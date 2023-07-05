WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month
Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)
8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23
Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway
Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net
HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert
Wednesdays
Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
THURSDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert with 2Slick
Trombones are front and center in this unique jazz group where the prominence of an instrument not commonly seen as a duo; the trombone. Featuring the music of JJ Johnson and Kai Winding as well as many original arrangements.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, JULY 7
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Frosty Ice Cream Truck
Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SATURDAY, JULY 8
LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)
During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SANDOWN: Summer Saturdays – Family Paint Program (Ages 5+)
Participants will be painting a “bee” kind canvas.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
KINGSTON: Museum Open
In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.
1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street
Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org
SUNDAY, JULY 9
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 10
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)
Mondays
Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group
This month’s book is “Try Not to Breathe” by Holly Seddon.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SANDOWN: Food for Thought!
Meets on the 2nd Monday of the month
Come explore recipes and cooking. Second-guess the experts and improve their recipes! July’s theme is Paula Deen.
6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must regitser: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)
Hollywood history isn’t always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940’s and 50’s. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, JULY 11
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)
Tuesdays (except July 18)
9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.
Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Bring your tech questions and/or devices in and we’ll see what we can do to help. We can offer assistance with phones, tablets, and laptops. We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix
This is a great program to get together with a friend or “date.” Tonight’s showing: Pay it Forward. Pizza will be available for those registered. Donations are appreciated.
5:30-8 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert and Car Show
Tuesdays
The Reminisants will return with their oldies music along with the 2nd annual Cruise Night showcasing classic vehicles.
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Mischief Managed (Teens/Tweens)
Teens and tweens are invited to attend the traveling Muggle Magic Exhibit, a Harry-Potter-inspired escape room experience
6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
