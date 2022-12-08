Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day
Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods - All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Senior Day $1 off admission – today only
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea
Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Students for Seniors
Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)
Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree
Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!
5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center
Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10
Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid
All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.
Info: www.sarlnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Holiday shopping with more than 40 artisans, along with entertainment from young ballerina and musicians, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.
6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa
Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used
DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce
For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child's well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $80 (includes book)
Info: www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair
Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street
Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day
Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 12–2 p.m. Colonial Cooking Demonstration from 12-5 p.m. Holiday Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Fair & Market
Over 35+ small businesses and artist vendors!
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., JG Whittier Middle School, 256 Concord Street
Info: olivedropevents@gmailc.com
NEWBURYPORT: MRFRS Annual Open House – Whisker Wonderland
Find gifts for all the cats and cat lovers on your list!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm Street
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Over 40 local artisans, free Santa photos, free kids crafts, youth performances.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Avenue
Info: www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
LONDONDERRY: Santa Arrives by Helicopter
Kids, families are welcome to meet Saint Nick in person during midday stopover!
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
HAVERHILL: Let’s Make Christmas Ornaments
Come by and make Christmas Ornaments with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. They have everything you need - 3D Pens, foam, paint, cardboard, glitter, the works!
12-4 p.m., Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex Street, Suite 211
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Holiday shopping with 40+ artisans, entertainment, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.
6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
