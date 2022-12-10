SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
METHUEN: Advent III
Service of Lessons and Carols, followed by Hymn Study. Girl Scouts Meeting in the Parlor from 1-4 p.m.
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
EAST KINGSTON: Makers Market
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane
Info: 603-642-3511 / www.eks.sau16.org
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Final Day!
Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree! Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos with Susan Kneeland from 12-2:30 p.m. and Rebecca Pontius from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: Board Game Club (Adults)
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
The parade will start on Main Street “Holiday Lane”, and end at the Hampstead Central School where you can join Santa for pictures, warm up with hot chocolate, snack on cookies. Kids can enjoy art and crafts, too.
1-4 p.m., Main Street / Central School
Info: Facebook: hampsteadchristmasparade
LAWRENCE: Irish Christmas Festival and Ceili
Join Division 8 Lawrence Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the OShea-Chaplin School of Irish Dance for dancing, music by the Silver Spears and Sean Buckley, Vendors, Raffles and more!
1-5 p.m., Claddagh Pub and Restaurant 399 Canal Street
Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Ages 6-8; under age 6 are free
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Movie “Marry Me”
Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she instead decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.
2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert- Peking and the Mystics
An afternoon of music from a local a cappella quintet
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Winter Wonderland — Festival of Trees & Holiday Market
Enjoy themed raffle “trees”, silent auctions, local vendors and artisans including Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, HPE Scholastic Book Fair, food, crafts, games, face painting, photo booth and more!
3-6 p.m., High Plain Elementary School, 333 High Plain Road
Info: http://highplainpto.org/winter-holiday-event.html
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
ANDOVER: Meet Up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can meet for a sensory playtime!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“Behind the Wall”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making
Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.
3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)
Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)
Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group
December’s book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)
7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)
Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!
11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona
Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Celebrating an Andover Business Woman (Virtual)
Alice Hinton: After running a successful business with her parents, Alice Hinton went on to other business ventures.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)
Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)
Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig
Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)
Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House
Come decorate your own gingerbread house.
5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)
Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert
Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!
7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street
Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome
Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Best Bike Rides in New England (Virtual)
Author David Sobel will give a presentation based on his new book in this Zoom webinar.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Cindy Hession Richard / chession@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Holiday Luncheon
Tickets go on sale December 5 at 8 a.m. for Andover residents. Enjoy a traditional holiday meal & dessert!
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10 per person
Tickets: Jane Burns: 978-623-8320
Info: www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON/PLAISTOW/SANDOWN: Tri-Town Holiday Trip
Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and Sandown: Christmas Dove, lunch at Makris Lobster & Steak House, the Gift of Lights at NH Motor Speedway
12-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $28 (lunch is on your own)
Must register: Atkinson: 603-362-1098 / Email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov; Plaistow: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / email Recreation@plaistow.com; Sandown: 603-887-1872 / email recreation@sandown.us.
ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Adults)
Learn how to “paint” with wool using wool roving and sharp barbed needles to create a delightful holiday ornament.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Must prepay and register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
Support group held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
The Memory Café is a welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia or brain disorder. The free sessions are designed to include the care partner in a shared experience.
1-2 p.m. via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: Lyn Brennan / lbrennan@agespan.org
Info: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Virtual Gallery Talk: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside
Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead visitors on a virtual tour through the exhibition, highlighting the themes and works presented. This free event is organized with Andover’s Memorial Hall Library
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, Phillips Academy
Must register 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ATKINSON: Create a Felted Holiday Ornament (Ages 10+)
Create a whimsical holiday ornament by sculpting in wool! Learn how to make a Santa, elf or snowman.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night (Virtual and In-Person)
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more! This is a hybrid program. It will take place in the auditorium with a Zoom option available. When registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom.
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature. Currently discussing “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: An Intro to Hanukkah (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle
3rd Fridays
Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love
Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month
All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
ANDOVER: Junior Green Gatherings — Winter Gatherings
Join Erin Taylor from the Andover Garden Club for another gardening activity featuring spices.
10-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DANVILLE: Holiday Bake Sale
Too busy to bake for a holiday get together? Here’s your chance to buy a single treat or a whole plate of scrumptious goodies while supporting the library.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
KINGSTON: Wreaths Across America
A special ceremony honoring service men and women with Wreaths of Remembrance.
12 p.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street
Info: Email: jwvoss19@yahoo.com
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
METHUEN: Christmas Concert
Featuring musical performances by The New England Tenors, Brian Quirk, Reginald Hunt, The Gospel Singing Simonellis’, Aaron Jensen, TBC Community Chorale and more!
3-4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: Early Admission: Children (12 and under) $5, Adults $20
Day of/Door Admission: Children $10 (12 and under), Adults $25
Info: www.eventbrite.com/o/third-baptist-church-38727074083
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022
There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!
7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $30
Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/view/32/e7e4e34e91dc9cae
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
METHUEN: Advent IV
Annual All Church Christmas Pageant, followed by Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Family Movie
Showing “Frozen” (Rated PG)
2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022
There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!
2 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $5-$30
Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/seating.php
LAWRENCE/BOSTON: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
Come watch the game with Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce!
3 p.m., TD Garden in Boston
Cost: $59.00/Balcony section 308
To register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Muffin Drive
Please bake muffins and bring them to the bar. All muffins will be directly donated to the Lawrence Soup Kitchen to be served immediately. They do not have to be individually wrapped.
12-10 p.m., Muffin Madness, 233 Lawrence Street
Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/muffin-madness/200023626218220
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months+)
First, second doses and new boosters are available.
2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen
Come watch “Gremlins” (1984) starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates.
6-7:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual or In-person)
Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, “Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual)
Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions, in this Zoom webinar.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Free Mobil Food Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas
Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month
This month’s book is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.
3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ATKINSON: Evening Book Club
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month
Currently discussing “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration
Crafts, light refreshments, and winter walk to celebrate the shortest day of the year!
4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $10 per family
Info: www.eventbrite.com
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)
No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.
9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)
Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)
This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service
5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
CHRISTMAS
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
XXX
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness
Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars
Make a calendar for 2023!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)
A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.