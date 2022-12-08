Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com    

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day

Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods - All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Senior Day $1 off admission – today only

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea

Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Students for Seniors

Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)

Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree

Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!

5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center

Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10

Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid

All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.

Info: www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Holiday shopping with more than 40 artisans, along with entertainment from young ballerina and musicians, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of  hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.

6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa

Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used

DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce

For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child's well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $80 (includes book)

Info: www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair

Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street

Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day

Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 12–2 p.m. Colonial Cooking Demonstration from 12-5 p.m. Holiday Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Fair & Market

Over 35+ small businesses and artist vendors!

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., JG Whittier Middle School, 256 Concord Street

Info: olivedropevents@gmailc.com

NEWBURYPORT: MRFRS Annual Open House – Whisker Wonderland

Find gifts for all the cats and cat lovers on your list!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm Street

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue

Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

LONDONDERRY: Santa Arrives by Helicopter

Kids, families are welcome to meet Saint Nick in person during midday stopover!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

HAVERHILL: Let’s Make Christmas Ornaments

Come by and make Christmas Ornaments with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. They have everything you need - 3D Pens, foam, paint, cardboard, glitter, the works!

12-4 p.m., Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex Street, Suite 211

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Holiday shopping with 40+ artisans, entertainment, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.

6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

