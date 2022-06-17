Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Derry Rail Trail North – B)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., park at Hood Park
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: www.communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Baby Kneads (Age 2 Months+)
Sign language program for babies.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WINDHAM: Senior Picnic on the Common
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Town Common
Tickets: $2 includes a hot dog, water, chips, and cookies
Must register: Windham Recreation, 603-965-1208
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Pathway Program
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: Maria Bartlett, 978-590-0547 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Crafternoon (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Picnic (Grades 6-12)
Drop-ins welcome, but pre-registration is appreciated so we have enough food!
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
To register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: What is Juneteenth?
Learn about the importance of Juneteenth and how to celebrate this important day
1 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Info: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – “Uncharted” (PG-13)
Free movie on the big screen
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee – “West Side Story”
Light snacks provided
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
More info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DANVILLE: Adult Bingo Night
Danville Lions welcomes ages 18+ for scratch tickets and “adult beverages” as some of the prizes. Must be 21 to win alcohol prizes. There will be concessions, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. Games are 10 for $10
5-7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
DERRY: Summer Cruise Night
Classic cars, trucks, cycles, and more. Admission and parking are free.
5-8 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road
Rain date: June 24
Info: 603-459-5253 / www.cbcderry.org/events
PLAISTOW: Candy Bar Bingo
6:30-8 p.m., Friends of Plaistow Recreation, under the tent on the Town Green, Main Street
Cost: Only $5 for all 5 games of Bingo!
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/candy-bar-bingo/376914137807898
DERRY: Dedication of Memorial Bench
In memory of Rabbi Louis Rieser
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
PLAISTOW: Old Home Day
All day: raffles, games, vendors, food, and more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall Green, Main Street
Complete schedule of events: www.plaistow.com
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love Sewing Group
Quilt sewers meet to create items for groups of people and animals in need
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: stitchedwithlovehampstead@yahoo.com
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Craft & Food Market
Come shop from 65+ handmade craft and food vendors!
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-489-3486 / www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Kick Off Party
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Open House
Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lawrence Masonic Building
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Lawrence Masonic Building, 43 Jackson Street
Info: 978-682-4646 / www.lawrenceunitedlodge.com
LONDONDERRY: Fly-In BBQ and Plane Visit
Pilots! Fly in and enjoy a terrific lunch. Families! Come out onto the ramp and see airplanes up close!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Nashua Airport, 93 Perimeter Road, Nashua
Details: Aviation Museum of NH / 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
METHUEN: Veterans Cookout
Free for veterans and families to honor your service and contributions to our community.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Forest Lake
Directions: www.cityofmethuen.net/forest-lake
Must register: 978-983-8585
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/77181
WINDHAM: Open House & Tree Dedication
All are welcome. The tree will be dedicated in memory of Fred Linneman.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
LOWELL: Lowell African Festival
Music, dancers, performers, arts & crafts, food, and more!
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sampas Pavilion, 560 Pawtucket Blvd
Details: 978-533-5677 / www.africanfestivallowell.org
SALEM: Kick off to Summer Craft Fair
Craft and Vendor fair. Proceeds from raffles will benefit the Soule School PTA.
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Dr Lewis F Soule Elementary, 173 S Policy Street
Info: 603-893-7053
HAVERHILL: Boardwalk Block Party
An afternoon of free, family-friendly programming hosted by Wildflower Montessori schools of Haverhill; Wisteria, Marigold and Snowdrop
3-6 p.m., Harbor Place, 44 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-308-9038 / infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org
HAVERHILL: Art Class (Ages 18+)
Offered by: The Arc of GHN
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 111 Main Street, Suite 1
Cost: $25 per person
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
SALEM: Salem Farmers Market
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Salem Market Place, 224 N Broadway
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
LOWELL: Juneteenth Block Party Celebration
“Because our ancestors were not free in 1776”
Food & drinks, entertainment, kids zone, and more.
5-10 p.m., 35 Warren Street
Info: www.mvbbvoices.org/events
METHUEN: Light the Falls Observes Juneteenth
8:30-9:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).
Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)
Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.
Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club
HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club
Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall
Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net
More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club
HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)
www.al-anon-org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdayss, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs: Vic Geary Senior Center offers cards, Cribbage, board games, knitting daily, Bingo twice a week, a Foot Clinic once a month, Bone Builders on s and Fridays, Craft Class on the last Monday of every month. Peer Support Group (603-303-3539) meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Location: 18 Greenough Road
Details: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
