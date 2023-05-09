220511-at-cru-FishingClass-5.jpg

Kevin Casey unhooks the fish his son Owen, 8, caught. Twenty boys and girls attended Andover Recreation’s fishing workshop with Jim Lagacy and staff from the Massachusetts Wildlife Angler Education Program in 2022. The program is back for another year. 

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Explore the Adams National Historic Park (Virtual)

Learn about this National Historical Park with Supervisory Park Ranger Jessica Pilkington.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Virtual Death Cafe

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)

Novice anglers are welcome. Parents are encouraged to help bait the line! Rods & reels available if needed.

4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond

Cost: $20 per person

Info: www.andoverrec.com

NEWBURYPORT: The Butterfly Benefit

Don't miss this night of art & adventure to benefit the children and families of Lucy's Love Bus!

5-9 p.m., Riverwalk Brewing Company, 40 Parker Street

Cost: $75

Tickets: www.lucyslovebus.org

HAVERHILL: Business After Hours

Hear from the staff about the incredible history of this Haverhill gem.

5:30-7:30 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave

Cost: Free for Haverhill Chamber members, $20 for non-members

Register: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

HAVERHILL: Free Programs Your Business Doesn't Know About

Learn about valuable resources to support all type of business – from start up to large industry – at the iHub Business Resource Expo. Engage with more than two dozen exhibitors on resources including tax credits, hiring and training employees, energy efficiency, programs for women and minority owned businesses, capital and funding options, and much more. Free and open to the public.

8:30-11:30 a.m., iHub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd Floor

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-programs-for-your-business-that-you-dont-know-about-tickets-576417810187

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

HAVERHILL: Whittier Union Job Fair

Leadership from Merrimack Valley Building Trades, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, IBEW local 103, and Ironworkers Local 7 will be in attendance. 

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Whittier Vocational School, 115 Amesbury Line Road

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Mother's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show

Come enjoy lemon rosemary chicken and a fashion show!

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $10 per person

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Ages 18+)

3-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: The McMurphys

The McMurphys play a little bit of everything but you can be sure to hear some Irish music.

6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER:  Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills.  Gain confidence.  Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest. 

7-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TOPSFIELD: Annual International Concert

7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road

Cost: $25

Tickets: 781-322-1011 / www.r-i-m.net

FRIDAY, MAY 12

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Community Discussion on Mental Health

The event will address the impact of mental health on different populations, including youth, veterans, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. Includes free pasta dinner. 

5-7:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street

Info: www.whav.net

MERRIMAC: Book Sale Preview Night

Book donations will be accepted from May 5-11, during library hours.

6-8 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

Cost: Free for Members, $20 for non-members or sign up at the door.

978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 13

ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park

A juried show featuring a variety of finely made, non-imported handcrafts with 200+ booths of pottery, jewelry, women's and children's clothing, leather goods, stained glass, furniture, food, entertainment, and much more.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Park, located at Chestnut and Bartlett Streets, rain or shine

Crafts in the Park is a fundraiser sponsored by Christ Church Andover.

LAWRENCE: Shawsheen River Park Clean Up

Volunteers are needed to make a positive impact on this unique natural resource.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Shawsheen River Park, next to Lawrence High School and South Lawrence East School.

Questions? 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: 19th Century Women Authors of Andover

11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: "Pay what you like." You choose how much you'd like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Machine Shop Village Block Party

Come meet the neighbors! Free good, music, fun, and fellowship.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org

ANDOVER: Dinner, Divas & Dessert 

A Dinner Theatre Cabaret fundraiser with a sit down/served dinner, followed by a cabaret of Broadway Tunes and then dessert and coffee to follow.

6 p.m., Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets: www.aplos.com/aws/events/dinner_divas_dessert

Info: www.vohboston.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Los Sugar Kings

Don't miss this Boston-based quartet known for their ability to transcend genres with an authenticity rarely heard!

8 p.m., 190 Academy Road

Cost: $21 per person

Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

