WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome!
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens, 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)
Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Space is limited.
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Paul Giblin, 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)
October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room
Cost: $35 (book included)
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning
This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade
Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!
All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Photography Class
6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18
10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: $20
Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle
Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4
Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25 for 4-weeks
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street
Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road
For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)
Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade
Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.
Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.
Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org
ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
More info: www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival
Stop by for great author panels and appearances!
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Event info: www.mvhbf.com
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck
Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!
10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street
Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538
METHUEN: Free Children’s Event
Peter and the Wolf, A Musical Fairy Tale for Children by Sergei Prokofiev- will be narrated in English by Kathy Moran-Wallace and in Spanish by Gladys Linares-Medina. The story will also be accompanied on the organ by Raymond Hawkins.
10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”
Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.
Event is free and open to all.
10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave
Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.
11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
WINDHAM: Harvest Fest
Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!
12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road
Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)
Stories & Science experiments!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street
Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.
More info: 978-687-1240
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang
Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
More info: www.ricklandmusic.com
NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser
Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.
6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street
Cost: $50
Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee
PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids
Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)
Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening
Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.
1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.
METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway
A musical revue showcasing works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter, Gershwin and others.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under
Info: www.mmmh.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.
7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)
Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.
6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session
Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies
Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”
Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.
2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357
METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper
All Methuen seniors are welcome.
4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Violin Concert with Yolanda Becker
Yolanda Becker is a violinist/guitarist, songwriter, and loop pedal performer from southern NH.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer
Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.
1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.
6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night
Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!
7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’
In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.
Performances October 19-November 6
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances
Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House
Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111
Info: 603-329-4401
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Spooky Evening with Paranormal Investigator
An evening of spooky tales of paranormal investigations at historic and haunted places in New England.
7-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, Washington Hall, 101 Washington Street
Admission: $10
Info: Suzanne, 978-374-9684 / www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Phantom of the Opera
Derry Public Library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Derry Libraries and the Greater Derry Arts Council, proudly present this silent film in the theatre with live musical accompaniment.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ATKINSON: Bulk Shredding Event
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., rain or shine, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per box of a standard size = 9h x 11w x 14 L. Larger sizes of boxes will be accepted. The fee will be adjusted accordingly.
Info: awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Walk-Run-Ride to Remember 5K
Proceeds to help support organizations supporting the loss of loved ones.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winnekenni Lower Park, 347 Kenoza Ave
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-walk-to-remember-5k-walk-run-ride/10000417330977187
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURYPORT: Touch-a-Truck
Climb into the seat of a dump truck, pretend to drive a school bus, listen to the siren of the ambulance! We have all your favorites and more!
10 a.m., Cashman Park parking lot/boat ramp, Sally Snyder Way
Please note: 12-1 p.m. is a sensory friendly hour with no sirens or air horns.
Info: newburyportyouthservices.com
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
GROVELAND: Spooky Saturday (Ages 4-10)
Silly stories, pumpkin crafts, sweet monster snacks, and more! This program takes place indoors. A make-your-own sweet treat will be served.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Downtown Trick-or-Treat
The Upper Room will be joining other organizations by setting up a table outside the Marion Gerrish Community Center. Stop by for a treat!
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Open Farm Day
Raffles, pony rides, bake sale, petting zoo, horseshoe painting, puppy visits, farm tours, and more!
12-4 p.m., rain or shine, Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road
Info: 978-998-1751
HAMPSTEAD: Trunk or Treat
Highlights include food trucks, balloon twisting, petting farm, games, and lots of candy! No charge.
1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road
Info: 603-329-5959 /www.islandpondbc.com
HAVERHILL: Artist Opening Reception
“A Shift in Control” solo exhibition by Dustin Schuetz (on view through Sun., November 27)
5-8 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street
Info: www.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Chili Cook-Off
6-9 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave
General admission $10
Info/register: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Live acoustic music returns to Haverhill, with the amazing roots and soul artist Kerri Powers. Local favorite Jim Trick will open the night.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street (Rts 110 and 125)
Tickets: $20 / available at the door or online
Info/tickets: 978-459-5134 / www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Masquerade Crystal Ball
Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends
More info coming soon!
HAVERHILL: Hike Haverhill’s Crystal Gorge
Join Team Haverhill and Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust for a hike this fall! Bring the family for some easy, outdoor exercise!
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 537-801 Crystal Street
Must register: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill/events
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Shawsheen Village Walking Tour
Learn how the community was largely self-sufficient, complete with garages, laundry, bowling, dairy, stores and more.
1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Singular
A musical performance from Singular, featuring pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Randall Hodgkinson, Piano Concert
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
ANDOVER: The Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball
Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends
6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Advance tickets: $15 per person or $25 per couple at the Robb Center or Andover Bookstore or at the door for $15 per person.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia
4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Fire Safety Presentation
With Chief Mansfield of the Andover Fire Dept
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Teen DIY LED Flashlights
Get ready for trick-or-treating, camping, or power outages by learning how to make your own flashlight using a popsicle stick and an LED!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Halloween Party
Come for a not-so-scary Halloween Party! There will be crafts,
games, a story, and trick-or-treating through the library.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Must register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)
Drop-ins welcome but registration is appreciated!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register/info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Family Flu Clinic (Ages 3+)
5-7 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
LAWRENCE: Opening Reception & Artist Talk
Fall exhibit “Human Meteorite” featuring international artist Jemila MacEwan
6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
KINGSTON: Fall Native Plant Seed Swap and Exchange
Bringing seed to share is never required, but if you do, please label and bring a photo of the plant if possible. All seeds are free!
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAMPSTEAD: Halloween Bash
Students in elementary and middle school who will have early school dismissal that day are invited for fun old-fashioned games (e.g. mummy-wrap, donuts on a string, etc.)
3 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-32-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Public Meeting – Library Redesign
Come share your ideas for the future of HPL!
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sonny Valley Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come enjoy a food, beverage, and tour the facility.
2-4 p.m., 18 Ayers Village Road
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Discover Your Purpose Workshop
Join in with others from our community to find your own purpose and “discover what’s next!”
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8335 / Ashley.english@andoverma.us
HAVERHILL: Searching Shadows with Dustin Pari
Dustin is known for his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world.
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In
Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.
5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
