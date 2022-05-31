Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
ANDOVER: Andover Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast Forum
7:30-9 a.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Details: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)
Explore nature with The Arc of GHN
4-5:30 p.m., The Tannery, Newburyport
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
5-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
ANDOVER: Chinese Brush Painting Class
8 weeks (Thursdays June 2, through July 21)
5:30-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $45 for 8 classes
Must register: 978-623-9320
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Salem Republican Town Committee Meeting
6:30-8 p.m., Salem GOP, via Zoom
Register for link: email stevegoddu@godduprinting.com
NORTH ANDOVER: The First ‘First Lady’ — Mary Todd Lincoln (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
This month’s book is “The Heretic’s Daughter” by Kathleen Kent
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5
As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.
Info: www.wearorange.org
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., meet at the Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: MVCC Annual Next Generation Leaders Luncheon Conference
12-1:15 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5
All day
As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.
Info: www.wearorange.org
LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Crossroads Co-Parenting
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in person, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost $80 (book included)
Register: Michelle, 603-437-8477, ext.122
DERRY: Plant Sale – Derry Garden Club
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Robert Frost Farm, Route 28
Info: www.derrygardenclub.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road
Appointments required
Location and Details: www.sandowngardenclub.org
HAMPSTEAD: Strawberry Festival
Crafters, plant sale, food, raffles, games and of course, Strawberry Shortcake!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
AMESBURY: ‘Wear Orange’ Gun Violence Awareness Event
Mayor Gove will present a proclamation
10-11 a.m., Market Square
Amesbury Quakers and Moms Demand Action
ANDOVER: Andover Garden Tour
Tour ten of Andover’s private gardens!
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., various locations (Rain/shine date: Sun., June 5)
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 on the day of
Tickets: www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour
Questions: 978-500-0626
DERRY: Touch A Truck
Hands-on event for children to explore vehicles, machinery, and more.
Please note: the event will remain horn and silent free from 10-11 a.m. for sensitive ears.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School, parking available at Derry Village School with overflow parking at Pinkerton Academy.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202051
HAVERHILL: Confessions of a Type Designer Talk
10 a.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
ANDOVER: ‘Andover in Bloom’ Garden Tour
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10 various locations
Tickets: www.andovergardenclub2022tour.com / 978-500-0626
DERRY: POW / MIA Remembrance and Flag Raising Ceremony
All are welcome to come honor those brave men and women who are currently serving, those who have served and the many who have never returned.
11 a.m., Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-965-0754
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Saturdays, June 4 and 11
Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.
11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22
Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more
Free admission / Free parking
12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org
HAVERHILL: Movie — “West Side Story”
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Suzanne Trottier 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Marcus deLemos at 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: elevated thought Arts Festival
“Building Beyond Ourselves”
DJ’s, live art, local vendors, galleries, food trucks, performances, and more.
2-8 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Details: www.lawrencehistory.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 4 and 18
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: God Shopping Program
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: Bruce Wechsler / brucejwechsler@comcast.net
METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston
Ends at 9:30 p.m.
Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.