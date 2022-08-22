Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament
Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street
Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per ticket
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)
Drop-in clinic
8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“There’s an App for That!”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash
12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.
Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.
Tickets are available at the COA office.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Carbone’s Kitchen Longest Table Fundraising Dinner
Come experience a delicious meal and help raise funds for L’Arche!
5:30-8:30 p.m., 151 South Main Street
Cost $125 per person
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser
Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!
6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night
Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
Seating is limited
1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture
This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.
1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. All are welcome.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Natalie Ducharme: 603-898-7064 / nducharme@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: MARK209 Concert
Concert goers will hear gospel selections from the quartet’s Grassroots CD collection and in addition, they will take hymn requests for sing-along enjoyment.
5 p.m., Good Shepherd U.M.C., 471 Main Street
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 978-372-2843 / 603-329-6047
DERRY: Artists Reception
Free open house style reception and viewing of work by painters Laura Cassinari King, John LeCours and Barbara Mata.
5:30-7:30 p.m., LaBelle Winery, Harvest Room, 14 Route 111
Pre-registration appreciated: www.labellewinery.com/shop/3painters/
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by Standard Tuning
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Afternotes
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Craig Williams – Organ Concert
Playing works by dupre, Thayer, Williams, Faxon, Sowande, Price and Lisz.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week — Ends today!
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Gilded World of Isabella Stewart Gardner (Virtual)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: August Birthday Social
Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: The Reminisants & Cruise Night
Free. Open to the public. Cars on display from 5-7, band performs from 6-8 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)
Thursdays
Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)
Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
EXETER: Exeter Chamber of Commerce — Golf Tournament
9 a.m. shotgun start at 69 East Road (Route 107), East Kingston
Cost: $125 per golfer / $500 per foursome
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
