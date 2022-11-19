SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Santa Parade

The parade starts at the Hunking School in Bradford, MA and proceeds through downtown.

1-3 p.m., downtown Haverhill, 165 Washington Street

Info: www.mcvfifesanddrums.org

GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.

2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street

Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students

Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

METHUEN: Folk Music Concert

Come enjoy an afternoon of acoustic Americana and Folk Music! Singer-songwriters Kirsten Manville, Susan Levine, and Grace Morrison will share their original songs with the audience.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving

Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

NORTH ANDOVER: COVID-19 Booster Clinic

The bivalent versions of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines provides the most up-to-date protection against the original coronavirus strains, as well as the newer Omicron variants. Please bring your CDC COVID vaccine card and insurance card.

3:30-6 p.m., North Andover High School Cafeteria, 430 Osgood Street

Register: https://GLFHCCOVID19IZ.as.me/NorthAndoverHS1122

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Don Stradley will discuss his new book, ”Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner – Second Steps

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Please register: 978-552-4510

Info: www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: English Conservation Circle

Wednesdays

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: www.facebook.com/events/398702474705710

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Happy Thanksgiving

ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race

A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover

Register: www.feasterfive.com

KINGSTON: Thanksgiving Day Dinner To-Go

Ready to heat meal, free of charge

12-1 p.m. pickup at Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church Street

Reserve your meal by November 18: 603-315-1617 / sjcp61@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Clases de alfabetización para adultos

Para la alfabetización de adultos El taller de alfabetización consiste en enseñar a leer y a escribir.

5-7 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: DAV Auxiliary Member Meeting

4th Thursday of the month

Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities.

6 p.m., Elks Lodge #652, 652 Andover Street

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike

You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Christmas Family Fun Night

Wear your pajamas, decorate gingerbread houses and a tree, eat pizza, sip hot chocolate and await a special visit from Santa at 6 p.m.

4-7 p.m., Holy Apostles Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter Street

Cost: $10 per house

RSVP by November 22: 978-987-6621 / gocyouthgroup@gmail.com

Please bring any dry goods or toiletries to be assembled and handed up at caring and sharing on Saturday.

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

KINGSTON: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

DERRY: A Very Derry Holiday

Highlights include entertainment, food drive, parade, crafts with Santa, tree lighting.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., downtown

Info: www.derrynh.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m.-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.

4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12

SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’

Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.

4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets/info: www.nede.org

KINGSTON: Tree Lighting and Santa Visit

Come enjoy the tree lighting, listen to the “Night Before Christmas” being read, treats and crafts! There will be an ugly sweater contest, too! Please bring an unwrapped toy to help those in need.

5 p.m., Kingston Recreation Center, 24 Main Street

Please sign up in advance for the ugly sweater contest; Kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

More info: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

12-5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

NEWBURYPORT: Santa Parade & Tree Lighting

3-5 p.m., 36 Merrimac Street

Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by US Coast Guard boat! They will dock at the boardwalk and begin the parade downtown, then gather in Market Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols.

Info: 401-263-8655 / www.newburyportrotary.org

SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’

Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.

4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets/info: www.nede.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors

9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free

Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’

Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages

This class teaches the fundamentals of chess as a strategy game that is the most popular game in the world. In one hour you will learn the basics of playing chess

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.

8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)

This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop — Community Event

Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.

5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street

Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents

Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants

Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street

Info: 603-560-5069

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert

All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street

Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.

Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)

A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Please register in person

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber

Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!

5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’

A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)

Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7

This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets the 1st Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing

Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of “Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion”.

4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.eventbrite.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ — Film Screening & Discussion

This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa

The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.

6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar

