SATURDAY, JULY 8

LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)

During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Summer Saturdays – Family Paint Program (Ages 5+)

Participants will be painting a “bee” kind canvas.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

KINGSTON: Museum Open

In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.

1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street

Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org

SUNDAY, JULY 9

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Mondays

Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group

This month’s book is “Try Not to Breathe” by Holly Seddon.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Food for Thought!

Meets on the 2nd Monday of the month

Come explore recipes and cooking. Second-guess the experts and improve their recipes! July’s theme is Paula Deen.

6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must regitser: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)

Hollywood history isn’t always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940’s and 50’s. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)

Tuesdays (except July 18)

9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.

Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Bring your tech questions and/or devices in and we’ll see what we can do to help. We can offer assistance with phones, tablets, and laptops. We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix

This is a great program to get together with a friend or “date.” Tonight’s showing: Pay it Forward. Pizza will be available for those registered. Donations are appreciated.

5:30-8 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert and Car Show

Tuesdays

The Reminisants will return with their oldies music along with the 2nd annual Cruise Night showcasing classic vehicles.

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Mischief Managed (Teens/Tweens)

Teens and tweens are invited to attend the traveling Muggle Magic Exhibit, a Harry-Potter-inspired escape room experience

6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Sew a July Tote Bag

3-week class – July 12, 19 and 26

Both practical and stylish the Tote is 15” x 12” with a zippered pocket on the front and two elasticated pockets on the sides perfect for water bottles or cell phone. Plus it has a recessed zippered top closure for security.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays, June through September

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: 603-479-5918 / www.derryhomegrown.org

SANDOWN: Local Office Hours with Congressman Pappas’s Staff

Each year, members of Rep. Pappas’s office visit every town in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District to meet constituents in their communities and provide them with assistance on federal issues (passport renewals, VA issues, Social Security, Medicare benefits, etc.). This is an informal, drop-in event.

3:30-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Discover the History of Female Pirates

Looking for some history on the high seas this summer? Sail to the Derry Public Library! Carol Busby, author of Sailing Against the Tide, joins us to tell the tales of these gutsy women who made their mark on the pirate world. You’ll hear about Zheng Yi Sao, a Chinese pirate, Anne Bonny and Mary Read, who sailed with men, and even a pirate from New England!

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free performance by Neurotic Gumbo!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert Series

Wednesdays

Come enjoy the easy listening sounds of The Last Duo!

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

Come dance and sing along to nostalgic favorites from the 70s, 80s and beyond with the band Key Elements! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

THURSDAY, JULY 13

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, JULY 14

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Concert & Silent Auction

Come watch Bruce In The USA, a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show.

6 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street

Tickets: $45-$65 / Proceeds to benefit those in need of mental health services in the community.

Info/tickets: 603-437-5100 / www.tupelomusichall.com

DERRY: ‘Catch Me If You Can’

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, $15 for youth 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469, online www.majestictheatre.net, or at the door

DERRY: Ice Cream Shabbat

Shabbat services will be led by Cantor Al Sandler. Following services, you will be treated to ice cream at Moo’s in Derry!

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road

Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you