WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 . Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140/www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class

Wednesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26

10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging

Classes are $40 for the four-week session

To register: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill St.

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting

Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!

1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs

Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is “Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” by Winfred Rembert, as told to Erin Kelly.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LOWELL: “Chicago”

A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets: $39.-$126.50

Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)

Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided

Cost: $10 per person

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic

Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)

2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Weaving Workshop

6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Join the waitlist: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration

6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street

All are welcome!

DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

ANDOVER: Thank you, Mr. Nixon: An Author Talk (Virtual)

This event is a part of ONE, a community-wide read organized by MetroWest Readers Fest.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott

Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022

This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.

7 p.m., 85 Essex Street

Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com

Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park

Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour

Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.

10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (Ages 7-11)

Sign up to talk graphic novels & comics, create your own, or make some art out of recycled comics!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist

They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi

Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!

6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)

RSVP & payment requested by September 30

Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma

HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band

Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.

8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street

Info: www.StreetSongNH.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals

Weather permitting

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Race for Research

A 5K running race with a combination of road and walking trails organized by Celera Properties. Proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund.

11 a.m., 600 Federal Street

Info: www.facebook.com/Race-for-Research-101574569390029

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Columbus Day

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)

www.imdb.com/title/tt0044706

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments

CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.

12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: FandomFest (Ages 7-11)

Meet up with fellow fans of your favorite franchises from books, video games, movies, TV, anime/manga, hobbies, and more!

4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)

Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Space is limited.

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)

Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning

This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade

Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!

All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Photography Class

6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18

10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: $20

Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle

Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4

Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25 for 4-weeks

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street

Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road

For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)

Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

More info: www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival

Stop by for great author panels and appearances!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Event info: www.mvhbf.com

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Free Children’s Event

Peter and the Wolf, a musical fairytale for children with Raymond Hawkins, organ.

10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

WINDHAM: Harvest Fest

Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!

12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road

Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)

Stories & Science experiments!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street

Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.

More info: 978-687-1240

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang

Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

More info: www.ricklandmusic.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee

PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids

Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)

Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening

Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.

1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.

METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway

A musical revue!

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under

Info: www.mmmh.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.

7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)

Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.

6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session

Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies

Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”

Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.

2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.

Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357

METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper

All Methuen seniors are welcome.

4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer

Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.

1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night

Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!

7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.

Performances October 19-November 6

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances

Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House

Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111

Info: 603-329-4401

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you