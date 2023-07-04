TUESDAY, JULY 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Don’t miss this patriotic performance by Timberlane Community Band!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month
Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)
8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23
Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway
Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net
HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert
Wednesdays
Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
THURSDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, JULY 7
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Frosty Ice Cream Truck
Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SATURDAY, JULY 8
LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)
During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
KINGSTON: Museum Open
In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.
1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street
Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org
SUNDAY, JULY 9
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 10
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)
Hollywood history isn’t always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940’s and 50’s. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
