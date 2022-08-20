SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
SALEM: Exotic Car Show
Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana
Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament
Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street
Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Trip to Peabody Essex Museum
Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: Van $15, Admission $18. Lunch is on your own.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per ticket
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)
Drop-in clinic
8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“There’s an App for That!”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash
12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.
Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.
Tickets are available at the COA office.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Carbone’s Kitchen Longest Table Fundraising Dinner
Come experience a delicious meal and help raise funds for L’Arche!
5:30-8:30 p.m., 151 South Main Street
Cost $125 per person
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser
Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!
6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night
Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
Seating is limited
1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture
This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.
1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. All are welcome.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Natalie Ducharme: 603-898-7064 / nducharme@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: MARK209 Concert
Concert goers will hear gospel selections from the quartet’s Grassroots CD collection and in addition, they will take hymn requests for sing-along enjoyment.
5 p.m., Good Shepherd U.M.C., 471 Main Street
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 978-372-2843 / 603-329-6047
DERRY: Artists Reception
Free open house style reception and viewing of work by painters Laura Cassinari King, John LeCours and Barbara Mata.
5:30-7:30 p.m., LaBelle Winery, Harvest Room, 14 Route 111
Pre-registration appreciated: www.labellewinery.com/shop/3painters/
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by Standard Tuning
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Afternotes
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Craig Williams – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week — Ends today!
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Gilded World of Isabella Stewart Gardner (Virtual)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: August Birthday Social
Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: The Reminisants & Cruise Night
Free. Open to the public. Cars on display from 5-7, band performs from 6-8 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)
Thursdays
Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)
Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
EXETER: Exeter Chamber of Commerce — Golf Tournament
9 a.m. shotgun start at 69 East Road (Route 107), East Kingston
Cost: $125 per golfer / $500 per foursome
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
HAMPSTEAD: New! Fiber Arts Group
Fourth Saturday of each month
All skill levels are welcome. No commitment required.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
More info: Bea at 603-329-4241
HAVERHILL: Car Wash
By donation; proceeds to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., West Church, 767 Broadway
HAVERHILL: YES: Museum of Printing (Ages 5-21)
Learn about the history of printing, tour the museum, listen, watch and engage in augmented reality historical videos, and participate in an activity where you get to type and print your own name.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thorton Ave
Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SALEM: Family Fun Day 2022
Tons of family fun including Touch-a-Truck, face painting, petting farm, superheroes & princesses, several inflatables including a 40’ obstacle course, frozen combo, toxic radical run, castle bouncer, pictures with the mascots. There will be music, food trucks, and vendor tents.
11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Field of Dreams Park, 48 Geremonty Drive
Info: www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days
Featuring live music from the White Street Band
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coildge House, 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884/
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Hyde Pointe Picnic
Live music with the fabulous Jason Naroian Ensemble. Menu includes Lamb Shish, Losh & Chicken Kebab, Kheyma, Pastries and beverages, including beer and wine. Cash raffles. Air Conditioned Hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside.
12-5 p.m., Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Mystery author Vanessa Riley
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting — Biolife Plasma Services
New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.
10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)
RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band
6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Labor Day
LAWRENCE: Bread & Roses Festival
Free family-friendly event honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural roots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.
12-6 p.m., Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street
Info: 978-309-9740 / www.breadandrosesheritage.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month
1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Are you interested in genealogy but you’re not sure where to begin? Join us as we look at both Ancestry and FamilySearch to explore what each database has to offer.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop
“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”
Free and open to the public
6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair
Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Basketball Tryouts
Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic
6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street
Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
DANVILLE: Shredding Event
Open to the public
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street
Donation of $20 (cash or check)
Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association
Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022
Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival
Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament
Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.
12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street
To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
No registration needed
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion
Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.
6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square
Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.