THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade

Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!

All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Photography Class

6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18

10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: $20

Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle

Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4

Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25 for 4-weeks

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street

Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road

For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)

Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade

Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.

Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.

Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org

ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

More info: www.awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival

Stop by for great author panels and appearances!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Event info: www.mvhbf.com

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck

Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!

10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538

METHUEN: Free Children’s Event

Peter and the Wolf, A Musical Fairy Tale for Children by Sergei Prokofiev- will be narrated in English by Kathy Moran-Wallace and in Spanish by Gladys Linares-Medina. The story will also be accompanied on the organ by Raymond Hawkins.

10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”

Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.

Event is free and open to all.

10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

WINDHAM: Harvest Fest

Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!

12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road

Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)

Stories & Science experiments!

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street

Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.

More info: 978-687-1240

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang

Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

More info: www.ricklandmusic.com

NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser

Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street

Cost: $50

Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends

