SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast

Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street

Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans

Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com

HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating

12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop

Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.

2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening

“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture

A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)

An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.

3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite

4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry

Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.

Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262

ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert

Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!

5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street

Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

1st Monday of each month; by appointment

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: John Candy – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Join in person or Zoom from home for an evening of John Candy with movie expert Frank Mandosa. Trivia, movie clips, prizes and snacks! Always a fun time!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Election Day

ANDOVER: Virtual Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Chair Yoga Class

12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)

A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.

Tuesdays, November 8 — January 3 (no meeting November 22)

1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom

Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.

Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: Teens 4 Good: Veteran’s Day Cards

Are you a teen that needs community service hours? Come make cards for veterans in nursing homes! You will receive one hour of community service.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: The Roosevelts — Lessons in Leadership (Virtual)

This session examines some of the leadership skills and techniques they used to move the United States and the world towards a better future.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Black Hawk Helicopters & the NH Army National Guard

A presentation about what is involved in providing NH mountain search and rescue, plus combat medical evacuation. Attendees get a hands-on look at equipment and there is ample time to ask questions. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Cooking Demonstration

Learn how to make Apple Pie Bites with Chef Andrea from Stonehill.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)

A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.

Wednesdays, November 9 — January 4 (no meeting November 23)

1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom

Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.

Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Nikki Tilroe Puppeteer

Nikki Tilroe worked on shows like Fraggle Rock and Today’s Special, and films like Follow That Bird. Come to the library to learn about her life and contributions to entertainment.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

Wednesdays, November 9 and 30

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Author Talk with Nicole Eustace (Virtual)

Nicole Eustace, OAH Distinguished Lecturer, will discuss her book, “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Author Conversation (Virtual)

Author Lynne Reeves will discuss her latest book, Dark Rivers To Cross, in conversation with bestselling author John Searles

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Veterans Awards Breakfast

Join the Haverhill Rotary Club in honoring local veterans who are active volunteers, living the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

7:30-9:30 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Tickets are $40 donations at the door or online:

All proceeds will benefit local non-profits!

Info: eventbrite.com

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Eileen Donovan–Elliot, Community Sales Director at Brightview Senior Living will present on “Assisted Living 101”– What you need to know about this important community resource.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Wine Tasting (21+)

Wine Tasting Party for a Cause! Buffet food, live jazz band, and raffles. Proceeds benefit charitable causes of the Pentucket Kiwanis Club including scholarships, and the fund to rebuild the Zinns playground.

6-8 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $45 per person

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

ANDOVER: Lessons from Trailblazing New England (Virtual)

Author Patricia Harris will present “Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women,” based on her new book.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Lessons From Trailblazing New England Women (Virtual)

Author Patricia Harris will give her popular presentation based on her new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day

PLAISTOW: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to attend to remember and thank our Veterans for all they have done.

9:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall, Main Street

ATKINSON: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to remember and honor our Veterans. Also collecting old, damaged and frayed American flags for disposal.

10 a.m., Atkinson Fire Station, 1 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-1098

NORTH ANDOVER: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10:15 a.m. Parade starts at First and Main Plaza, Ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park

In the event of inclement weather, our services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30.

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

LONDONDERRY: Household Hazardous Waste Day

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Nelson Fields, off Sargent Road (behind Central Fire Station)

Info: Robert Kerry: rkerry@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class

Online classes also available on select Wednesday evenings.

9:30-10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Spinners & Knitters Group

Mostly knitters and spinners who create their own yarn on spinning wheels; however, all needle-workers are welcome to join. This is a place to relax and share your work.

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest

Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.

11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org

MERRIMAC: Craft Fair

Rain or shine. Free admission.

12-5 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

SALEM: Town Forest Cleanup

Individuals and organizations are invited to help the Conservation Commission with brush clearing along the trails, litter pick-up, and other maintenance activities.

12-3 p.m., Salem Town Forest, located on Shadow Lake Road, across from Shadow Lake and parking is adjacent to the NH Dept. of Transportation Salt Storage Shed.

Info: www.naturegroupie.org

HAVERHILL: A Conversation with Matthew Carter

Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.

1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave.

Cost: $50 member rate is available for both MoP and APHA-NE members, with a $100 non-member rate for all others

Register: https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022

ANDOVER: Mistral presents: La Vida Breve

Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik.

