SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

METHUEN: Advent III

Service of Lessons and Carols, followed by Hymn Study. Girl Scouts Meeting in the Parlor from 1-4 p.m.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

EAST KINGSTON: Makers Market

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane

Info: 603-642-3511 / www.eks.sau16.org

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Final Day!

Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree! Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos with Susan Kneeland from 12-2:30 p.m. and Rebecca Pontius from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: Board Game Club (Adults)

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

The parade will start on Main Street “Holiday Lane”, and end at the Hampstead Central School where you can join Santa for pictures, warm up with hot chocolate, snack on cookies. Kids can enjoy art and crafts, too.

1-4 p.m., Main Street / Central School

Info: Facebook: hampsteadchristmasparade

LAWRENCE: Irish Christmas Festival and Ceili

Join Division 8 Lawrence Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the OShea-Chaplin School of Irish Dance for dancing, music by the Silver Spears and Sean Buckley, Vendors, Raffles and more!

1-5 p.m., Claddagh Pub and Restaurant 399 Canal Street

Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Ages 6-8; under age 6 are free

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Movie “Marry Me”

Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she instead decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.

2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert- Peking and the Mystics

An afternoon of music from a local a cappella quintet

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Winter Wonderland — Festival of Trees & Holiday Market

Enjoy themed raffle “trees”, silent auctions, local vendors and artisans including Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, HPE Scholastic Book Fair, food, crafts, games, face painting, photo booth and more!

3-6 p.m., High Plain Elementary School, 333 High Plain Road

Info: http://highplainpto.org/winter-holiday-event.html

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

ANDOVER: Meet Up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can meet for a sensory playtime!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening

“Behind the Wall”

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making

Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.

3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)

Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)

Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group

December’s book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)

7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)

Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!

11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration

Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.

Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)

Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com

ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona

Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Celebrating an Andover Business Woman (Virtual)

Alice Hinton: After running a successful business with her parents, Alice Hinton went on to other business ventures.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)

Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)

Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig

Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)

Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!

4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House

Come decorate your own gingerbread house.

5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)

Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.

6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management

Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org

Questions: 603-965-0818

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register for link: www.careathome.org

DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)

Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert

Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!

7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street

Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome

Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Best Bike Rides in New England (Virtual)

Author David Sobel will give a presentation based on his new book in this Zoom webinar.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Cindy Hession Richard / chession@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon

Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10 per person

Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320

Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON/PLAISTOW/SANDOWN: Tri-Town Holiday Trip

Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown: Christmas Dove, lunch at Makris Lobster & Steak House, the Gift of Lights at NH Motor Speedway

12-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $28 (lunch is on your own)

Must register: Atkinson: 603-362-1098 / Email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov; Plaistow: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / email Recreation@plaistow.com; Sandown: 603-887-1872 / email recreation@sandown.us.

ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Adults)

Learn how to “paint” with wool using wool roving and sharp barbed needles to create a delightful holiday ornament.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Must prepay and register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

The Memory Café is a welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia or brain disorder. The free sessions are designed to include the care partner in a shared experience.

1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org

Info: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside

Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy

Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Ages 10+)

Create a whimsical holiday ornament by sculpting in wool! Learn how to make a Santa, elf or snowman.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night (Virtual and In-Person)

Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more! This is a hybrid program. It will take place in the auditorium with a Zoom option available. When registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom.

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature. Currently discussing “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: An Intro to Hanukkah (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

This is not your average book group! This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle

3rd Fridays

Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.

7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

ANDOVER: Junior Green Gatherings — Winter Gatherings

Join Erin Taylor from the Andover Garden Club for another gardening activity featuring spices.

10-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DANVILLE: Holiday Bake Sale

Too busy to bake for a holiday get together? Here’s your chance to buy a single treat or a whole plate of scrumptious goodies while supporting the library.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

KINGSTON: Wreaths Across America

A special ceremony honoring service men and women with Wreaths of Remembrance.

12 p.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street

Info: Email: jwvoss19@yahoo.com

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

METHUEN: Christmas Concert

Featuring musical performances by The New England Tenors, Brian Quirk, Reginald Hunt, The Gospel Singing Simonellis’, Aaron Jensen, TBC Community Chorale and more!

3-4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: Early Admission: Children (12 and under) $5, Adults $20

Day of/Door Admission: Children $10 (12 and under), Adults $25

Info: www.eventbrite.com/o/third-baptist-church-38727074083

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022

There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!

7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $30

Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/view/32/e7e4e34e91dc9cae

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

METHUEN: Advent IV

Annual All Church Christmas Pageant, followed by Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Family Movie

Showing “Frozen” (Rated PG)

2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022

There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!

2 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $5-$30

Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/seating.php

LAWRENCE/BOSTON: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Come watch the game with Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce!

3 p.m., TD Garden in Boston

Cost: $59.00/Balcony section 308

To register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Muffin Drive

Please bake muffins and bring them to the bar. All muffins will be directly donated to the Lawrence Soup Kitchen to be served immediately. They do not have to be individually wrapped.

12-10 p.m., Muffin Madness, 233 Lawrence Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/muffin-madness/200023626218220

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months+)

First, second doses and new boosters are available.

2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen

Come watch “Gremlins” (1984) starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates.

6-7:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual or In-person)

Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, “Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual)

Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions, in this Zoom webinar.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Free Mobil Food Market

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month

Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas

Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month

This month’s book is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.

3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ATKINSON: Evening Book Club

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month

Currently discussing “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella.

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration

Crafts, light refreshments, and winter walk to celebrate the shortest day of the year!

4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $10 per family

Info: www.eventbrite.com

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)

No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.

9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)

Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?

1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)

This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service

5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness

Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars

Make a calendar for 2023!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

