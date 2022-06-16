Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Father’s Day Luncheon
Stuffed chicken. Live entertainment.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening – Exit Realty Merrimack Valley
Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.
3:30-7 p.m., 41 Washington Street
RSVP: Christine@exitrealtyba.com
HAVERHILL: Mini Golf (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)
Tee up for mini golf and socialize with peers.
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Cedarland, 888 Boston Road
Cost $15 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
SANDOWN: Dog Man Book Club
Currently discussing “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment”
4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1
Cost: $25 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Touch-a-Truck
Cars, trucks, face painting, food trucks, giant games, and fun
5-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: 2022 Eartha Dengler History Award Ceremony
Honoring Yadira Betances Muldoon
5:30-8:30 p.m., Cardinal Shoe Mill Building, 468 North Canal Street
Cost: $75/$55 per person
For tickets: www.lawrencehistory.org
PLAISTOW: PACE After Hours Networking
5:30 p.m., home of a PACE member in Newton
Cost $25 per person
To register: www.pacenh.com
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – 2Slick
Trombones are front and center in this unique jazz group!
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Pollinator Pathways (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group
7 p.m., St Michaels Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Book Chat
Currently discussing “Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Derry Rail Trail North – B)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., park at Hood Park
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: www.communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Baby Kneads (Age 2 Months+)
Sign language program for babies.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WINDHAM: Senior Picnic on the Common
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Town Common
Tickets: $2 includes a hot dog, water, chips, and cookies
Must register: Windham Recreation, 603-965-1208
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Pathway Program
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: Maria Bartlett, 978-590-0547 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Crafternoon (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Picnic (Grades 6-12)
Drop-ins welcome, but pre-registration is appreciated so we have enough food!
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
To register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: What is Juneteenth?
Learn about the importance of Juneteenth and how to celebrate this important day
1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Info: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – “Uncharted” (PG-13)
Free movie on the big screen
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee – “West Side Story”
Light snacks provided
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
More info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400/www.mhl.org
DANVILLE: Adult Bingo Night
Danville Lions welcomes ages 18+ for scratch tickets and “adult beverages” as some of the prizes. Must be 21 to win alcohol prizes. There will be concessions, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. Games are 10 for $10
5-7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
DERRY: Summer Cruise Night
Classic cars, trucks, cycles, and more. Admission and parking are free.
5-8 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
Rain date: June 24
Info: 603-459-5253 / www.cbcderry.org/events
PLAISTOW: Candy Bar Bingo
6:30-8 p.m., Friends of Plaistow Recreation, under the tent on the Town Green, Main Street
Cost: Only $5 for all 5 games of Bingo!
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/candy-bar-bingo/376914137807898
DERRY: Dedication of Memorial Bench
In memory of Rabbi Louis Rieser
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
PLAISTOW: Old Home Day
All day: raffles, games, vendors, food, and more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall Green, Main Street
Complete schedule of events: www.plaistow.com
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love Sewing Group
Quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people and animals in need
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: stitchedwithlovehampstead@yahoo.com
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Craft & Food Market
Come shop from 65+ handmade craft and food vendors!
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-489-3486 / www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Kick Off Party
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.haverhillpl.org