4 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road

Cost: $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door (if available).

Info/tickets: 978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org

LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’

A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.

5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To attend: email Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening

“The Wolfpack”

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

DERRY: Director Spotlight: John Carpenter

This month, Liz and Todd are going to look at the filmography of John Carpenter, his work with Kurt Russell, and his often-arduous relationship with Hollywood- including the one movie he refuses to talk about!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Genealogy Group Presentation

Topic “FAN Out! Using Cluster Research To Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls”

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Free Mobile Food Market

3rd Tuesday of the month

Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages. Volunteers are needed.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org

PLAISTOW: Medicare Info Session

A rep will be available to answer any questions about the changes to Medicare. They will listen to your concerns and offer help to design a plan that may fit your needs.

10:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Fitness Presentation

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will learn some simple ways to improve balance, get strong, limit fall risks and enjoy some chair exercises from Tippy Missick, a pro who specializes in teaching Crucial Survival Skills for Active Aging.

Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay $4. Donation. Coffee and refreshments served.

The Club meets monthly from September through June.

Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com

ANDOVER: Coping with the Holidays

Countless individuals experience the “holiday blues,” which can make the season a very challenging time of year. This program speaks to some of the reasons for the “blues” and offers some recommendations on ways to deal with them.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Experimental Arts Survey Class

Every week will be a different project that you can take home, no materials required.

4 weeks, November 15, 22, 29 and December 6

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ATKINSON: Evening Book Club

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month

Currently discussing “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Treasure in Town Reports.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club Meeting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

ANDOVER: Preserving Family Recipes — How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions

Author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will explore various aspects of your family’s heirloom recipes.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Until Proven Safe” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)

11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register for link: www.careathome.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year

Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.

5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome

Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca

ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)

This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

DC League of Super-Pets

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)

What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Friendsgiving

Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.

12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club

Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour

Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.

6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence

6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)

Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Suggest donation: $10/household

Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events

SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical

7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students

Tickets: ssd.booktix.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle

The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.

7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.

NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle

3rd Fridays

Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.

7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical

7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students

Tickets: ssd.booktix.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

SALEM: Church Craft Fair

Handmade knitted and crocheted items, various crafts and jewelry, homemade soups and baked goods, Silent Auction and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem United Methodist, 389 N Main Street

Info: 603-893-8925 / www.northsalemumc.org

GEORGETOWN: Kitty Cafe

Come check out some adoptable furry friends!

10-11:30 a.m., Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple Street

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

HAVERHILL: Casino Royale

The theme is: The Great Gatsby. The Motto is: “a little party never killed nobody.” Grab your dancing shoes, your wallets and your pearls, for the night of your life! Dinner and dancing with music by DJ Tim Nutter and special guest Emcee Joe Murray.

7 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $125

Info: www.haverhillbgc.org

SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical

7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students

Tickets: ssd.booktix.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Santa Parade

The parade starts at the Hunking School in Bradford, MA and proceeds through downtown.

1-3 p.m., downtown Haverhill, 165 Washington Street

Info: www.mcvfifesanddrums.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com

METHUEN: Folk Music Concert

Featuring Kirsten Manville, Susan Levine, and Grace Morrison

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving

Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Author Discussion (Virtual)

Author Don Stradley will discuss his new book, ”Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner – Second Steps

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Please register: 978-552-4510

Info: www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Happy Thanksgiving

ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race

A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover

Register: www.feasterfive.com

KINGSTON: Thanksgiving Day Dinner To-Go

Ready to heat meal, free of charge

12-1 p.m. pickup at Kingston Congregational Church, 6 Church Street

Reserve your meal by November 18: 603-315-1617 / sjcp61@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Clases de alfabetización para adultos

Para la alfabetización de adultos El taller de alfabetización consiste en enseñar a leer y a escribir.

5-7 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: DAV Auxiliary Member Meeting

4th Thursday of the month

Legislation, volunteer efforts and community projects are among the topics discussed, as well as upcoming events and activities.

6 p.m., Elks Lodge #652, 652 Andover Street

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike

You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

KINGSTON: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.

4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages

This class teaches the fundamentals of chess as a strategy game that is the most popular game in the world. In one hour you will learn the basics of playing chess

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.

8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)

This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)

A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Please register in person

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber

Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!

5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you