SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.

2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street

Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students

Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Solar 101

Want to learn more about clean solar energy but don’t know where to start? Join ReVision Energy’s Massachusetts Branch Sales Manager Malcolm Sonnett for an overview of all things solar!

4-5 p.m., The North Parish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To attend: email Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening

“The Wolfpack”

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: American Revolution Program

Local historian Lee Thomas who will discuss the events that took place in the 18th century and how they inspired revolutions around the world. Thomas will teach seniors to look at the roots of the revolution including politics, the heroes, and the villains that shaped this historic event. The program is free and light refreshments will be served.

10:30 a.m., Center Meeting Room of Town Hall, 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandma.com

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

DERRY: Director Spotlight: John Carpenter

This month, Liz and Todd are going to look at the filmography of John Carpenter, his work with Kurt Russell, and his often-arduous relationship with Hollywood- including the one movie he refuses to talk about!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Genealogy Group Presentation

Topic “FAN Out! Using Cluster Research To Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls”

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: First Aid CPR & AED (Spanish Class)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6-8:30 p.m., 49 Blanchard Street

Info: www.wearelawrence.org/events

LAWRENCE: Free Mobile Food Market

3rd Tuesday of the month

Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages. Volunteers are needed.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org

PLAISTOW: Medicare Info Session

A rep will be available to answer any questions about the changes to Medicare. They will listen to your concerns and offer help to design a plan that may fit your needs.

10:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Fitness Presentation

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will learn some simple ways to improve balance, get strong, limit fall risks and enjoy some chair exercises from Tippy Missick, a pro who specializes in teaching Crucial Survival Skills for Active Aging.

Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay $4. Donation. Coffee and refreshments served.

The Club meets monthly from September through June.

Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com

ANDOVER: Coping with the Holidays

Countless individuals experience the “holiday blues,” which can make the season a very challenging time of year. This program speaks to some of the reasons for the “blues” and offers some recommendations on ways to deal with them.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Experimental Arts Survey Class

Every week will be a different project that you can take home, no materials required.

4 weeks, November 15, 22, 29 and December 6

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SALEM: Welcome to the Graveyard

Gravestone Girl, Brenda Sullivan will share photos of colonial New England burial grounds, alongside Salem’s graveyards. She discusses why we have cemeteries and gravestones. In addition, she explains why they look the way the do and how styles and art have changed over almost 400 years.

No registration is needed for this special free event.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ATKINSON: Evening Book Club

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month

Currently discussing “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Treasure in Town Reports.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: The Underground Railroad in Dover (Virtual)

A discussion of what is known about the Underground Railroad in Andover.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club Meeting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

ANDOVER: Preserving Family Recipes — How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions

Author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will explore various aspects of your family’s heirloom recipes.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Until Proven Safe” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)

11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register for link: www.careathome.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year

Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.

5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome

Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca

ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)

This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)

Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.

6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management

Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org

Questions: 603-965-0818

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

DC League of Super-Pets

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)

What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Friendsgiving

Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.

12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club

Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour

Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.

6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence

6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)

Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Suggest donation: $10/household

Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events

SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical

7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students

Tickets: ssd.booktix.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

LAWRENCE: Health Insurance Application Assistance

8:30-11:30 a.m., MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, 255 Essex Street

Appointments only / Citas solamente

Info: 978-722-7000

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10 a.m., Loop 83 Apartment Complex, 83 Pleasant Street

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle

The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.

7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.

KINGSTON: Kingston Lions Meat Raffle

Win great prizes and help the community at the same time!

7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125

Proceeds will benefit SoRock (Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth)

NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle

3rd Fridays

Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.

7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical

7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students

Tickets: ssd.booktix.com

GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.

7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street

Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students

Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

