SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence

Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.

8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street

Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots

5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk

10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street

More info: 978-376-5187

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Toscana Fest

Jump right into the fall season with pumpkin painting, face painting, carnival games, local vendors, and various raffles for everyone to enjoy. There will also be popcorn, cotton candy, gelato, and more! Free and open to the public. All vendor fees, raffle sales and donations will go directly to The Lazarus House Ministries.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana

Info: www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/events

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive

Details: www.fonat.org/events

METHUEN: MMMH Concert

Featuring Neal Ferreira, Tenor and James Myers, piano. Mr. Ferreira will be performing songs and spiritual arrangements by Hailstork, Musto and Bonds. The event will also feature the world premiere of a new work by Mr. Myers.

4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children

Info/tickets: www.mmmh.brownpapertickets.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

PLAISTOW: Spice Club

Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try. Try the recipes and let us know your thoughts!

All day, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Session 1: 10-10:45 and Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Thing From Another World” (1951)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

1st Monday of each month; by appointment

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Social Security Disability Seminar

A free information social security disability seminar with a portion for Q&A from experienced attorneys who are able to help guide clients through the complicated process of applying and navigating for disability benefits.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Charity Golf Event

Join the Women’s Networking Group for the 2nd annual Nine & Wine Golf scramble to raise money for Breast Cancer research. Beginners welcome! Play in a supportive environment and network with other women who enjoy playing golf. You can sign up as an individual ($50) or invite some friends and sign up as a foursome ($200)!

4-7 p.m., Garrison Golf Club, 654 Hilldale Avenue

Don’t want to golf? Food and wine only, $25.

To register: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club (Virtual)

Meets on the 1st Monday of every month

October’s Book: “Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World” by Elinor Cleghorn

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Presentation

Mystery author Colleen Cambridge is back to talk about the next installment in her Phyllida Bright (Agatha Christie’s fictional crime-solving housekeeper) series. Her new book is titled “A Trace of Poison”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”

Free lecture; no reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class

Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26

10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging

Classes are $40 for the four-week session

To register: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting

Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!

1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs

Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

LOWELL: “Chicago”

A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets: $39.-$126.50

Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)

Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided

Cost: $10 per person

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic

Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)

2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration

6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street

All are welcome!

DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott

Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022

This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.

7 p.m., 85 Essex Street

Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com

Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park

Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist

They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi

Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!

6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)

RSVP & payment requested by September 30

Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma

HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band

Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.

8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street

Info: www.StreetSongNH.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals

Weather permitting

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Columbus Day

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)

www.imdb.com/title/tt0044706

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments

CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.

12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

