SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence
Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.
8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
SALEM: Toscana Fest
Jump right into the fall season with pumpkin painting, face painting, carnival games, local vendors, and various raffles for everyone to enjoy. There will also be popcorn, cotton candy, gelato, and more! Free and open to the public. All vendor fees, raffle sales and donations will go directly to The Lazarus House Ministries.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana
Info: www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/events
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive
Details: www.fonat.org/events
METHUEN: MMMH Concert
Featuring Neal Ferreira, Tenor and James Myers, piano. Mr. Ferreira will be performing songs and spiritual arrangements by Hailstork, Musto and Bonds. The event will also feature the world premiere of a new work by Mr. Myers.
4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children
Info/tickets: www.mmmh.brownpapertickets.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try. Try the recipes and let us know your thoughts!
All day, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Session 1: 10-10:45 and Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Thing From Another World” (1951)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
1st Monday of each month; by appointment
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Social Security Disability Seminar
A free information social security disability seminar with a portion for Q&A from experienced attorneys who are able to help guide clients through the complicated process of applying and navigating for disability benefits.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Charity Golf Event
Join the Women’s Networking Group for the 2nd annual Nine & Wine Golf scramble to raise money for Breast Cancer research. Beginners welcome! Play in a supportive environment and network with other women who enjoy playing golf. You can sign up as an individual ($50) or invite some friends and sign up as a foursome ($200)!
4-7 p.m., Garrison Golf Club, 654 Hilldale Avenue
Don’t want to golf? Food and wine only, $25.
To register: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st Monday of every month
October’s Book: “Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World” by Elinor Cleghorn
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Presentation
Mystery author Colleen Cambridge is back to talk about the next installment in her Phyllida Bright (Agatha Christie’s fictional crime-solving housekeeper) series. Her new book is titled “A Trace of Poison”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)
3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”
Free lecture; no reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class
Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26
10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging
Classes are $40 for the four-week session
To register: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting
Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!
1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs
Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
LOWELL: “Chicago”
A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets: $39.-$126.50
Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)
Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided
Cost: $10 per person
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic
Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)
2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration
6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street
All are welcome!
DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott
Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park
Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist
They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi
Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!
6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)
RSVP & payment requested by September 30
Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals
Weather permitting
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Columbus Day
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments
CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.
12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
