FRIDAY, JULY 1
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Pre-registration is required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77303
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival
Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.
1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks
Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!
6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave
SATURDAY, JULY 2
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
NEWBURYPORT: 5th Annual Newburyport ParksFest
Free concert, food trucks, and beer garden
12-6 p.m., Waterfront Park, 22 Merrimac Street
Details: www.newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html
LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival
Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.
1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA
SUNDAY, JULY 3
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
METHUEN: Free Independence Day Concert
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Featured artists include Raymond Nagem on the Great Organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and soloist Elizabeth Keusch. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
9:15 p.m., behind North Andover Middle School, 495 Main Street
Good viewing from Kitteredge School, 601 Main St., or the bleachers at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St
Info: www.facebook.com/northandoverfestivalcommittee
MONDAY, JULY 4
Independence Day
LAWRENCE: Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Music, refreshments, face painting, flag-raising, short parade around the Park, public reading of the Declaration of Independence, complimentary luncheon, and raffles. Free and open to the public.
11 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal
Info: 978-794-1655
NORTH ANDOVER: 4th of July Declaration of Independence Recitation Event
Local leaders and activists reading the Declaration of Independence and other historic speeches and documents.
12 p.m., North Andover Common, 600 Mass Ave
Info: www.unation.com/event/11041901
AMESBURY: Independence Day Celebration
Live music, food vendors, fireworks at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
7 p.m., Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road
Info: 978-317-3920 / www.woodsomfarm.org
ANDOVER: Fireworks
9:20 p.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
Rain date: July 5
HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks
9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.
