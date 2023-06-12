TUESDAY, JUNE 13
ANDOVER: Ride Share Opportunities from your Smartphone
Learn about Uber and Lyft as well as real-time bus maps and more!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Free Concert
The Haverhill Council on Aging celebrates Sing Like a Bird’s 10th anniversary with pianist/singer duo Dove Morissette and Suzie Donahue!
12-1 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Reserve your seat: Paula: 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
ANDOVER: 100 Years of Boston Comedy
Learn about the long history of humor in Boston and New England with Nick Zaino.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13” by Honest Lee and Matthew Gilbert. All are welcome!
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Composting Made Easy
Learn valuable tips on how you can become a backyard composter and help make your garden the envy of friends and neighbors. Backyard compost bins will be available for purchase at this workshop.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
ANDOVER: Pickleball Clinic – Full Court (Adults)
For more experienced players. Instruction on the deep forehand and backhand groundstrokes needed for the serve and return or serve. Additional focus on transitioning to the non-volley zone using the drop shot. This is a drills and games based approach to improving your game.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Join in the celebration of the grand opening of Ulicious Juice Bar!
11:30 a.m., Ulicious, 282 Merrimack Street at Riverwalk Pavilion
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LAWRENCE: Fly Your Own Flag Day
In the spirit of celebrating the star spangled banner, the library invites you to celebrate all flags by making one of your own.
2-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Clean & Green Downtown
Come help Haverhill shine! Bring gloves, pickers, and sweepers, if you have them.
5:30-7 p.m. Meet by Krueger Flatbed to clean the area.
Info: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill
GROVELAND: Antique Appraisal Roadshow
Appraiser is Dan Meader, antique appraiser and director at John McInnis Auctioneers.
6-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, 101 Washington Street
Cost: Admission is $5 and you can bring a maximum of three items for a $5 per item fee.
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Paul Fey of Leipzig Germany will make his North American debut. His concert will feature Music from Leipzig and is sponsored by Randy Steere.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28)
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
ANDOVER: Father's Day Cookout
Join for BBQ chicken and sides with musical entertainment by Doug Kwartler who will play some classic rock and other varieties.
5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $13 per guest / seats are limited
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Honey & Botanicals (Ages 21+)
Join the Whittier Birthplace for a talk and taste with beekeeper Dr. William Hamilton and Mary Ellen Powers of the Haverhill Garden Club. Tours of the circa 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
6-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: $30 per person
Tickets: whittierbirthplace.org/events
ANDOVER: Get the Dirt on Soil – Andover Pollinator Pathways Series
Discover how to create a living soil and reap its benefits for years to come.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
HAVERHILL: The Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency
The City of Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center in the downtown, and expanding its Ward Hill Business Park already home to many manufacturers.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m., NECC, Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott Street
Cost: Free
Must register: tinyurl.com/mr26phk8
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Fridays
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Donuts with Dad!
Fathers, come and bring your kids for some fun activities and a sweet treat!
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: AYS Open Mic Night & End of the Year Fiesta
Come enjoy live music, tacos, and activities for the whole family!
3-8 p.m., Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court
Info: www.andoveryouthsertvices.com
LAWRENCE: Father's Day Craft
The Teen Room is Celebrating Father's day on June 16 by making a paracord bracelet.
3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show
All fashions are made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials. Its purpose, besides being a fundraiser, is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste. Designers use a wide array of inventive materials including, bicycle tires, bread tabs, old tents, and mosquito netting to produce outfits that awe, surprise, and delight audiences.
Reception at 6 p.m., Showtime at 7:30 p.m.
Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $30-$50
Tickets: www.veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway
Proceeds to support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.
