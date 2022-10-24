Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia
4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: Screening: ‘The Thing’
“The Thing” (Rated R) is now considered one of the best remakes, and greatest horror movies, of all time.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: ICVS Coffee Social
Enjoy guest speakers, fun activities, great conversation. All are welcome.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 90 Broadway Street
Info: email: bfrozzi@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
