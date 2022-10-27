Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In

Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.

5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt

6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane

Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association

www.GroveWoodHaunts.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Big Dog Show

The show will feature 20, 8’ tall corten steel dogs arranged throughout an open space that allow visitors to engage with and admire. Other highlights include a Halloween dog costume pageant, hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog, and more!

Bradford Common, 10 Church Street

The show is also open for public viewing on October 30.

More info: www.whittierbirthplace.org/big-dog-show

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

KINGSTON: Swap Native Seeds

Drop by and choose next year's seed for you or your group's pollinator garden. All seed has been collected this fall and is free.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-5290 / email: evynathan@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Drug Take Back Event

Bring your unused medications for safe disposal.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Prescription Drug Take Back Event

23rd National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street and 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street 

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Fall Festival

Face painting, candies, and story time with special guest, Library Director Janelle Abrue!

1-4 p.m., Children’s Room, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Somebody Cares Fundraiser

Enjoy upscale appetizers, desserts and the espresso bar! Raffle tickets will be available for sale for several amazing gift baskets! Kids in costume are encouraged.

2-4 p.m., 358 Washington Street

Cost: $25 for adults; kids 11 and under are free

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org/events/annual-fall-fundraiser

NEWBURYPORTMembers’ Fall Juried Exhibition

The awards reception is free and open to the public, and is a great opportunity to meet the artists selected to participate in this impressive exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.

5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / naa@newburyportart.org

ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt

6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane

Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association

www.GroveWoodHaunts.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

ANDOVER: Breast Cancer Benefit 

VAIN Medi Spa & Lillian Montalto Signature Properties present the 3rd annual Not Just Surviving..THRIVING benefit. Enjoy drinks, food, fashion shows, raffles, and music.

12-4 p.m., Rooftop, 32 Park Street

Cost: $25

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

PELHAM: 22nd Annual Horribles Parade

Come enjoy free candy, refreshments, popcorn and hot dogs while they last. There will be a DJ for some scary music! A scary and a not so scary Hayride will be available for all to enjoy! (Hayrides are weather permitting)

1 p.m. start at the Middle School and ends at the Village Green

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/pelham-fire-department-horribles-parade

PLAISTOW: Pumpkin Lighting Festival

Highlights include games, corn maze, food trucks, candy, and costume contest.

2-6 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5200, ext.204 / www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

PLAISTOW: Halloween Spooktacular

Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra (MVPO) will be performing a family fun Halloween Spooktacular concert for all ages. Kids, wear a costume for the Halloween Parade and earn an early trick or treat surprise! Music from Dukas, Saint-Saens and more!

2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: $25 adults, $20 senior citizens, $10 students & teachers, $5 children under 12

Cash or check only

Info: www.mvpomusic.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Costume Party

Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)

Teens, celebrate the end of October's Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PELHAM: Trick or Treat

5-8 p.m., town-wide

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide

Info: www.northandoverma.news

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Tuesdays

Come watch “The Maltese Falcoln” (1941) starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, 978-946-1368 / lbrennon@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club

Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don't worry! This is a friendly game, and we'll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go

Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.

Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road

Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.

To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Ages 6-12)

Today is the start of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! Celebrate and learn more about the holiday by making a skull mask!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAMPSTEAD: NH's Adult Protection Law Presentation

How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.

4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: The Digital SAT: What You Need To Know (Virtual)

Learn about what's changing, or not, on the SAT® , and what a digital SAT® means for you!

5-6 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Finding your Civil War Ancestors.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Understanding Your Cat

Meet Dr. Rachel Geller, certified cat behaviorist, and she will answer all of these questions and more. Bring those cat behavior questions!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Floral Design Program

Designer Keelia Otten will demonstrate flower arranging, creating a half dozen floral designs that will be raffled off at the end of the program.

7 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: $10 donation is requested

Info: www.heliosfloral.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?

Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the

Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

Free and open to the public.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8673

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)

Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)

Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

1st Wednesday of the month

This month's selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

1st Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month's book.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

