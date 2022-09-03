SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Labor Day

LAWRENCE: Bread & Roses Festival

Free family-friendly event honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural roots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.

12-6 p.m., Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-309-9740 / www.breadandrosesheritage.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays, September 6 through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month

1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Are you interested in genealogy but you’re not sure where to begin? Join us as we look at both Ancestry and FamilySearch to explore what each database has to offer.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

DERRY: Movie Night

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop

“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”

Free and open to the public

6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair

Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Basketball Tryouts

Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic

6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street

Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

DANVILLE: Shredding Event

Open to the public

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street

Donation of $20 (cash or check)

Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association

Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022

Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival

Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament

Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support Merrimack River Watershed Council multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.

12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street

To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

No registration needed

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion

Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.

6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square

Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street

Details: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100

Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

SALEM: Car Show

5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111

Info: 603-898-0199

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Info/registration: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions”

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian

Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you