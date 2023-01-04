Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgment.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Sci Fic/Fantasy Book Group
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion
Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
DERRY: Film Screening
George Miller’s fantasy romance — ’Three Thousand Years of Longing’ (Rated R)
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: YA Author Talk (Virtual)
Enjoy a special evening with two of the country’s top young adult authors as Maureen Johnson (Nine Liars) is interviewed by Jennifer Lynne Barnes (The Final Gambit).
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café
¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
This month they are discussing “Mi Cocina” by Rick Martinez.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party
Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Tickets: $10
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez
Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
Come sing songs, play with instruments, and dance with scarfs, parachutes and more!
9-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, socializing and fun on the first three Fridays of January, February and March
10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Experienced players only, please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee
Screening “Top Gun Maverick”
2-4 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bro. for Teens
Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Do you love science? Do you like to build things? Do you enjoy doing experiments? Then this is the class for you!
3:30-4:15 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation (In-person or Virtual)
Join library associate and meditation instructor, Sue Crump, for enriching in-person meditation sessions. Whether you are a frequent practitioner or have never done meditation before, you are welcome to classes.
9:30-10 a.m., via Zoom or at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info/register for Zoom link: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
HAVERHILL: Author Discussion
Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II” with breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by the presentation at 10 a.m.
9 a.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Please register: email Lynn Martin lsdm54@gmail.com
METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)
This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft
Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)
Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)
Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)
In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)
Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents
Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride
Must register: 978-623-8320
LONDONDERRY: Little Sprouts Baby Lapsit (Age 0-18 mths)
Held Tuesdays through February 14
Intro to story time with songs, dances, and finger movements.
9 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)
Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $225
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LONDONDERRY: Wiggle Worms Story Time (Ages 2-3)
Held Tuesdays through February 14
Story time with sings, rhymes, books and more!
10:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby
Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Networking at Noon
12-1:15 p.m., Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood Street
Lunch includes one of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Soft drinks will also be provided and there is a cash bar.
Cost: $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $38 for non-members.
Must register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.
1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $125
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: A Matter of Balance
Practical coping strategies to reduce the fear of falling. These strategies include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.
8-weeks, January 10 – February 28
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: https://healthyliving4me.org/workshop-schedule
ANDOVER: Elder Scams by the FBI
Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investgation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Police Recruit Info Session
Methuen is seeking police recruits and urging those interested to attend this information session
6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library’s Great Hall, 305 Broadway
More info: 978-208-5372 / email mpdrecruiting@ci.methuen.ma.us
LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14
Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy
Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
