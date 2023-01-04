Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgment.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Sci Fic/Fantasy Book Group

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion

Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

DERRY: Film Screening

George Miller’s fantasy romance — ’Three Thousand Years of Longing’ (Rated R)

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: YA Author Talk (Virtual)

Enjoy a special evening with two of the country’s top young adult authors as Maureen Johnson (Nine Liars) is interviewed by Jennifer Lynne Barnes (The Final Gambit).

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month they are discussing “Mi Cocina” by Rick Martinez.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party

Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Come sing songs, play with instruments, and dance with scarfs, parachutes and more!

9-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, socializing and fun on the first three Fridays of January, February and March

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Experienced players only, please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee

Screening “Top Gun Maverick”

2-4 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bro. for Teens

Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Do you love science? Do you like to build things? Do you enjoy doing experiments? Then this is the class for you!

3:30-4:15 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation (In-person or Virtual)

Join library associate and meditation instructor, Sue Crump, for enriching in-person meditation sessions. Whether you are a frequent practitioner or have never done meditation before, you are welcome to classes.

9:30-10 a.m., via Zoom or at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info/register for Zoom link: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

HAVERHILL: Author Discussion

Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II” with breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by the presentation at 10 a.m.

9 a.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street

Please register: email Lynn Martin lsdm54@gmail.com

METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)

This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft

Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)

Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)

Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)

In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)

Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents

Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

Must register: 978-623-8320

LONDONDERRY: Little Sprouts Baby Lapsit (Age 0-18 mths)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Intro to story time with songs, dances, and finger movements.

9 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)

Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $225

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Wiggle Worms Story Time (Ages 2-3)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Story time with sings, rhymes, books and more!

10:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby

Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Networking at Noon

12-1:15 p.m., Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood Street

Lunch includes one of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Soft drinks will also be provided and there is a cash bar.

Cost: $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $38 for non-members.

Must register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.

1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $125

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

METHUEN: A Matter of Balance

Practical coping strategies to reduce the fear of falling. These strategies include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.

8-weeks, January 10 – February 28

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: https://healthyliving4me.org/workshop-schedule

ANDOVER: Elder Scams by the FBI

Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investgation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Police Recruit Info Session

Methuen is seeking police recruits and urging those interested to attend this information session

6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library’s Great Hall, 305 Broadway

More info: 978-208-5372 / email mpdrecruiting@ci.methuen.ma.us

LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14

Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

