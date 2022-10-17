WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer
Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.
1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.
6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night
Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!
7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’
In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.
Performances October 19-November 6
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances
Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House
Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111
Info: 603-329-4401
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Candidates Forum
All candidates for Rockingham County District 18 and Senate District 22 have been invited.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for informal conversation between candidates and voters. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: Email / LWVNewHampshire@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Spooky Evening with Paranormal Investigator
An evening of spooky tales of paranormal investigations at historic and haunted places in New England.
7-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, Washington Hall, 101 Washington Street
Admission: $10
Info: Suzanne, 978-374-9684 / www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Kindness for Colleen Blood Drive
Spread kindness in memory of Andover’s Colleen Ritzer by donating blood to pediatric patients receiving treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Bloodmobile, St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street
Register for appointment: www.bostonchildrens.org/halfpints (use the sponsor code KINDNESS)
More info: Kristen Walsh / press@colleenritzer.org
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: International Book Fair — Grand Opening
Dedicated to Honduras, the program includes forums, film screenings, workshops, poetry readings, book sales, signings by authors, and much more. Free admission.
6:30-9 p.m., Performing & Fine Art Center, 70-71 North Parish Road
More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com
DERRY: Phantom of the Opera
Derry Public Library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Derry Libraries and the Greater Derry Arts Council, proudly present this silent film in the theatre with live musical accompaniment.
7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAMPSTEAD: Appliance / Scrap Metal & Electronics Recycling
Hampstead Lions Club annual Fundraiser
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street
Cost: Depends on item(s)
Info: Gerry Foster at 603-505-1819
ATKINSON: Bulk Shredding Event
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., rain or shine, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per box of a standard size = 9h x 11w x 14 L. Larger sizes of boxes will be accepted. The fee will be adjusted accordingly.
Info: awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Walk-Run-Ride to Remember 5K
Proceeds to help support organizations supporting the loss of loved ones.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winnekenni Lower Park, 347 Kenoza Ave
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-walk-to-remember-5k-walk-run-ride/10000417330977187
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: International Book Fair – Children’s Fair
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com
LONDONDERRY: ‘Broomstick Pilot Licenses’ for Kids
Broomstick Pilot Licenses are issued under the authority of Glenda the Witch, the Aviation Museum’s Official Broomstick Check Pilot, who will be on hand to greet applicants and supervise the licensing process.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Way
Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $5 for those 6 to 12, kids 5 and under free, with discounts for seniors and veterans. All Broomstick Pilot’s License applicants 12 and under will be admitted free on Sat., Oct. 22.
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
NEWBURYPORT: Touch-a-Truck
Climb into the seat of a dump truck, pretend to drive a school bus, listen to the siren of the ambulance! We have all your favorites and more!
10 a.m., Cashman Park parking lot/boat ramp, Sally Snyder Way
Please note: 12-1 p.m. is a sensory friendly hour with no sirens or air horns.
Info: newburyportyouthservices.com
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
GROVELAND: Spooky Saturday (Ages 4-10)
Silly stories, pumpkin crafts, sweet monster snacks, and more! This program takes place indoors. A make-your-own sweet treat will be served.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Downtown Trick-or-Treat
The Upper Room will be joining other organizations by setting up a table outside the Marion Gerrish Community Center. Stop by for a treat!
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Open Farm Day
Raffles, pony rides, bake sale, petting zoo, horseshoe painting, puppy visits, farm tours, and more!
12-4 p.m., rain or shine, Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road
Info: 978-998-1751
HAMPSTEAD: Trunk or Treat
Highlights include food trucks, balloon twisting, petting farm, games, and lots of candy! No charge.
1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road
Info: 603-329-5959 /www.islandpondbc.com
HAVERHILL: Artist Opening Reception
“A Shift in Control” solo exhibition by Dustin Schuetz (on view through Sun., November 27)
5-8 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street
Info: www.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Chili Cook-Off
6-9 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave
General admission $10
Info/register: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
NEWBURYPORT: Tony Trischka, Belleville Roots Music Series
“The father of modern bluegrass” — Tony Trischka and his Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show
8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., Belleville Stage, 300 High Street
Cost: $35 in advance or $40 at door; $10 for ages 18 and under
Info: bellevilleroots@gmail.com / www.bellevilleroots.org
METHUEN: Annual Dance Dinner in Honor of Honduras
7-11 p.m., Saint Andrew’s Parish Hall, 90 Broadway
Cost: $60 per person
Tickets: https://FERIA2022.eventbrite.com
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Live acoustic music returns to Haverhill, with the amazing roots and soul artist Kerri Powers. Local favorite Jim Trick will open the night.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street (Rts 110 and 125)
Tickets: $20 / available at the door or online
Info/tickets: 978-459-5134 / www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Masquerade Crystal Ball
Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends
More info coming soon!
HAVERHILL: Hike Haverhill’s Crystal Gorge
Join Team Haverhill and Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust for a hike this fall! Bring the family for some easy, outdoor exercise!
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 537-801 Crystal Street
Must register: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill/events
LAWRENCE: International Book Fair
Film documentary, panels, presentations, exhibitions, and book sale
10 a.m., Northern Essex Community College, 45 Franklin Street
More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Shawsheen Village Walking Tour
Learn how the community was largely self-sufficient, complete with garages, laundry, bowling, dairy, stores and more.
1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Singular
A musical performance from Singular, featuring pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Randall Hodgkinson, Piano Concert
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
ANDOVER: The Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball
Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends
6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Advance tickets: $15 per person or $25 per couple at the Robb Center or Andover Bookstore or at the door for $15 per person.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia
4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Fire Safety Presentation
With Chief Mansfield of the Andover Fire Dept
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Teen DIY LED Flashlights
Get ready for trick-or-treating, camping, or power outages by learning how to make your own flashlight using a popsicle stick and an LED!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Halloween Party
Come for a not-so-scary Halloween Party! There will be crafts,
games, a story, and trick-or-treating through the library.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Must register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)
Drop-ins welcome but registration is appreciated!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register/info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Family Flu Clinic (Ages 3+)
5-7 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
LAWRENCE: Opening Reception & Artist Talk
Fall exhibit “Human Meteorite” featuring international artist Jemila MacEwan
6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
KINGSTON: Fall Native Plant Seed Swap and Exchange
Bringing seed to share is never required, but if you do, please label and bring a photo of the plant if possible. All seeds are free!
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAMPSTEAD: Halloween Bash
Students in elementary and middle school who will have early school dismissal that day are invited for fun old-fashioned games (e.g. mummy-wrap, donuts on a string, etc.)
3 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-32-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Public Meeting – Library Redesign
Come share your ideas for the future of HPL!
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sonny Valley Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come enjoy a food, beverage, and tour the facility.
2-4 p.m., 18 Ayers Village Road
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Discover Your Purpose Workshop
Join in with others from our community to find your own purpose and “discover what’s next!”
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8335 / Ashley.english@andoverma.us
PLAISTOW: Candidates Forum
All candidates for Rockingham County District 20 and floterial District 36 have been invited.
Doors open at 6:45 for informal conversation between candidates and voters. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street.
Info: Email / LWVNewHampshire@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Searching Shadows with Dustin Pari
Dustin is known for his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor, which helps to balance the light and dark material that can make up the paranormal world.
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In
Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.
5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Drug Take Back Event
Bring your unused medications for safe disposal.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Costume Party
Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)
Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PELHAM: Trick or Treat
5-8 p.m., town-wide
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
