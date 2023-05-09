WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Explore the Adams National Historic Park (Virtual)
Learn about this National Historical Park with Supervisory Park Ranger Jessica Pilkington.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Virtual Death Cafe
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)
Novice anglers are welcome. Parents are encouraged to help bait the line! Rods & reels available if needed.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
NEWBURYPORT: The Butterfly Benefit
Don't miss this night of art & adventure to benefit the children and families of Lucy's Love Bus!
5-9 p.m., Riverwalk Brewing Company, 40 Parker Street
Cost: $75
Tickets: www.lucyslovebus.org
HAVERHILL: Business After Hours
Hear from the staff about the incredible history of this Haverhill gem.
5:30-7:30 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave
Cost: Free for Haverhill Chamber members, $20 for non-members
Register: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MAY 11
HAVERHILL: Free Programs Your Business Doesn't Know About
Learn about valuable resources to support all type of business – from start up to large industry – at the iHub Business Resource Expo. Engage with more than two dozen exhibitors on resources including tax credits, hiring and training employees, energy efficiency, programs for women and minority owned businesses, capital and funding options, and much more. Free and open to the public.
8:30-11:30 a.m., iHub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd Floor
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-programs-for-your-business-that-you-dont-know-about-tickets-576417810187
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
HAVERHILL: Whittier Union Job Fair
Leadership from Merrimack Valley Building Trades, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, IBEW local 103, and Ironworkers Local 7 will be in attendance.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Whittier Vocational School, 115 Amesbury Line Road
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Mother's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show
Come enjoy lemon rosemary chicken and a fashion show!
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $10 per person
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Ages 18+)
3-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The McMurphys
The McMurphys play a little bit of everything but you can be sure to hear some Irish music.
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TOPSFIELD: Annual International Concert
7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road
Cost: $25
Tickets: 781-322-1011 / www.r-i-m.net
FRIDAY, MAY 12
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Community Discussion on Mental Health
The event will address the impact of mental health on different populations, including youth, veterans, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. Includes free pasta dinner.
5-7:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street
Info: www.whav.net
MERRIMAC: Book Sale Preview Night
Book donations will be accepted from May 5-11, during library hours.
6-8 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
Cost: Free for Members, $20 for non-members or sign up at the door.
978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 13
ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park
A juried show featuring a variety of finely made, non-imported handcrafts with 200+ booths of pottery, jewelry, women's and children's clothing, leather goods, stained glass, furniture, food, entertainment, and much more.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Park, located at Chestnut and Bartlett Streets, rain or shine
Crafts in the Park is a fundraiser sponsored by Christ Church Andover.
LAWRENCE: Shawsheen River Park Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to make a positive impact on this unique natural resource.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Shawsheen River Park, next to Lawrence High School and South Lawrence East School.
Questions? 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: 19th Century Women Authors of Andover
11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: "Pay what you like." You choose how much you'd like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Machine Shop Village Block Party
Come meet the neighbors! Free good, music, fun, and fellowship.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org
ANDOVER: Dinner, Divas & Dessert
A Dinner Theatre Cabaret fundraiser with a sit down/served dinner, followed by a cabaret of Broadway Tunes and then dessert and coffee to follow.
6 p.m., Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: www.aplos.com/aws/events/dinner_divas_dessert
Info: www.vohboston.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Los Sugar Kings
Don't miss this Boston-based quartet known for their ability to transcend genres with an authenticity rarely heard!
8 p.m., 190 Academy Road
Cost: $21 per person
Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
