MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia

4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Screening: ‘The Thing’

“The Thing” (Rated R) is now considered one of the best remakes, and greatest horror movies, of all time.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: ICVS Coffee Social

Enjoy guest speakers, fun activities, great conversation. All are welcome.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 90 Broadway Street

Info: email: bfrozzi@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

