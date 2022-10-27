Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In
Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.
5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt
6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane
Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Big Dog Show
The show will feature 20, 8’ tall corten steel dogs arranged throughout an open space that allow visitors to engage with and admire. Other highlights include a Halloween dog costume pageant, hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog, and more!
Bradford Common, 10 Church Street
The show is also open for public viewing on October 30.
More info: www.whittierbirthplace.org/big-dog-show
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
KINGSTON: Swap Native Seeds
Drop by and choose next year's seed for you or your group's pollinator garden. All seed has been collected this fall and is free.
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-5290 / email: evynathan@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Drug Take Back Event
Bring your unused medications for safe disposal.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Prescription Drug Take Back Event
23rd National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street and 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Fall Festival
Face painting, candies, and story time with special guest, Library Director Janelle Abrue!
1-4 p.m., Children’s Room, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Somebody Cares Fundraiser
Enjoy upscale appetizers, desserts and the espresso bar! Raffle tickets will be available for sale for several amazing gift baskets! Kids in costume are encouraged.
2-4 p.m., 358 Washington Street
Cost: $25 for adults; kids 11 and under are free
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org/events/annual-fall-fundraiser
NEWBURYPORT: Members’ Fall Juried Exhibition
The awards reception is free and open to the public, and is a great opportunity to meet the artists selected to participate in this impressive exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.
5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / naa@newburyportart.org
ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt
6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane
Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
ANDOVER: Breast Cancer Benefit
VAIN Medi Spa & Lillian Montalto Signature Properties present the 3rd annual Not Just Surviving..THRIVING benefit. Enjoy drinks, food, fashion shows, raffles, and music.
12-4 p.m., Rooftop, 32 Park Street
Cost: $25
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
PELHAM: 22nd Annual Horribles Parade
Come enjoy free candy, refreshments, popcorn and hot dogs while they last. There will be a DJ for some scary music! A scary and a not so scary Hayride will be available for all to enjoy! (Hayrides are weather permitting)
1 p.m. start at the Middle School and ends at the Village Green
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/pelham-fire-department-horribles-parade
PLAISTOW: Pumpkin Lighting Festival
Highlights include games, corn maze, food trucks, candy, and costume contest.
2-6 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5200, ext.204 / www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
PLAISTOW: Halloween Spooktacular
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra (MVPO) will be performing a family fun Halloween Spooktacular concert for all ages. Kids, wear a costume for the Halloween Parade and earn an early trick or treat surprise! Music from Dukas, Saint-Saens and more!
2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: $25 adults, $20 senior citizens, $10 students & teachers, $5 children under 12
Cash or check only
Info: www.mvpomusic.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Costume Party
Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)
Teens, celebrate the end of October's Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PELHAM: Trick or Treat
5-8 p.m., town-wide
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide
Info: www.northandoverma.news
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Tuesdays
Come watch “The Maltese Falcoln” (1941) starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, 978-946-1368 / lbrennon@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club
Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month
Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don't worry! This is a friendly game, and we'll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go
Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.
Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road
Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.
To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Ages 6-12)
Today is the start of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! Celebrate and learn more about the holiday by making a skull mask!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
HAMPSTEAD: NH's Adult Protection Law Presentation
How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.
4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAVERHILL: The Digital SAT: What You Need To Know (Virtual)
Learn about what's changing, or not, on the SAT® , and what a digital SAT® means for you!
5-6 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Finding your Civil War Ancestors.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Understanding Your Cat
Meet Dr. Rachel Geller, certified cat behaviorist, and she will answer all of these questions and more. Bring those cat behavior questions!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Floral Design Program
Designer Keelia Otten will demonstrate flower arranging, creating a half dozen floral designs that will be raffled off at the end of the program.
7 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: $10 donation is requested
Info: www.heliosfloral.com
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?
Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the
Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
Free and open to the public.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8673
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)
Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)
Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
1st Wednesday of the month
This month's selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month's book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
