MONDAY, JULY 3

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Firework Spectacular

Experience an unforgettable Independence Day celebration at Tuscan Village! Kids activities from 12-8 p.m., followed by a breathtaking firework show at 9 p.m. Be captivated by live entertainment throughout the day, ensuring non-stop excitement for the whole family!

Tuscan Village, Route 28

Info: www.facebook.com/TuscanVillageNH

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Meeting

Held on the 1st Monday of the month (March — November)

6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, Pheasant Run Drive

Info: www.sandowngardenclub

TUESDAY, JULY 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Don’t miss this patriotic performance by Timberlane Community Band!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month

Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)

8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23

Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway

Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net

HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert

Wednesdays

Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

THURSDAY, JULY 6

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, JULY 7

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Frosty Ice Cream Truck

Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SATURDAY, JULY 8

LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)

During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

KINGSTON: Museum Open

In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.

1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street

Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org

SUNDAY, JULY 9

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)

Hollywood history isn’t always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940’s and 50’s. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert and Car Show

Tuesdays

The Reminisants will return with their oldies music along with the 2nd annual Cruise Night showcasing classic vehicles.

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Mischief Managed (Teens/Tweens)

Teens and tweens are invited to attend the traveling Muggle Magic Exhibit, a Harry-Potter-inspired escape room experience

6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays, June through September

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: 603-479-5918 / www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Discover the History of Female Pirates

Looking for some history on the high seas this summer? Sail to the Derry Public Library! Carol Busby, author of Sailing Against the Tide, joins us to tell the tales of these gutsy women who made their mark on the pirate world. You’ll hear about Zheng Yi Sao, a Chinese pirate, Anne Bonny and Mary Read, who sailed with men, and even a pirate from New England!

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free performance by Neurotic Gumbo!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert Series

Wednesdays

Come enjoy the easy listening sounds of The Last Duo!

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

Come dance and sing along to nostalgic favorites from the 70s, 80s and beyond with the band Key Elements! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

