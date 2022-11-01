WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?
Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the
Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
Free and open to the public.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8673
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)
Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)
Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: REAL ID Program
Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.
10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Info: https://grovelandma.com/news
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Dog”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Riverfront Walk
A free educational walk along the river through the downtown area and across the river to Bradford and learn about the natural and human history of the waterway and the challenges and opportunities facing the watershed today.
3-4:30 p.m., meets at Washington Square Transit Center
Registration required: 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org
DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings
9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair
Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street
Info: www.northandoverma.news
ANDOVER: Managing Money: A Caregivers Guide to Finances
Learn tips to manage someone else’s finances, how to prepare for the future care costs, and the benefits for early planning.
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Robb Center
Register: 800-272-3900
LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility
10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street
RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange
Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee
Screening of “Elvis” (2022)
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction
The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!
5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street
Cost: $100 per person
Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022
HAVERHILL: Ornament Making & Pizza
Come make ornaments for our tree donation. Pizza will be provided! Sunday we will reassemble to decorate our tree to be delivered and installed at the festival.
5:30-7:30 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Candlelit Hike
Hike up Holt Hill and gather at the top for a candlelit meditation.
6-7:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Street
Cost: $24 Member, $30 Non-member
Must register: 978-607-1133 /www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser
A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!
6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street
Tickets: $20 per person
Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives
Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com
KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road
Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events
SALEM: Craft Fair
Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org
HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL
A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers
Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.
Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Fundraiser for IBREA Foundation
Raffles, food, baked goods, shoulder massage, Aura readings and more for purchase. Proceeds to benefit IBREA’s latest project in El Salvador. All are welcome!
12-3 p.m., BodynBrain Yoga, 290 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-5200
NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)
Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala
This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala
ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala
Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!
6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street
Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast
Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street
Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans
Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com
HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating
12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop
Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.
2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening
“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture
A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band
Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)
An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.
3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite
4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry
Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.
Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262
ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert
Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!
5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street
Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
1st Monday of each month; by appointment
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: John Candy – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Join in person or Zoom from home for an evening of John Candy with movie expert Frank Mandosa. Trivia, movie clips, prizes and snacks! Always a fun time!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Election Day
ANDOVER: Virtual Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Chair Yoga Class
12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)
A non-judgmental support group for individuals and families struggling with clutter.
Tuesdays, November 8 — January 3 (no meeting November 22)
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom
Cost: $250, which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Register for link: 978-624-2257 / ksullivan@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Teens 4 Good: Veteran’s Day Cards
Are you a teen that needs community service hours? Come make cards for veterans in nursing homes! You will receive one hour of community service.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: The Roosevelts — Lessons in Leadership (Virtual)
This session examines some of the leadership skills and techniques they used to move the United States and the world towards a better future.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Black Hawk Helicopters & the NH Army National Guard
A presentation about what is involved in providing NH mountain search and rescue, plus combat medical evacuation. Attendees get a hands-on look at equipment and there is ample time to ask questions. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
