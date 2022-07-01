Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Pre-registration is required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77303

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival

Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.

1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks

Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!

6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave

SATURDAY, JULY 2

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

NEWBURYPORT: 5th Annual Newburyport ParksFest

Free concert, food trucks, and beer garden

12-6 p.m., Waterfront Park, 22 Merrimac Street

Details: www.newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html

LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival

Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.

1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA

SUNDAY, JULY 3

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

METHUEN: Free Independence Day Concert

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Featured artists include Raymond Nagem on the Great Organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and soloist Elizabeth Keusch. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

Info: www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

9:15 p.m., behind North Andover Middle School, 495 Main Street

Good viewing from Kitteredge School, 601 Main St., or the bleachers at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St

Info: www.facebook.com/northandoverfestivalcommittee

MONDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day

LAWRENCE: Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Music, refreshments, face painting, flag-raising, short parade around the Park, public reading of the Declaration of Independence, complimentary luncheon, and raffles. Free and open to the public.

11 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal

Info: 978-794-1655

NORTH ANDOVER: 4th of July Declaration of Independence Recitation Event

Local leaders and activists reading the Declaration of Independence and other historic speeches and documents.

12 p.m., North Andover Common, 600 Mass Ave

Info: www.unation.com/event/11041901

AMESBURY: Independence Day Celebration

Live music, food vendors, fireworks at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

7 p.m., Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road

Info: 978-317-3920 / www.woodsomfarm.org

ANDOVER: Fireworks

9:20 p.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Rain date: July 5

HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks

9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you