SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast
Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street
Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans
Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com
HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating
12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop
Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.
2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening
“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture
A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band
Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)
An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.
3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite
4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry
Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.
Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262
ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert
Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!
5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street
Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
1st Monday of each month; by appointment
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: John Candy – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Join in person or Zoom from home for an evening of John Candy with movie expert Frank Mandosa. Trivia, movie clips, prizes and snacks! Always a fun time!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Election Day
ANDOVER: Virtual Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Chair Yoga Class
12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)
A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.
Tuesdays, November 8 — January 3 (no meeting November 22)
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom
Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Teens 4 Good: Veteran’s Day Cards
Are you a teen that needs community service hours? Come make cards for veterans in nursing homes! You will receive one hour of community service.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: The Roosevelts — Lessons in Leadership (Virtual)
This session examines some of the leadership skills and techniques they used to move the United States and the world towards a better future.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Black Hawk Helicopters & the NH Army National Guard
A presentation about what is involved in providing NH mountain search and rescue, plus combat medical evacuation. Attendees get a hands-on look at equipment and there is ample time to ask questions. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Cooking Demonstration
Learn how to make Apple Pie Bites with Chef Andrea from Stonehill.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)
A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.
Wednesdays, November 9 — January 4 (no meeting November 23)
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom
Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Nikki Tilroe Puppeteer
Nikki Tilroe worked on shows like Fraggle Rock and Today’s Special, and films like Follow That Bird. Come to the library to learn about her life and contributions to entertainment.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
Wednesdays, November 9 and 30
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Author Talk with Nicole Eustace (Virtual)
Nicole Eustace, OAH Distinguished Lecturer, will discuss her book, “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Author Conversation (Virtual)
Author Lynne Reeves will discuss her latest book, Dark Rivers To Cross, in conversation with bestselling author John Searles
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
HAVERHILL: Veterans Awards Breakfast
Join the Haverhill Rotary Club in honoring local veterans who are active volunteers, living the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
7:30-9:30 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Tickets are $40 donations at the door or online:
All proceeds will benefit local non-profits!
Info: eventbrite.com
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Eileen Donovan–Elliot, Community Sales Director at Brightview Senior Living will present on “Assisted Living 101”– What you need to know about this important community resource.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Wine Tasting (21+)
Wine Tasting Party for a Cause! Buffet food, live jazz band, and raffles. Proceeds benefit charitable causes of the Pentucket Kiwanis Club including scholarships, and the fund to rebuild the Zinns playground.
6-8 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Cost: $45 per person
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
ANDOVER: Lessons from Trailblazing New England (Virtual)
Author Patricia Harris will present “Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women,” based on her new book.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Lessons From Trailblazing New England Women (Virtual)
Author Patricia Harris will give her popular presentation based on her new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Veterans Day
PLAISTOW: Veterans Day Ceremony
All are welcome to attend to remember and thank our Veterans for all they have done.
9:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall, Main Street
ATKINSON: Veterans Day Ceremony
All are welcome to remember and honor our Veterans. Also collecting old, damaged and frayed American flags for disposal.
10 a.m., Atkinson Fire Station, 1 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-1098
NORTH ANDOVER: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
10:15 a.m. Parade starts at First and Main Plaza, Ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park
In the event of inclement weather, our services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30.
Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
LONDONDERRY: Household Hazardous Waste Day
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Nelson Fields, off Sargent Road (behind Central Fire Station)
Info: Robert Kerry: rkerry@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class
Online classes also available on select Wednesday evenings.
9:30-10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Spinners & Knitters Group
Mostly knitters and spinners who create their own yarn on spinning wheels; however, all needle-workers are welcome to join. This is a place to relax and share your work.
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest
Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.
11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org
MERRIMAC: Craft Fair
Rain or shine. Free admission.
12-5 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
SALEM: Town Forest Cleanup
Individuals and organizations are invited to help the Conservation Commission with brush clearing along the trails, litter pick-up, and other maintenance activities.
12-3 p.m., Salem Town Forest, located on Shadow Lake Road, across from Shadow Lake and parking is adjacent to the NH Dept. of Transportation Salt Storage Shed.
