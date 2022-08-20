SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Exotic Car Show

Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana

Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament

Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street

Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Trip to Peabody Essex Museum

Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: Van $15, Admission $18. Lunch is on your own.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)

Drop-in clinic

8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop

“There’s an App for That!”

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash

12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.

Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Tickets are available at the COA office.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Carbone’s Kitchen Longest Table Fundraising Dinner

Come experience a delicious meal and help raise funds for L’Arche!

5:30-8:30 p.m., 151 South Main Street

Cost $125 per person

Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser

Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!

6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night

Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.

6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

Seating is limited

1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture

This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.

1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. All are welcome.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Natalie Ducharme: 603-898-7064 / nducharme@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209 Concert

Concert goers will hear gospel selections from the quartet’s Grassroots CD collection and in addition, they will take hymn requests for sing-along enjoyment.

5 p.m., Good Shepherd U.M.C., 471 Main Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 978-372-2843 / 603-329-6047

DERRY: Artists Reception

Free open house style reception and viewing of work by painters Laura Cassinari King, John LeCours and Barbara Mata.

5:30-7:30 p.m., LaBelle Winery, Harvest Room, 14 Route 111

Pre-registration appreciated: www.labellewinery.com/shop/3painters/

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by Standard Tuning

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Afternotes

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Craig Williams – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week — Ends today!

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Gilded World of Isabella Stewart Gardner (Virtual)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: August Birthday Social

Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: The Reminisants & Cruise Night

Free. Open to the public. Cars on display from 5-7, band performs from 6-8 p.m.

5-8 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)

Thursdays

Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)

Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

EXETER: Exeter Chamber of Commerce — Golf Tournament

9 a.m. shotgun start at 69 East Road (Route 107), East Kingston

Cost: $125 per golfer / $500 per foursome

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

HAMPSTEAD: New! Fiber Arts Group

Fourth Saturday of each month

All skill levels are welcome. No commitment required.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

More info: Bea at 603-329-4241

HAVERHILL: Car Wash

By donation; proceeds to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., West Church, 767 Broadway

HAVERHILL: YES: Museum of Printing (Ages 5-21)

Learn about the history of printing, tour the museum, listen, watch and engage in augmented reality historical videos, and participate in an activity where you get to type and print your own name.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thorton Ave

Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SALEM: Family Fun Day 2022

Tons of family fun including Touch-a-Truck, face painting, petting farm, superheroes & princesses, several inflatables including a 40’ obstacle course, frozen combo, toxic radical run, castle bouncer, pictures with the mascots. There will be music, food trucks, and vendor tents.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Field of Dreams Park, 48 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Featuring live music from the White Street Band

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coildge House, 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884/

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Hyde Pointe Picnic

Live music with the fabulous Jason Naroian Ensemble. Menu includes Lamb Shish, Losh & Chicken Kebab, Kheyma, Pastries and beverages, including beer and wine. Cash raffles. Air Conditioned Hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside.

12-5 p.m., Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Mystery author Vanessa Riley

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting — Biolife Plasma Services

New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.

10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)

RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band

6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Labor Day

LAWRENCE: Bread & Roses Festival

Free family-friendly event honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural roots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.

12-6 p.m., Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-309-9740 / www.breadandrosesheritage.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month

1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Are you interested in genealogy but you’re not sure where to begin? Join us as we look at both Ancestry and FamilySearch to explore what each database has to offer.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop

“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”

Free and open to the public

6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair

Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Basketball Tryouts

Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic

6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street

Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

DANVILLE: Shredding Event

Open to the public

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street

Donation of $20 (cash or check)

Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association

Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022

Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival

Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament

Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.

12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street

To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

No registration needed

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion

Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.

6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square

Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion

