TUESDAY, JUNE 13

ANDOVER: Ride Share Opportunities from your Smartphone

Learn about Uber and Lyft as well as real-time bus maps and more!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Free Concert

The Haverhill Council on Aging celebrates Sing Like a Bird’s 10th anniversary with pianist/singer duo Dove Morissette and Suzie Donahue!

12-1 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Reserve your seat: Paula: 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

ANDOVER: 100 Years of Boston Comedy

Learn about the long history of humor in Boston and New England with Nick Zaino.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat

Currently discussing the book “Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13” by Honest Lee and Matthew Gilbert. All are welcome!

4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Composting Made Easy

Learn valuable tips on how you can become a backyard composter and help make your garden the envy of friends and neighbors. Backyard compost bins will be available for purchase at this workshop.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

ANDOVER: Pickleball Clinic – Full Court (Adults)

For more experienced players. Instruction on the deep forehand and backhand groundstrokes needed for the serve and return or serve. Additional focus on transitioning to the non-volley zone using the drop shot. This is a drills and games based approach to improving your game.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts

Cost: $20 per person

Info: www.andoverrec.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Join in the celebration of the grand opening of Ulicious Juice Bar!

11:30 a.m., Ulicious, 282 Merrimack Street at Riverwalk Pavilion

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LAWRENCE: Fly Your Own Flag Day

In the spirit of celebrating the star spangled banner, the library invites you to celebrate all flags by making one of your own.

2-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Clean & Green Downtown

Come help Haverhill shine! Bring gloves, pickers, and sweepers, if you have them.

5:30-7 p.m. Meet by Krueger Flatbed to clean the area.

Info: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill

GROVELAND: Antique Appraisal Roadshow

Appraiser is Dan Meader, antique appraiser and director at John McInnis Auctioneers.

6-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, 101 Washington Street

Cost: Admission is $5 and you can bring a maximum of three items for a $5 per item fee.

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help

Wednesdays

Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.

6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert 

Paul Fey of Leipzig Germany will make his North American debut. His concert will feature Music from Leipzig and is sponsored by Randy Steere.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28)

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children 

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

ANDOVER: Father's Day Cookout

Join for BBQ chicken and sides with musical entertainment by Doug Kwartler who will play some classic rock and other varieties.

5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $13 per guest / seats are limited

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Honey & Botanicals (Ages 21+)

Join the Whittier Birthplace for a talk and taste with beekeeper Dr. William Hamilton and Mary Ellen Powers of the Haverhill Garden Club. Tours of the circa 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

6-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Cost: $30 per person

Tickets: whittierbirthplace.org/events

ANDOVER: Get the Dirt on Soil – Andover Pollinator Pathways Series

Discover how to create a living soil and reap its benefits for years to come.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

HAVERHILL: The Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency

The City of Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center in the downtown, and expanding its Ward Hill Business Park already home to many manufacturers.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m., NECC, Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott Street

Cost: Free 

Must register: tinyurl.com/mr26phk8

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Fridays

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Donuts with Dad!

Fathers, come and bring your kids for some fun activities and a sweet treat!

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: AYS Open Mic Night & End of the Year Fiesta

Come enjoy live music, tacos, and activities for the whole family!

3-8 p.m., Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court

Info: www.andoveryouthsertvices.com

LAWRENCE: Father's Day Craft

The Teen Room is Celebrating Father's day on June 16 by making a paracord bracelet.

3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

GROVELAND: Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show

All fashions are made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials. Its purpose, besides being a fundraiser, is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste. Designers use a wide array of inventive materials including, bicycle tires, bread tabs, old tents, and mosquito netting to produce outfits that awe, surprise, and delight audiences.  

Reception at 6 p.m., Showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $30-$50

Tickets: www.veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway

Proceeds to support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.