Info: www.naturegroupie.org
HAVERHILL: A Conversation with Matthew Carter
Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.
1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave.
Cost: $50 member rate is available for both MoP and APHA-NE members, with a $100 non-member rate for all others
Register: https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022
ANDOVER: Mistral presents: La Vida Breve
Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik.
4 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Cost: $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door (if available).
Info/tickets: 978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’
A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.
5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To attend: email Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“The Wolfpack”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Director Spotlight: John Carpenter
This month, Liz and Todd are going to look at the filmography of John Carpenter, his work with Kurt Russell, and his often-arduous relationship with Hollywood- including the one movie he refuses to talk about!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Genealogy Group Presentation
Topic “FAN Out! Using Cluster Research To Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls”
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Free Mobile Food Market
3rd Tuesday of the month
Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages. Volunteers are needed.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Medicare Info Session
A rep will be available to answer any questions about the changes to Medicare. They will listen to your concerns and offer help to design a plan that may fit your needs.
10:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Fitness Presentation
The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will learn some simple ways to improve balance, get strong, limit fall risks and enjoy some chair exercises from Tippy Missick, a pro who specializes in teaching Crucial Survival Skills for Active Aging.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay $4. Donation. Coffee and refreshments served.
The Club meets monthly from September through June.
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Coping with the Holidays
Countless individuals experience the “holiday blues,” which can make the season a very challenging time of year. This program speaks to some of the reasons for the “blues” and offers some recommendations on ways to deal with them.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Experimental Arts Survey Class
Every week will be a different project that you can take home, no materials required.
4 weeks, November 15, 22, 29 and December 6
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Evening Book Club
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month
Currently discussing “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Treasure in Town Reports.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club Meeting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
ANDOVER: Preserving Family Recipes — How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions
Author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will explore various aspects of your family’s heirloom recipes.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Until Proven Safe” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year
Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.
5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome
Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca
ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)
This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
DC League of Super-Pets
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)
What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Friendsgiving
Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.
6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence
6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)
Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Suggest donation: $10/household
Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle
The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.
7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.
NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle
3rd Fridays
Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
SALEM: Church Craft Fair
Handmade knitted and crocheted items, various crafts and jewelry, homemade soups and baked goods, Silent Auction and more!
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem United Methodist, 389 N Main Street
Info: 603-893-8925 / www.northsalemumc.org
GEORGETOWN: Kitty Cafe
Come check out some adoptable furry friends!
10-11:30 a.m., Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple Street
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
HAVERHILL: Casino Royale
The theme is: The Great Gatsby. The Motto is: “a little party never killed nobody.” Grab your dancing shoes, your wallets and your pearls, for the night of your life! Dinner and dancing with music by DJ Tim Nutter and special guest Emcee Joe Murray.
7 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $125
Info: www.haverhillbgc.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Santa Parade
The parade starts at the Hunking School in Bradford, MA and proceeds through downtown.
1-3 p.m., downtown Haverhill, 165 Washington Street
Info: www.mcvfifesanddrums.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
METHUEN: Folk Music Concert
Featuring Kirsten Manville, Susan Levine, and Grace Morrison
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving
Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)
Author Don Stradley will discuss his new book, ”Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner – Second Steps
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Please register: 978-552-4510
Info: www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Happy Thanksgiving
ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race
A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover
Register: www.feasterfive.com
KINGSTON: Thanksgiving Day Dinner To-Go
Ready to heat meal, free of charge
12-1 p.m. pickup at Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church Street
Reserve your meal by November 18: 603-315-1617 / sjcp61@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Clases de alfabetización para adultos
Para la alfabetización de adultos El taller de alfabetización consiste en enseñar a leer y a escribir.
5-7 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: DAV Auxiliary Member Meeting
4th Thursday of the month
Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities.
6 p.m., Elks Lodge #652, 652 Andover Street
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike
You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
KINGSTON: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.
4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages
This class teaches the fundamentals of chess as a strategy game that is the most popular game in the world. In one hour you will learn the basics of playing chess
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.
8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)
This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)
A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Please register in person
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber
Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!
5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
