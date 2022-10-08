SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals

Weather permitting

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Race for Research

A 5K running race with a combination of road and walking trails organized by Celera Properties. Proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund.

11 a.m., 600 Federal Street

Info: www.facebook.com/Race-for-Research-101574569390029

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Columbus Day

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)

www.imdb.com/title/tt0044706

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments

CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.

12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: FandomFest (Ages 7-11)

Meet up with fellow fans of your favorite franchises from books, video games, movies, TV, anime/manga, hobbies, and more!

4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)

Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Space is limited.

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)

Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)

October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room

Cost: $35 (book included)

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning

This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade

Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!

All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Photography Class

6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18

10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: $20

Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle

Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4

Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25 for 4-weeks

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street

Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road

For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)

Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade

Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.

Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.

Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org

ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

More info: www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival

Stop by for great author panels and appearances!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Event info: www.mvhbf.com

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck

Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!

10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538

METHUEN: Free Children’s Event

Peter and the Wolf, a musical fairytale for children with Raymond Hawkins, organ.

10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”

Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.

Event is free and open to all.

10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

WINDHAM: Harvest Fest

Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!

12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road

Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)

Stories & Science experiments!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street

Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.

More info: 978-687-1240

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang

Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

More info: www.ricklandmusic.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee

PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids

Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)

Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening

Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.

1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.

METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway

A musical revue!

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under

Info: www.mmmh.org

