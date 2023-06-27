WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss the Hope Worship Team BPC Praise Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: The Art of Henna (Ages 9-12)
Longtime arts educator Lisa Buglione will lead this class, where kids will learn about the history of henna and how to make henna paste and apply it to create personal tattoo designs.
5:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Nancy Horan, author of the New York Times bestseller “Loving Frank”, talks about her new book “The House of Lincoln” with bestselling author Therese Fowler.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Michael Hey of New York City will play “Tremendous Transcriptions on the Great Organ. This concert is in memory of Lee W. Malone.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 Adults, $10 Students, $5 for children
Tickets/Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer at the Stevens 2023 Kick Off
Join us for the kickoff of Summer at the Stevens 2023 with Melodious Zach playing The Music of Lennon/ McCartney! With 21 years of musical experience, Melodious Zach puts on an all ages show that’s sure to be a hit! All ages welcome.
7-8 p.m., under the tent at Atkinson Elementary School, 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!
June 29 – Sun., July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: The Pineapple Project
An interactive show for kids and families that explores gender identity and expression!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The Robb Center Cookout
5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Choice of hot dog ($10), cheeseburger ($13), hamburger ($13), veggie burger ($13) or grilled chicken ($13)
Price includes salad, drink and dessert.
Pre-registration required by Mon., June 26
Register: 978-623-8320 or visit the front desk
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-18 Months)
What do little ones love? Books! What else do they love? Bubbles! This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.
5-5:30 p..m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Attention wordsmiths! The Nevins Library Adult Scrabble Club is back for another round of wordplay. Join us for a fun night of scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Fridays
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros.
Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
SATURDAY, JULY 1
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee — Top Gun
As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Entrain Concert & Fireworks
Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Entrain is epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.
Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
