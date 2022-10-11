211016-et-tje-harvest-festival-02.jpg

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome!

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens, 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)

Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Space is limited.

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)

Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Paul Giblin, 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)

October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room

Cost: $35 (book included)

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning

This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade

Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!

All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Photography Class

6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18

10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: $20

Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle

Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4

Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25 for 4-weeks

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street

Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road

For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)

Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade

Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.

Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.

Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org

ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

More info: www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival

Stop by for great author panels and appearances!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Event info: www.mvhbf.com

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck

Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!

10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538

METHUEN: Free Children’s Event

Peter and the Wolf, A Musical Fairy Tale for Children by Sergei Prokofiev- will be narrated in English by Kathy Moran-Wallace and in Spanish by Gladys Linares-Medina. The story will also be accompanied on the organ by Raymond Hawkins.

10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”

Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.

Event is free and open to all.

10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

WINDHAM: Harvest Fest

Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!

12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road

Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)

Stories & Science experiments!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street

Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.

More info: 978-687-1240

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang

Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

More info: www.ricklandmusic.com

NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser

Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street

Cost: $50

Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee

PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids

Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)

Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening

Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.

1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.

METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway

A musical revue showcasing works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter, Gershwin and others.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under

Info: www.mmmh.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.

7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)

Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.

6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session

Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies

Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”

Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.

2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.

Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357

METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper

All Methuen seniors are welcome.

4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Violin Concert with Yolanda Becker

Yolanda Becker is a violinist/guitarist, songwriter, and loop pedal performer from southern NH.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer

Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.

1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.

6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night

Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!

7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.

Performances October 19-November 6

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances

Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House

Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111

Info: 603-329-4401

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Spooky Evening with Paranormal Investigator

An evening of spooky tales of paranormal investigations at historic and haunted places in New England.

7-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, Washington Hall, 101 Washington Street

Admission: $10

Info: Suzanne, 978-374-9684 / www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Phantom of the Opera

Derry Public Library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Derry Libraries and the Greater Derry Arts Council, proudly present this silent film in the theatre with live musical accompaniment.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ATKINSON: Bulk Shredding Event

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., rain or shine, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per box of a standard size = 9h x 11w x 14 L. Larger sizes of boxes will be accepted. The fee will be adjusted accordingly.

Info: awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Walk-Run-Ride to Remember 5K

Proceeds to help support organizations supporting the loss of loved ones.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winnekenni Lower Park, 347 Kenoza Ave

Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-walk-to-remember-5k-walk-run-ride/10000417330977187

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURYPORT: Touch-a-Truck

Climb into the seat of a dump truck, pretend to drive a school bus, listen to the siren of the ambulance! We have all your favorites and more!

10 a.m., Cashman Park parking lot/boat ramp, Sally Snyder Way

Please note: 12-1 p.m. is a sensory friendly hour with no sirens or air horns.

Info: newburyportyouthservices.com

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

GROVELAND: Spooky Saturday (Ages 4-10)

Silly stories, pumpkin crafts, sweet monster snacks, and more! This program takes place indoors. A make-your-own sweet treat will be served.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Downtown Trick-or-Treat

The Upper Room will be joining other organizations by setting up a table outside the Marion Gerrish Community Center. Stop by for a treat!

11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Open Farm Day

Raffles, pony rides, bake sale, petting zoo, horseshoe painting, puppy visits, farm tours, and more!

12-4 p.m., rain or shine, Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road

Info: 978-998-1751

HAMPSTEAD: Trunk or Treat

Highlights include food trucks, balloon twisting, petting farm, games, and lots of candy! No charge.

1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road

Info: 603-329-5959 /www.islandpondbc.com

HAVERHILL: Artist Opening Reception

“A Shift in Control” solo exhibition by Dustin Schuetz (on view through Sun., November 27)

5-8 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street

Info: www.sjartconsulting.com

HAVERHILL: Chili Cook-Off

6-9 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave

General admission $10

Info/register: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Live acoustic music returns to Haverhill, with the amazing roots and soul artist Kerri Powers. Local favorite Jim Trick will open the night.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street (Rts 110 and 125)

Tickets: $20 / available at the door or online

Info/tickets: 978-459-5134 / www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Masquerade Crystal Ball

Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends

More info coming soon!

HAVERHILL: Hike Haverhill’s Crystal Gorge

Join Team Haverhill and Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust for a hike this fall! Bring the family for some easy, outdoor exercise!

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 537-801 Crystal Street

Must register: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill/events

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Shawsheen Village Walking Tour

Learn how the community was largely self-sufficient, complete with garages, laundry, bowling, dairy, stores and more.

1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Singular

A musical performance from Singular, featuring pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Randall Hodgkinson, Piano Concert

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

ANDOVER: The Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball

Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends

6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Advance tickets: $15 per person or $25 per couple at the Robb Center or Andover Bookstore or at the door for $15 per person.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia

4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Fire Safety Presentation

With Chief Mansfield of the Andover Fire Dept

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Teen DIY LED Flashlights

Get ready for trick-or-treating, camping, or power outages by learning how to make your own flashlight using a popsicle stick and an LED!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Halloween Party

Come for a not-so-scary Halloween Party! There will be crafts,

games, a story, and trick-or-treating through the library.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Must register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)

Drop-ins welcome but registration is appreciated!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register/info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Family Flu Clinic (Ages 3+)

5-7 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

LAWRENCE: Opening Reception & Artist Talk

Fall exhibit “Human Meteorite” featuring international artist Jemila MacEwan

6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

KINGSTON: Fall Native Plant Seed Swap and Exchange

Bringing seed to share is never required, but if you do, please label and bring a photo of the plant if possible. All seeds are free!

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAMPSTEAD: Halloween Bash

Students in elementary and middle school who will have early school dismissal that day are invited for fun old-fashioned games (e.g. mummy-wrap, donuts on a string, etc.)

3 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-32-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Public Meeting – Library Redesign

Come share your ideas for the future of HPL!

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sonny Valley Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come enjoy a food, beverage, and tour the facility.

2-4 p.m., 18 Ayers Village Road

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Discover Your Purpose Workshop

Join in with others from our community to find your own purpose and “discover what’s next!”

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8335 / Ashley.english@andoverma.us

HAVERHILL: Searching Shadows with Dustin Pari

Dustin is known for his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world.

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In

Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.

5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

