SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Santa Parade
The parade starts at the Hunking School in Bradford, MA and proceeds through downtown.
1-3 p.m., downtown Haverhill, 165 Washington Street
Info: www.mcvfifesanddrums.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
METHUEN: Folk Music Concert
Come enjoy an afternoon of acoustic Americana and Folk Music! Singer-songwriters Kirsten Manville, Susan Levine, and Grace Morrison will share their original songs with the audience.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving
Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
NORTH ANDOVER: COVID-19 Booster Clinic
The bivalent versions of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines provides the most up-to-date protection against the original coronavirus strains, as well as the newer Omicron variants. Please bring your CDC COVID vaccine card and insurance card.
3:30-6 p.m., North Andover High School Cafeteria, 430 Osgood Street
Register: https://GLFHCCOVID19IZ.as.me/NorthAndoverHS1122
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)
Author Don Stradley will discuss his new book, ”Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner – Second Steps
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Please register: 978-552-4510
Info: www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: English Conservation Circle
Wednesdays
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: www.facebook.com/events/398702474705710
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Happy Thanksgiving
ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race
A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover
Register: www.feasterfive.com
KINGSTON: Thanksgiving Day Dinner To-Go
Ready to heat meal, free of charge
12-1 p.m. pickup at Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church Street
Reserve your meal by November 18: 603-315-1617 / sjcp61@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Clases de alfabetización para adultos
Para la alfabetización de adultos El taller de alfabetización consiste en enseñar a leer y a escribir.
5-7 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: DAV Auxiliary Member Meeting
4th Thursday of the month
Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities.
6 p.m., Elks Lodge #652, 652 Andover Street
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike
You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Christmas Family Fun Night
Wear your pajamas, decorate gingerbread houses and a tree, eat pizza, sip hot chocolate and await a special visit from Santa at 6 p.m.
4-7 p.m., Holy Apostles Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter Street
Cost: $10 per house
RSVP by November 22: 978-987-6621 / gocyouthgroup@gmail.com
Please bring any dry goods or toiletries to be assembled and handed up at caring and sharing on Saturday.
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
KINGSTON: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
DERRY: A Very Derry Holiday
Highlights include entertainment, food drive, parade, crafts with Santa, tree lighting.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., downtown
Info: www.derrynh.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m.-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.
4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12
SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’
Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.
4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets/info: www.nede.org
KINGSTON: Tree Lighting and Santa Visit
Come enjoy the tree lighting, listen to the “Night Before Christmas” being read, treats and crafts! There will be an ugly sweater contest, too! Please bring an unwrapped toy to help those in need.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation Center, 24 Main Street
Please sign up in advance for the ugly sweater contest; Kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
More info: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
12-5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
NEWBURYPORT: Santa Parade & Tree Lighting
3-5 p.m., 36 Merrimac Street
Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by US Coast Guard boat! They will dock at the boardwalk and begin the parade downtown, then gather in Market Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols.
Info: 401-263-8655 / www.newburyportrotary.org
SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’
Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.
4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets/info: www.nede.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors
9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free
Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’
Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages
This class teaches the fundamentals of chess as a strategy game that is the most popular game in the world. In one hour you will learn the basics of playing chess
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.
8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)
This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop — Community Event
Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.
5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street
Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents
Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants
Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street
Info: 603-560-5069
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert
All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street
Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.
Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)
A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Please register in person
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber
Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!
5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’
A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)
Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7
This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets the 1st Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing
Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of “Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion”.
4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ — Film Screening & Discussion
This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa
The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.
6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.