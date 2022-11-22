WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner – Second Steps
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave.
Please register: 978-552-4510
Info: www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: English Conservation Circle
Wednesdays
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: www.facebook.com/events/398702474705710
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Happy Thanksgiving
ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race
A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover
Register: www.feasterfive.com
KINGSTON: Thanksgiving Day Dinner To-Go
Ready to heat meal, free of charge
12-1 p.m. pickup at Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church Street
Reserve your meal by November 18: 603-315-1617 / sjcp61@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Clases de alfabetización para adultos
Para la alfabetización de adultos El taller de alfabetización consiste en enseñar a leer y a escribir.
5-7 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: DAV Auxiliary Member Meeting
4th Thursday of the month
Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities.
6 p.m., Elks Lodge #652, 652 Andover Street
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike
You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Christmas Family Fun Night
Wear your pjs, decorate gingerbread houses, and a tree, eat pizza, sip hot chocolate and await a special visit from Santa at 6 p.m.
4-7 p.m., Holy Apostles Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter Street
Cost: $10 per house
RSVP by November 22: 978-987-6621 / gocyouthgroup@gmail.com
Please bring any dry goods or toiletries to be assembled and handed up at caring and sharing on Saturday.
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
KINGSTON: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
DERRY: A Very Derry Holiday
Highlights include entertainment, food drive, parade, crafts with Santa, tree lighting.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., downtown
Info: www.derrynh.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Turtles, Not Turkeys! (Ages 3-8)
Children and their fathers, grandfathers, or uncles are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m.-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
NORTH ANDOVER: Santa Parade
Highlights this year, besides Santa, include a monster truck from EarthWorks, several youth sports leagues, and entertainment from several dance schools and musical groups.
12 p.m. Begins at North Andover Middle School and travels down Main St, turns onto Elm St, Water St and back onto Main St. Ends at Sutton Street.
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.
4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12
SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’
Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.
4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets/info: www.nede.org
KINGSTON: Tree Lighting and Santa Visit
Come enjoy the tree lighting, listen to the “Night Before Christmas” being read, treats and crafts! There will be an ugly sweater contest, too! Please bring an unwrapped toy to help those in need.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation Center, 24 Main Street
Please sign up in advance for the ugly sweater contest; Kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
More info: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
12-5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting
Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!
2-7 p.m., on the Common
NEWBURYPORT: Santa Parade & Tree Lighting
3-5 p.m., 36 Merrimac Street
Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by US Coast Guard boat! They will dock at the boardwalk and begin the parade downtown, then gather in Market Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols.
Info: 401-263-8655 / www.newburyportrotary.org
SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’
Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.
4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets/info: www.nede.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors
9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free
Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’
Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Story Crime: ‘Sammy Keyes and the Hotel Thief’ (Ages 9-11)
A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries! This month we’ll read about Sammy Keyes, a girl detective whose adventures will keep you guessing – and laughing!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages
Come learn the basics of playing chess with instructor Glenn Davison.
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.
8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)
This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
HAVERHILL: Business Networking / Ribbon Cutting
Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available, along with the chance to win door prizes.
5-7 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street
Cost: $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
HAVERHILL: HPL Crafting Corner – Holiday Ornaments
Stop by the library to make your own ornament! Bring a photo of a pet or loved one, or get creative with the supplies provided!
5:30-6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop — Community Event
Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.
5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street
Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents
Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting Celebration
5:45 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street
MVCC Networking Mixer from 5 -7 p.m.
Info: 978-686-0900 / merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants
Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street
Info: 603-560-5069
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert
All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street
Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.
Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)
A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Please register in person
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber
Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!
5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’
A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)
Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7
This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
