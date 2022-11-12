SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Solar 101
Want to learn more about clean solar energy but don’t know where to start? Join ReVision Energy’s Massachusetts Branch Sales Manager Malcolm Sonnett for an overview of all things solar!
4-5 p.m., The North Parish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To attend: email Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“The Wolfpack”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: American Revolution Program
Local historian Lee Thomas who will discuss the events that took place in the 18th century and how they inspired revolutions around the world. Thomas will teach seniors to look at the roots of the revolution including politics, the heroes, and the villains that shaped this historic event. The program is free and light refreshments will be served.
10:30 a.m., Center Meeting Room of Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandma.com
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Director Spotlight: John Carpenter
This month, Liz and Todd are going to look at the filmography of John Carpenter, his work with Kurt Russell, and his often-arduous relationship with Hollywood- including the one movie he refuses to talk about!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Genealogy Group Presentation
Topic “FAN Out! Using Cluster Research To Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls”
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: First Aid CPR & AED (Spanish Class)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m., 49 Blanchard Street
Info: www.wearelawrence.org/events
LAWRENCE: Free Mobile Food Market
3rd Tuesday of the month
Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages. Volunteers are needed.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Medicare Info Session
A rep will be available to answer any questions about the changes to Medicare. They will listen to your concerns and offer help to design a plan that may fit your needs.
10:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Fitness Presentation
The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will learn some simple ways to improve balance, get strong, limit fall risks and enjoy some chair exercises from Tippy Missick, a pro who specializes in teaching Crucial Survival Skills for Active Aging.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay $4. Donation. Coffee and refreshments served.
The Club meets monthly from September through June.
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Coping with the Holidays
Countless individuals experience the “holiday blues,” which can make the season a very challenging time of year. This program speaks to some of the reasons for the “blues” and offers some recommendations on ways to deal with them.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Experimental Arts Survey Class
Every week will be a different project that you can take home, no materials required.
4 weeks, November 15, 22, 29 and December 6
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SALEM: Welcome to the Graveyard
Gravestone Girl, Brenda Sullivan will share photos of colonial New England burial grounds, alongside Salem’s graveyards. She discusses why we have cemeteries and gravestones. In addition, she explains why they look the way the do and how styles and art have changed over almost 400 years.
No registration is needed for this special free event.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Evening Book Club
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month
Currently discussing “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Treasure in Town Reports.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: The Underground Railroad in Dover (Virtual)
A discussion of what is known about the Underground Railroad in Andover.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club Meeting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
ANDOVER: Preserving Family Recipes — How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions
Author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will explore various aspects of your family’s heirloom recipes.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Until Proven Safe” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year
Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.
5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome
Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca
ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)
This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
DC League of Super-Pets
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)
What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Friendsgiving
Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.
6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence
6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)
Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Suggest donation: $10/household
Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
LAWRENCE: Health Insurance Application Assistance
8:30-11:30 a.m., MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, 255 Essex Street
Appointments only / Citas solamente
Info: 978-722-7000
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
10 a.m., Loop 83 Apartment Complex, 83 Pleasant Street
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle
The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.
7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.
KINGSTON: Kingston Lions Meat Raffle
Win great prizes and help the community at the same time!
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
Proceeds will benefit SoRock (Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth)
NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle
3rd Fridays
Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
