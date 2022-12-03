211205-dn-tje-christmas-05.jpg

Reagan Roper, of Londonderry, enjoys a cup of cocoa while looking over the decorated trees during Christmas on the Common in Londonderry in 2021.

 TIM JEAN/Staff file photo

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

METHUEN: Advent II

Annual Greening of the Church after service, followed by Hymn Study.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SALEM: Christmas Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311

ATKINSON: Toys for Tots Event

Visit with the farm animals and photos with Santa.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schafer Acres

Cost: Donation for the Toys for Tots program

Info/address: www.facebook.com/SchaferAcresAtkinsonNH

GROVELAND: Santa is Coming to Town

Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the Public Safety Building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.

Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos from 12-4:30 p.m. Holiday Concert from 1-2:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common

Tis’ the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club’s Annual Christmas on the Common.

11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department

3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)

4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting

Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!

2-7 p.m., on the Common

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas

Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children

Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.

DERRY: Holiday Pops

This Holiday Pops concert combines classical and popular seasonal favorites to put you in the holiday mood! The concert features a select group of talented members of the NH Philharmonic: a Brass Quintet and a String Quartet performing Holiday Pops music.

4 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Tickets: www.labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022

METHUEN: Tree Lighting

Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!

4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us

PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration

Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.

4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.

5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: Decorate a Mug

Use Sharpie markers to decorate a mug!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)

Create works of art from recycled materials!

4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: 1-Year Anniversary Celebration

Omni Print welcomes you to celebrate with their customers, city officials, family and friends.

5-7 p.m., Omni Print, 92 South Broadway

Info: 978-686-3875

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Watercolor Class

Paint a holiday wreath! Led by Pixie Yates.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

A conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual and In-person)

Author Patricia Harris will discuss her book “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

MERRIMAC: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Zoom

Learn how to join a Zoom; call to connect with friends & family.

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Prepare for Winter with Andover Public Works

The Director of Public Works, Chris Cronin will be here to give important updates and reminders about winter. He will answer any questons you may have.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime: Winter’s On Its Way (Ages 3-8)

It’s still fall, but winter will soon be here – so let’s get ready by reading some winter stories and making a wintery craft!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Flag Retirement Ceremony

Please drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.

11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/82451

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees — Ladies / Educators Night

Enjoy some shopping from local vendors and crafters, plus a visit from Santa!

12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Ladies / Educators Night pay only $5 each and senior ladies pay only $3 each from 3-8 p.m.

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

All are welcome!

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dizziness & Balance Presentation

Come learn what factors contribute to dizziness & balance and what you can do to decrease your risk.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

GROVELAND: The Elve’s Workshop (Ages 3-11)

Start with ornament making and end with a holiday story. It’s a safe bet there will be a visit from a special guest, so wear something merry and bring your camera.

6-7 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.careathome.org/candles

WINDHAM: Launch into Girl Scouts

Don’t miss this free out-of-this-world Girl Scout event! Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while their girls participate in fun space-themed activities.

6-7 p.m., Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road

Info: www.girlscoutsgwm.org

DERRY: History Program: The Attack on Pearl Harbor (Virtual)

Jeffrey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library joins us virtually to discuss the attack’s effect on the war effort, and explore if we could have been more prepared.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Children’s Scavenger Hunt — All Day! Holiday Movie Night with 2 shows: 4 and 6:30 p.m. Free screening of a holiday movie included with festival admission.

12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ATKINSON: Creating Holiday Greeting & Gift Card Holders

The library will provide pre-cut materials, embellishments and support so you can create 9 unique cards and 2 gift card holders to give to friends and family.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Holiday Concert

The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!

1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)

Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’

Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles

METHUEN: Veterans Party

Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.

6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street

Must register: 978-983-8585

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets

In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)

Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena’s Annual Christmas Party

Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.

7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street

Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

Info: www.eventbrite.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)

December’s book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day

Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods — All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Senior Day $1 off admission – today only

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea

Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Students for Seniors

Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)

Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree

Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!

5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center

Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10

Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid

All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.

Info: www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.

6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue

Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa

Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used

DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce

For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child’s well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $80 (includes book)

Info: www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair

Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street

Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day

Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 12–2 p.m. Colonial Cooking Demonstration from 12-5 p.m. Holiday Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

NEWBURYPORT: MRFRS Annual Open House – Whisker Wonderland

Find gifts for all the cats and cat lovers on your list!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm Street

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue

Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

LONDONDERRY: Santa Arrives by Helicopter

Kids, families are welcome to meet Saint Nick in person during midday stopover!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

HAVERHILL: Let’s Make Christmas Ornaments

Come by and make Christmas Ornaments with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. They have everything you need — 3D Pens, foam, paint, cardboard, glitter, the works!

12-4 p.m., Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex Street, Suite 211

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

METHUEN: Advent III

Service of Lessons and Carols, followed by Hymn Study. Girl Scouts Meeting in the Parlor from 1-4 p.m.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

EAST KINGSTON: Makers Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane

Info: 603-642-3511 / www.eks.sau16.org

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Final Day!

Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree! Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos with Susan Kneeland from 12-2:30 p.m. and Rebecca Pontius from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: Board Game Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

The parade will start on Main Street “Holiday Lane”, and end at the Hampstead Central School where you can join Santa for pictures, warm up with hot chocolate, snack on cookies. Kids can enjoy art and crafts, too.

1-4 p.m., Main Street / Central School

Info: Facebook: hampsteadchristmasparade

LAWRENCE: Irish Christmas Festival and Ceili

Join Division 8 Lawrence Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the OShea-Chaplin School of Irish Dance for dancing, music by the Silver Spears and Sean Buckley, Vendors, Raffles and more!

1-5 p.m., Claddagh Pub and Restaurant 399 Canal Street

Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Ages 6-8; under age 6 are free

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert- Peking and the Mystics

An afternoon of music from a local a cappella quintet

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Winter Wonderland — Festival of Trees & Holiday Market

Enjoy themed raffle “trees”, silent auctions, local vendors and artisans including Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, HPE Scholastic Book Fair, food, crafts, games, face painting, photo booth and more!

3-6 p.m., High Plain Elementary School, 333 High Plain Road

Info: http://highplainpto.org/winter-holiday-event.html

