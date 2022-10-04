WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 . Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140/www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class
Wednesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26
10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging
Classes are $40 for the four-week session
To register: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill St.
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting
Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!
1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs
Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is “Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” by Winfred Rembert, as told to Erin Kelly.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LOWELL: “Chicago”
A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets: $39.-$126.50
Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)
Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided
Cost: $10 per person
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic
Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)
2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Weaving Workshop
6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Join the waitlist: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration
6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street
All are welcome!
DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
ANDOVER: Thank you, Mr. Nixon: An Author Talk (Virtual)
This event is a part of ONE, a community-wide read organized by MetroWest Readers Fest.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott
Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park
Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour
Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.
10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (Ages 7-11)
Sign up to talk graphic novels & comics, create your own, or make some art out of recycled comics!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist
They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi
Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!
6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)
RSVP & payment requested by September 30
Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals
Weather permitting
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Race for Research
A 5K running race with a combination of road and walking trails organized by Celera Properties. Proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund.
11 a.m., 600 Federal Street
Info: www.facebook.com/Race-for-Research-101574569390029
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Columbus Day
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days
Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments
CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.
12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: FandomFest (Ages 7-11)
Meet up with fellow fans of your favorite franchises from books, video games, movies, TV, anime/manga, hobbies, and more!
4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)
Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Space is limited.
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning
This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade
Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!
All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Photography Class
6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18
10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: $20
Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle
Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4
Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25 for 4-weeks
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street
Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road
For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)
Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
More info: www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival
Stop by for great author panels and appearances!
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Event info: www.mvhbf.com
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Free Children’s Event
Peter and the Wolf, a musical fairytale for children with Raymond Hawkins, organ.
10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.
11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
WINDHAM: Harvest Fest
Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!
12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road
Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)
Stories & Science experiments!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street
Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.
More info: 978-687-1240
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang
Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
More info: www.ricklandmusic.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee
PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids
Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)
Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening
Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.
1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.
METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway
A musical revue!
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under
Info: www.mmmh.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.
7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)
Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.
6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session
Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies
Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”
Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.
2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357
METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper
All Methuen seniors are welcome.
4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer
Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.
1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night
Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!
7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’
In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.
Performances October 19-November 6
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances
Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House
Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111
Info: 603-329-4401
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.