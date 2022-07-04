A long time exposure involving fireworks and a variety of lights creates an interesting display. With storm clouds arriving from the west, the Windham fireworks display was forced to start almost an hour earlier. People hustled to their cars and watched the fireworks at the same time as the whipping rain commenced. Windham celebrated the Fourth of July a bit early with the town’s annual concert and fireworks display on Wednesday, June 29, at the high school. Souled Out ShowBand once again entertained a large crowd with a variety of music before the fireworks.