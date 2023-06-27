WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don’t miss the Hope Worship Team BPC Praise Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: The Art of Henna (Ages 9-12)

Longtime arts educator Lisa Buglione will lead this class, where kids will learn about the history of henna and how to make henna paste and apply it to create personal tattoo designs.

5:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help

Wednesdays

Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.

6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Nancy Horan, author of the New York Times bestseller “Loving Frank”, talks about her new book “The House of Lincoln” with bestselling author Therese Fowler.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Michael Hey of New York City will play “Tremendous Transcriptions on the Great Organ. This concert is in memory of Lee W. Malone.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 Adults, $10 Students, $5 for children

Tickets/Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer at the Stevens 2023 Kick Off

Join us for the kickoff of Summer at the Stevens 2023 with Melodious Zach playing The Music of Lennon/ McCartney! With 21 years of musical experience, Melodious Zach puts on an all ages show that’s sure to be a hit! All ages welcome.

7-8 p.m., under the tent at Atkinson Elementary School, 111 Phillips Brooks Road

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!

June 29 – Sun., July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

ANDOVER: The Pineapple Project

An interactive show for kids and families that explores gender identity and expression!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: The Robb Center Cookout

5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Choice of hot dog ($10), cheeseburger ($13), hamburger ($13), veggie burger ($13) or grilled chicken ($13)

Price includes salad, drink and dessert.

Pre-registration required by Mon., June 26

Register: 978-623-8320 or visit the front desk

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-18 Months)

What do little ones love? Books! What else do they love? Bubbles! This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.

5-5:30 p..m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Attention wordsmiths! The Nevins Library Adult Scrabble Club is back for another round of wordplay. Join us for a fun night of scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!

June 29 – Sun., July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Fridays

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros.

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

SATURDAY, JULY 1

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee — Top Gun

As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALISBURY: Entrain Concert & Fireworks

Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Entrain is epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.

Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage

Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

