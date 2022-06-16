Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Story Hour

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Father’s Day Luncheon

Stuffed chicken. Live entertainment.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Grand Opening – Exit Realty Merrimack Valley

Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

3:30-7 p.m., 41 Washington Street

RSVP: Christine@exitrealtyba.com

HAVERHILL: Mini Golf (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)

Tee up for mini golf and socialize with peers.

Offered by: The Arc of GHN

4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Cedarland, 888 Boston Road

Cost $15 per person

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

SANDOWN: Dog Man Book Club

Currently discussing “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment”

4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)

Offered by: The Arc of GHN

4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1

Cost: $25 per person

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Powerpoint

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Touch-a-Truck

Cars, trucks, face painting, food trucks, giant games, and fun

5-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: 2022 Eartha Dengler History Award Ceremony

Honoring Yadira Betances Muldoon

5:30-8:30 p.m., Cardinal Shoe Mill Building, 468 North Canal Street

Cost: $75/$55 per person

For tickets: www.lawrencehistory.org

PLAISTOW: PACE After Hours Networking

5:30 p.m., home of a PACE member in Newton

Cost $25 per person

To register: www.pacenh.com

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – 2Slick

Trombones are front and center in this unique jazz group!

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Pollinator Pathways (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Register for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group

7 p.m., St Michaels Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Book Chat

Currently discussing “Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Derry Rail Trail North – B)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., park at Hood Park

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: www.communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Baby Kneads (Age 2 Months+)

Sign language program for babies.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WINDHAM: Senior Picnic on the Common

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Town Common

Tickets: $2 includes a hot dog, water, chips, and cookies

Must register: Windham Recreation, 603-965-1208

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Pollinator Pathway Program

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: Maria Bartlett, 978-590-0547 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Pride Crafternoon (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Pride Picnic (Grades 6-12)

Drop-ins welcome, but pre-registration is appreciated so we have enough food!

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

To register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: What is Juneteenth?

Learn about the importance of Juneteenth and how to celebrate this important day

1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Info: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – “Uncharted” (PG-13)

Free movie on the big screen

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee – “West Side Story”

Light snacks provided

2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

More info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400/www.mhl.org

DANVILLE: Adult Bingo Night

Danville Lions welcomes ages 18+ for scratch tickets and “adult beverages” as some of the prizes. Must be 21 to win alcohol prizes. There will be concessions, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. Games are 10 for $10

5-7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

DERRY: Summer Cruise Night

Classic cars, trucks, cycles, and more. Admission and parking are free.

5-8 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road

Rain date: June 24

Info: 603-459-5253 / www.cbcderry.org/events

PLAISTOW: Candy Bar Bingo

6:30-8 p.m., Friends of Plaistow Recreation, under the tent on the Town Green, Main Street

Cost: Only $5 for all 5 games of Bingo!

Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/candy-bar-bingo/376914137807898

DERRY: Dedication of Memorial Bench

In memory of Rabbi Louis Rieser

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

PLAISTOW: Old Home Day

All day: raffles, games, vendors, food, and more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall Green, Main Street

Complete schedule of events: www.plaistow.com

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love Sewing Group

Quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people and animals in need

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: stitchedwithlovehampstead@yahoo.com

ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Craft & Food Market

Come shop from 65+ handmade craft and food vendors!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-489-3486 / www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Kick Off Party

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Schedule of events: www.haverhillpl.org

