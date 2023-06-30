FRIDAY, JUNE 30
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!
June 29 – Sun., July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Fridays
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros.
Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
SATURDAY, JULY 1
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturday at Parson Barnard House
Visit an iconic North Andover landmark! Built in 1715, the home retains much of the original construction. In the open rooms, furnishings show the changes in lifestyle as experienced by four early inhabitants of the house from 1715 through 1830. Tour guides and Pop-Up bookstore on site.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee — Top Gun
As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Entrain Concert & Fireworks
Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Entrain is epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.
Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
SUNDAY, JULY 2
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood,amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
METHUEN: 4th of July Organ Concert
The concert will feature Raymond Nagem on organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and Soprano Elizabeth Keusch.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: Free
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
HAVERHILL: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Featuring live music, food, children’s activities, and fireworks.
5 p.m., Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave (behind Haverhill Stadium)
Rain date: Wed., July 5
SALISBURY: Steelfingers Concert
Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Steelfingers Band is a high energy, rock and roll group you won’t want to miss!
6 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
MONDAY, JULY 3
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: DIY LED Flashlights (Teens)
Learn a bit about electricity and make your own flashlight!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Fireworks
Bring your holiday spirit and celebrate the 4th of July with the Jerry Silverman Fireworks show.
Starts at dusk, Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
Info: www.andoverma.gov
TUESDAY, JULY 4
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: Pancake Breakfast
8:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Holiday Spirit Parade
10:30-11 a.m., begins in front of Town Offices, 36 Bartlet Street and will travel through portions of Bartlett, Chestnut Street and Whittier Court.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 4th of July Declaration of Independence Recitation
Featuring State Senator Barry Finegold and State Representative Tram Nguyen reading the Declaration of Independence. The audience will also hear highlights from speeches by Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr and Lyndon Johnson, and much more.
10:30 a.m., North Andover Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
Info: www.1836meetinghouse.org/events
ANDOVER: Celebration in the Park
11 a.m., Gazebo in the park, at the corner of Chestnut and Bartlet Streets
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LOWELL: Festivities & Fireworks
A free, family-friendly event, featuring live music and entertainment, leading up to a fireworks finale. Tee and the Gents and Xtine and the Intents will hit the stage, and food trucks parked along French Street will offer food and drink for purchase. Cirque de Light will roam French Street with a variety of street performers and face painting, and Bubbles McGee will delight the crowd with a magical bubble experience.
5-9:30 p.m., Boarding House Park, 40 French Street
Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date: July 7
Info: www.lowellma.gov
SALISBURY: Pet Parade
Calling all canines for a stroll around the Broadway loop! Dress your pet in a fun costume, beach attire, patriotic gear, or bring them au natural. Photos, treats and prizes in many fun categories.
6-7 p.m., Broadway
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
SALISBURY: Free Oceanfront Concert + Fireworks Show
Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes with Joppa Flatts performing hit songs from the 70s. 80s, 90s to today!
7:30 p.m. Concert at Oceanfront stage / 10:15 p.m. Fireworks
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
GLOUCESTER: Fireworks
9:30 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Fort Area, 1 Hough Ave
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 3-5)
Come listen to some stories and complete a craft!
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)
Cool off with a sweet treat! Weather permitting; while supplies last.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming (Virtual)
Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor! We will be Zooming at the same time so ideally you should have a second device to do that from.
4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)
Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community! Please register so we can form pairs accordingly.
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: arhoades1315@gmail.com
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Knitting Group
Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No registration needed. Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block!
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Performances by Wanderheart, Salt & Light Company, and Dave Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:30-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of each month
Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Zoe Lei will be traveling from Ann Arbor, Michigan to highlight works “From Pre-Baroque to Modern Time” on the Great Organ. This concert is sponsored by Campbell Steward.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 student ID, $5 for children
Tickets: www.mmmh.org or at the door
Questions? 978-685-0693
