Spring Dance

Dance lessons from 6-7 p.m. Music by D.B.’s Orchestra from 7-10 p.m.

6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Tickets: $15 per person in advance/$20 at the door

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

MONDAY, APRIL 24

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)

A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Crepe Paper Flower Blooms (Adults)

4-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 15

Students will create life-like bouquets — out of tissue & crepe paper! Each week will focus on specific flower varieties and strategies, and students will work to build a springtime bouquet!

1:30-3:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $120

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 5-9)

6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)

Students will learn the basics of clay building using techniques like slab, forming, underglazing and more.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Digital Painting 101 (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)

Learn how to use Procreate on the iPad and learn techniques that are transferable to countless digital art programs available.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 4-7)

6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)

Students will learn color mixing while exploring the possibilities of acrylic, finger, and watercolor paints.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club

Come discuss “Daughters of NRI”.

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com

METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)

Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Time

8-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 19 (no class 5/29)

All levels welcome.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $300

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Painting The Light (Adults)

5-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 22

From conception through completion learn to create unity and harmony as you discover how light illuminates our world with color, provides contrast with its shadows, and gives us life.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $170

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)

Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)

Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy breakfast and a presentation by Anders Morley, author of “This Land of Snow, a Journey Across the North in Winter”.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6 per person

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing + Painting (Adults)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 15-May 30

Explore the magic of springtime in the Merrimack Valley! You will find inspiration in photos, still life and, if weather permits, outdoor art-making. Your tools can be pencils, pastels or paint as you learn more about this season’s treasures.

1-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $165

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)

Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Animation (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30

Students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Artivive, Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing Studio (Ages 5-9)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30

Students will learn the basics of drawing while being able to create works they will be proud of such as portraits, still life, pose drawings and more.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30

Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Time

8-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-June 13

The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $300

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Digital Portraits (Adults)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30

Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital portraits.

6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier

The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)

Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

7-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14 (no class May 10)

Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.

1:30-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $265

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Students will learn how to build both by hand and with the aid of the potter’s wheel.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: From Drawing to Sculpture (Ages 4-7)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Have fun creating pinch pots out of clay, building fairies and their magical worlds out of recycled and found objects and work with fiber to build animals and dolls.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Full with Watercolor (Adults)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Learn to paint with a sense of freedom. Students will learn how to use their painting tools to achieve various effects.

2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $165

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Stuffed Animal Sewing (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

In this course, students will learn the basics of hand sewing. Starting with a simple coin pouch, students will master basic skills — and then will design and sew their own stuffed animal!

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Learn the basics of drawing anime characters to create well-known and unique characters. The journey will be exciting and imaginative while we run to our goal of mastering the art of anime.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Students will learn how to build both by hand and with the aid of the potter’s wheel.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: From Drawing to Sculpture (Ages 4-7)

6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31

Have fun creating pinch pots out of clay, building fairies and their magical worlds out of recycled and found objects and work with fiber to build animals and dolls.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Adults)

6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 26-May 30

Learn how to use graphite pencils to create a range of tones, textures, and effects, from soft and subtle shading to bold and dramatic lines.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

8 weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14

Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $300

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

