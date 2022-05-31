Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

ANDOVER: Andover Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast Forum

7:30-9 a.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Details: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)

Explore nature with The Arc of GHN

4-5:30 p.m., The Tannery, Newburyport

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

5-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Brush Painting Class

8 weeks (Thursdays June 2, through July 21)

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $45 for 8 classes

Must register: 978-623-9320

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Salem Republican Town Committee Meeting

6:30-8 p.m., Salem GOP, via Zoom

Register for link: email stevegoddu@godduprinting.com

NORTH ANDOVER: The First ‘First Lady’ — Mary Todd Lincoln (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This month’s book is “The Heretic’s Daughter” by Kathleen Kent

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.

Info: www.wearorange.org

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., meet at the Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: MVCC Annual Next Generation Leaders Luncheon Conference

12-1:15 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5

All day

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.

Info: www.wearorange.org

LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Crossroads Co-Parenting

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost $80 (book included)

Register: Michelle, 603-437-8477, ext.122

DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28

Info: www.derrygardenclub.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road

Appointments required

Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org

HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival

Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

AMESBURY: ‘Wear Orange’ Gun Violence Awareness Event

Mayor Gove will present a proclamation

10-11 a.m., Market Square

Amesbury Quakers and Moms Demand Action

ANDOVER: Andover Garden Tour

Tour ten of Andover’s private gardens!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., various locations (Rain/shine date: Sun., June 5)

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 on the day of

Tickets: www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour

Questions: 978-500-0626

DERRY: Touch A Truck

Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.

Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051

HAVERHILL: Confessions of a Type Designer Talk

10 a.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations

Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626

DERRY: POW / MIA Remembrance and Flag Raising Ceremony

All are welcome to come honor those brave men and women who are currently serving, those who have served and the many who have never returned.

11 a.m., Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-965-0754

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Saturdays, June 4 and 11

Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.

11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

HAVERHILL: Movie — “West Side Story”

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Suzanne Trottier 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Marcus deLemos at 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: elevated thought Arts Festival

“Building Beyond Ourselves”

DJ’s, live art, local vendors, galleries, food trucks, performances, and more.

2-8 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Details: www.lawrencehistory.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 4 and 18

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: God Shopping Program

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: Bruce Wechsler / brucejwechsler@comcast.net

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

Ends at 9:30 p.m.

Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

