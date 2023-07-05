WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month

Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)

8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23

Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway

Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net

HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert

Wednesdays

Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

THURSDAY, JULY 6

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert with 2Slick

Trombones are front and center in this unique jazz group where the prominence of an instrument not commonly seen as a duo; the trombone. Featuring the music of JJ Johnson and Kai Winding as well as many original arrangements.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, JULY 7

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Frosty Ice Cream Truck

Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SATURDAY, JULY 8

LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)

During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Summer Saturdays – Family Paint Program (Ages 5+)

Participants will be painting a “bee” kind canvas.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

KINGSTON: Museum Open

In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.

1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street

Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org

SUNDAY, JULY 9

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Mondays

Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group

This month’s book is “Try Not to Breathe” by Holly Seddon.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Food for Thought!

Meets on the 2nd Monday of the month

Come explore recipes and cooking. Second-guess the experts and improve their recipes! July’s theme is Paula Deen.

6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must regitser: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)

Hollywood history isn’t always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940’s and 50’s. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)

Tuesdays (except July 18)

9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.

Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Bring your tech questions and/or devices in and we’ll see what we can do to help. We can offer assistance with phones, tablets, and laptops. We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix

This is a great program to get together with a friend or “date.” Tonight’s showing: Pay it Forward. Pizza will be available for those registered. Donations are appreciated.

5:30-8 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert and Car Show

Tuesdays

The Reminisants will return with their oldies music along with the 2nd annual Cruise Night showcasing classic vehicles.

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Mischief Managed (Teens/Tweens)

Teens and tweens are invited to attend the traveling Muggle Magic Exhibit, a Harry-Potter-inspired escape room experience

6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

