FRIDAY, JUNE 30

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!

June 29 – Sun., July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Fridays

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros.

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

SATURDAY, JULY 1

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturday at Parson Barnard House

Visit an iconic North Andover landmark! Built in 1715, the home retains much of the original construction. In the open rooms, furnishings show the changes in lifestyle as experienced by four early inhabitants of the house from 1715 through 1830. Tour guides and Pop-Up bookstore on site.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee — Top Gun

As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALISBURY: Entrain Concert & Fireworks

Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Entrain is epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.

Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage

Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

SUNDAY, JULY 2

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood,amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

METHUEN: 4th of July Organ Concert

The concert will feature Raymond Nagem on organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and Soprano Elizabeth Keusch.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: Free

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

HAVERHILL: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Featuring live music, food, children’s activities, and fireworks.

5 p.m., Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave (behind Haverhill Stadium)

Rain date: Wed., July 5

SALISBURY: Steelfingers Concert

Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Steelfingers Band is a high energy, rock and roll group you won’t want to miss!

6 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage

Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

MONDAY, JULY 3

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: DIY LED Flashlights (Teens)

Learn a bit about electricity and make your own flashlight!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Fireworks

Bring your holiday spirit and celebrate the 4th of July with the Jerry Silverman Fireworks show.

Starts at dusk, Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Info: www.andoverma.gov

TUESDAY, JULY 4

  • INDEPENDENCE DAY

    • NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

    June 29 – July 9

    This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

    Docked at Waterfront Park

    Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

    ANDOVER: Pancake Breakfast

    8:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    ANDOVER: Holiday Spirit Parade

    10:30-11 a.m., begins in front of Town Offices, 36 Bartlet Street and will travel through portions of Bartlett, Chestnut Street and Whittier Court.

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    NORTH ANDOVER: 4th of July Declaration of Independence Recitation

    Featuring State Senator Barry Finegold and State Representative Tram Nguyen reading the Declaration of Independence. The audience will also hear highlights from speeches by Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr and Lyndon Johnson, and much more.

    10:30 a.m., North Andover Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

    Info: www.1836meetinghouse.org/events

    ANDOVER: Celebration in the Park

    11 a.m., Gazebo in the park, at the corner of Chestnut and Bartlet Streets

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    LOWELL: Festivities & Fireworks

    A free, family-friendly event, featuring live music and entertainment, leading up to a fireworks finale. Tee and the Gents and Xtine and the Intents will hit the stage, and food trucks parked along French Street will offer food and drink for purchase. Cirque de Light will roam French Street with a variety of street performers and face painting, and Bubbles McGee will delight the crowd with a magical bubble experience.

    5-9:30 p.m., Boarding House Park, 40 French Street

    Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date: July 7

    Info: www.lowellma.gov

    SALISBURY: Pet Parade

    Calling all canines for a stroll around the Broadway loop! Dress your pet in a fun costume, beach attire, patriotic gear, or bring them au natural. Photos, treats and prizes in many fun categories.

    6-7 p.m., Broadway

    Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

    SALISBURY: Free Oceanfront Concert + Fireworks Show

    Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes with Joppa Flatts performing hit songs from the 70s. 80s, 90s to today!

    7:30 p.m. Concert at Oceanfront stage / 10:15 p.m. Fireworks

    Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

    GLOUCESTER: Fireworks

    9:30 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Fort Area, 1 Hough Ave

    WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

    NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

    June 29 – July 9

    This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

    Docked at Waterfront Park

    Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

    ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

    Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories.

    9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

    LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

    Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

    10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

    Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

    Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

    ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 3-5)

    Come listen to some stories and complete a craft!

    10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

    Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

    A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

    12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

    Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

    ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)

    Cool off with a sweet treat! Weather permitting; while supplies last.

    3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming (Virtual)

    Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor! We will be Zooming at the same time so ideally you should have a second device to do that from.

    4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

    GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)

    Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community! Please register so we can form pairs accordingly.

    6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

    Questions? Email: arhoades1315@gmail.com

    Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

    HAVERHILL: Knitting Group

    Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No registration needed. Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block!

    6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

    SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

    Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

    Performances by Wanderheart, Salt & Light Company, and Dave Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.

    6:30-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

    Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

    In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

    Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

    NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

    1st Wednesday of each month

    Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

    7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

    Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

    METHUEN: Organ Concert

    Zoe Lei will be traveling from Ann Arbor, Michigan to highlight works “From Pre-Baroque to Modern Time” on the Great Organ. This concert is sponsored by Campbell Steward.

    7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

    Cost: $15 for adults, $10 student ID, $5 for children

    Tickets: www.mmmh.org or at the door

    Questions? 978-685-0693

