SATURDAY, APRIL 22
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 1-15)
The pond will be stocked with 500 fish. Prizes awarded. Each child receives a small gift.
7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shop Pond, 166 Main Street
No entry fee required
Register: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org
HAVERHILL: Earth Day Cleanup
Register online by April 21 for an Earth Day t-shirt and be entered into the raffle to win 1 of 2 kids bikes: www.haverhillrec.com
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Email: ickylabrode@verizon.net / bdelaware@cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Earth Day – Portland Street Playground Clean-up
Come lend a hand, meet new friends and help keep this neighborhood playground a great place for local kids to play and thrive! Please bring gloves and a rake if you can.
9-11 a.m., Portland Street by the corner of 5th Avenue
LAWRENCE: Earth Day Sign Making
Kids are invited to come create a sign that encourages more Earth-Friendly habits. Signs will be delivered to Groundwork on April 29 to show the community. Materials and refreshments provided.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Power Hour
This Earth Day, hear from experienced local gardeners about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plantings and healthy habitats for pollinators throughout our community.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads: Reading and Book Signing
Join for an afternoon with bestselling author Andre Dubus III. He’ll read from his 2018 novel, “Gone So Long”. His talk will be followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586, x608 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Pokemon Club
Bring your cards and come to trade, see what others have, and play Pokemon!
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NEWBURYPORT: One World Earth Day Benefit
Featuring music by the Mamadou Band, Wangari Fahari & Lucky Leroux, plus Earth Day activities, world crafts, environmental speakers, action info and more!
5-10 p.m., The Peoples Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
NEWBURYPORT: Opening Reception: PRESS ON
An innovative and unique exhibition, artist Brooke Lambert shows her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them
5-8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square
Info: www.brookelambertartist.com
HAVERHILL: Spring Ahead Fundraiser
6:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
ANDOVER: 10th annual Spring Has Sprung Brunch
Enjoy brunch and view the art of flower design by Steve Janavicus of Flowers by Steve. Raffles, floral designs and fresh flowers for purchase. All proceeds to support Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $75
Info/tickets: 978-552-4188 / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org
ANDOVER: Spring Dance
Dance lessons from 6-7 p.m. Music by D.B.’s Orchestra from 7-10 p.m.
6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Tickets: $15 per person in advance/$20 at the door
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, APRIL 24
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Crepe Paper Flower Blooms (Adults)
4-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 15
Students will create life-like bouquets — out of tissue & crepe paper! Each week will focus on specific flower varieties and strategies, and students will work to build a springtime bouquet!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $120
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn the basics of clay building using techniques like slab, forming, underglazing and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting 101 (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Learn how to use Procreate on the iPad and learn techniques that are transferable to countless digital art programs available.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 4-7)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn color mixing while exploring the possibilities of acrylic, finger, and watercolor paints.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club
Come discuss “Daughters of NRI”.
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 19 (no class 5/29)
All levels welcome.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting The Light (Adults)
5-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 22
From conception through completion learn to create unity and harmony as you discover how light illuminates our world with color, provides contrast with its shadows, and gives us life.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $170
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)
Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)
Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast and a presentation by Anders Morley, author of “This Land of Snow, a Journey Across the North in Winter”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing + Painting (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 15-May 30
Explore the magic of springtime in the Merrimack Valley! You will find inspiration in photos, still life and, if weather permits, outdoor art-making. Your tools can be pencils, pastels or paint as you learn more about this season’s treasures.
1-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)
Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Artivive, Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing Studio (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will learn the basics of drawing while being able to create works they will be proud of such as portraits, still life, pose drawings and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-June 13
The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Portraits (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital portraits.
6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier
The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
7-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14 (no class May 10)
Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.
1:30-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $265
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Students will learn how to build both by hand and with the aid of the potter’s wheel.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: From Drawing to Sculpture (Ages 4-7)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Have fun creating pinch pots out of clay, building fairies and their magical worlds out of recycled and found objects and work with fiber to build animals and dolls.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Full with Watercolor (Adults)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Learn to paint with a sense of freedom. Students will learn how to use their painting tools to achieve various effects.
2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Stuffed Animal Sewing (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
In this course, students will learn the basics of hand sewing. Starting with a simple coin pouch, students will master basic skills — and then will design and sew their own stuffed animal!
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-May 31
Learn the basics of drawing anime characters to create well-known and unique characters. The journey will be exciting and imaginative while we run to our goal of mastering the art of anime.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Beautiful Workd, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Author Talk (Virtual)
What can a doll tell us about discrimination? Tim Spofford, author of “What The Children Told Us”, joins us virtually to talk about the groundbreaking doll study, which showed the effect that racial discrimination has on children.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 26-May 30
Learn how to use graphite pencils to create a range of tones, textures, and effects, from soft and subtle shading to bold and dramatic lines.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
8 weeks, Wednesdays, April 26-June 14
Students will build on their skills to create bowls, cups, and vases in this introductory wheel throwing class.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday
A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.
7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
LAWRENCE: Mixed Media Collage Workshop (Adults)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Painted papers, drawing mediums, monotype techniques, photographs, found objects, fabrics, old artworks and prints to name a few. Painting, cutting, tearing, stitching, gluing and composing unique pieces of art.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Early Education and Life Pathways
A discussion of how early education and prevention are connected and can lead to positive life choices.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street
Cost: Free
RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/early-education-and-life-pathways-tickets-573322522097
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-62
GROVELAND: Perler Bead Afternoon (Ages 6-10)
Do you enjoy creating with Perler Beads? If you do, join us for Perler Afternoon. We’ll jump right in and spend the hour creating.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Art (Ages 7-10)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital art making.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Foundational Fine Arts (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
With Charcoal and Graphite, learn through practice the basics of shading, lighting, and creating storied art with dry medium.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Using Perspective Tools to Create your Dream Room (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Using perspective techniques, showcase a room that you create from the ground up. In this class we’ll explore how to use isometric perspective to create the room of your dreams.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Family Paint Night
All ages are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Color Theory (Adults)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn how to use color through saturation, color temperature, mood, shading and more.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: From Traditional Illustration to Digital Painting (Adults)
6 weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn ways to implement your pre existing skills in traditional art to get a head start on unlocking the mystery of digital illustration.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Spring is on the Way, and So Are the Birds!
Explore the colorful songbirds that either breed here or pass through on their journey North. Thrushes, Vireos, Orioles, Flycatchers, and more than 25 species of Warblers. Strategies on how to find and identify these beautiful birds will be covered.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
7 p.m., via Zoom
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
